ST. MARYS — While every athlete loves to win, for some the experience is about more than just that. It’s about having fun and making friendships that last well past high school.
Elk County Catholic senior Nick Crisp is one of those athletes, and unlike a lot of high school athletes, he’s been able to experience that first hand while playing two sports at two different schools.
Crisp played football at his home school throughout high school, earning three varsity letters in the sport. He also wrestles, a sport in which he competes for St. Marys Area High School through a co-op between the schools. Crisp is looking to earn his fourth letter on the mat this winter.
“What I like best about playing sports is it’s just fun,” said Crisp. “My favorite sport is football, and the reason is I love the bond you get from the brothers that you play with.”
In his three years at the varsity level on the gridiron, ECC never had a losing season.
As a sophomore, he was part of a Crusaders squad that went 7-3 and won the inaugural District 9 League Small School South Division title, going 4-1 in division play. Elk County then went 5-5 his junior year.
Crisp put together his best all-around season in his last this fall as a seniorm helping ECC to a 4-2 mark while playing in the Small School Division of the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble created by the north schools in District 9 because of COVID-19.
He made a huge impact on both sides of the ball, so much so he was voted ECC’s team MVP.
Defensively, he led the Crusaders with 57 solo tackles while intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble. He returned one of those picks for a touchdown in the season finale at Cameron County.
Offensively, Crisp was the second-leading rusher in the area to senior teammate Sam Kaul. He racked up a team-high 106 carries in six games for the run-heavy Crusaders, rushing for 571 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. He finished fifth in the area in scoring with 56 points.
Crisp said his favorite game came as a senior.
“My favorite game I played in was against Otto Eldred (34-28 victory) this (past) season,” he said. “We stopped them on the goal line for the win. The reason this was my favorite game was because everyone had their worst plays in this game but also their best plays.”
When it comes to wrestling, Crisp has enjoyed a successful first three years competing for the Flying Dutchmen. His biggest problem has finding his way into the lineup and staying there.
Crisp’s first year as a freshman saw him be part of a veteran Dutchmen squad, which made cracking the lineup difficult. he got the job done when called upon that season, posting a record of 8-1 while competing between 138 and 145 pounds.
He cracked the starting lineup as a sophomore and went 17-9, placing third at the District 4/9 Class AAA Championships to reach regionals for the first time. He went 1-2 in Altoona in that first regional trip.
Crisp was back on the sideline to start his junior, as an injury forced him to miss all of December and half of January. He made his season debut on Jan. 16 and pinned Port Allegany’s Trey Ayers in 1:50.
He wrestled just seven regular season matches though, as a bulk of his action came in the postseason. He once again placed third at districts, this time at 160 pounds. Crisp then put together a strong 3-2 showing at the Northwest Regional Tournament, falling two wins short of states. he finished the year with a 12-4 mark, including 6-3 in the postseason.
Crisp is currently waiting to get rolling in his senior year on the mat after winter sports were delayed for three weeks in December by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Although some school began practicing earlier this week and even played games this weekend, St. Marys’ school administration is taking a cautious approach to resuming in-person classes and sports. Currently, neither can happen until at least Jan. 18.
Outside of sports, Crisp is involved in the envirothon team at ECC. He also likes to hunt and fish with his friends.
The son of William and Dana Crisp, the Crusader senior has two siblings — a sister Shannon who played volleyball and a brother Rowan who was in band.
After graduation, Crisp plans to attend Grove City College for mechanical engineering and play football for the Wolverines.