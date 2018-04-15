ST. MARYS — The St. Marys softball team used a pair of two-run home runs by Sydney Eckert and a strong relief outing in the circle from Brianna Grotzinger to knock off cross-town rival Elk County Catholic, 8-3, Friday at Benzinger Park.

The game was originally scheduled for April 23, but with both teams being off Friday, a coordinated effort by both schools got the game changed to take advantage of the nice weather.

The change became official early Friday morning, but that appeared to have little affect on either team on the field. St. Marys (2-2) also came in the fresh off a 2-1, 10-inning loss at Punxsutawney on Thursday.

Both teams scored a run in the first before St. Marys scored four times in the second thanks a huge two-out error by the Lady Crusaders. Eckert smashed the first of her two-run shots in the inning, with her second providing some insurance runs in the top of the seventh. The homers were the first of her varsity career.

That offense proved to be enough for Grotzinger, who relieved starter Maura Fledderman in a 5-2 game in the top of the third. Grotzinger tossed the final 4 2/3 innings to get the win. She allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out five and walking three.

“I am extremely happy,” said St. Marys coach Eric Wonderling. “This was possibly one of the most difficult three-game stretches we’re going to have. We saw Brookville (pitcher) who throws about 48-50 (mph) on Wednesday and did a really nice job and scored two runs. Then we had (Punxsy’s) Lingenfelter last night (Thursday) for 10 innings at 60-plus miles an hour and come back today minus-50 (mph) and still scored eight runs.

“Sydney Eckert had multiple home runs today and those are the first home runs of her career. Maura (Fledderman) threw a lot of innings this week, 14 in three days, and for Brianna to come in as a freshman and throw almost five innings like she did was great.

“And, to have a game added at the last minute is tough sometimes. But, it was a coordinated effort to play because it’s nice. You never know what next week brings (weather-wise). We’re all friends here, and I wish them (ECC) the best of luck this year.”

St. Marys’ Maddie Bowes led off the game with a single to left but was quickly erased on a fiedler’s hit by Micayla Bothun, who quickly stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. She scored when Grotzinger reached on a one-out error.

Elk County got that run right back in the bottom of the first. Jenna Weisner drew a leadoff walk and reached second safely when a throw was dropped on a fielder’s choice. She scored two batters later when Maggie Dinsmore singled to right to tie things up.

Elk County starter Michelle Gerber then recorded two quick strikeouts in the second before Bekka Bauer jump-started a rally with a two-out double. Bowes followed with a single to put runners on the corners and promptly took second without a throw.

Bothun then reached on an error that allowed both Bauer and Bowes to score. Eckert followed with the first of her two-run blasts to left-center to put the Lady Dutch up 5-1.

Elk County got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third when Weisner launched a leadoff solo homer to left. Then with one out, Gerber and Josie Smith hit back-to-back singles, ending Fledderman’s day in the circle.

Grotzinger came on and got a groundout and strikeout to strand the two runners in scoring position.

St. Marys tacked on a run in the fourth when Maddie LeGrys reached on a leadoff bunt single and later scored on a groundout by Bowes.

Elk County answered back with a run in the bottom half of the fourth.

Brianna Weisner got things started with a one-out infield single, while sister Jenna Weisner kept the inning going with a two-out intentional walk. Brandi Clyde followed with a single to left to score Brianna Weisner to make it 6-3.

Gerber then walked to load the bases, but Grotzinger struck out Smith to end the rally.

Elk County managed just one runner — a one-out walk by Hannah Barnett in the fifth — over the final three innings against Grotzinger.

St. Marys scored its final tow runs in the seventh when Bothun doubled with two outs and scored on Eckert’s second two-run homer to set the final score.

“This game was a character-builder for this team,” said ECC coach Wes Meyer. “That second inning was tough, and I thought things might get away from us, but they didn’t. We held in there and battled.

“We made some plays when we needed too and hit the ball well, but they made some very nice plays in the field. I give them credit for that. That is a solid ball team, and I think you’ll see that going forward in the year.

“We need to focus on some things and did have a couple of errors we need to clean up. But other than that, overall, I was very happy with or performance tonight.”

Both teams are in action Monday. St. Marys travels to Hollidaysburg, while ECC hosts DuBois Central Catholic.