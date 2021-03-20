HYDE — In the strangest of years, Brookville’s eighth straight District 9 Class AA Dual Meet Championship came down to a newly crowned state champion needing to win to secure the trophy.
One week after winning the PIAA heavyweight title in Hershey, Raiders senior Nathan Taylor had to take business in his matchup with Port Allegany’s Justin Young.
The Raiders had a forfeit coming in the final bout at 106, but with his team down 26-21, any slip up would give the win to the upstart Gators.
No matter. Taylor built a 6-0 lead before pinning Young 1:14 into the second period and the Raiders went on to win, 33-26.
“It was pretty nice (having Taylor) going on the mat, but we weren’t comfortable,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “Young is a solid wrestler and he’s the type of kid who can throw you on your back, so our game plan was to go out and win at all cost, no matter if it’s 1-0 or 10-0. We were trying to keep it on the mat as much as possible because we knew how dangerous he was on his feet.”
Taylor, who pinned Young at districts as well, improved to 30-1 with his 20th pin of the season.
Oddly enough, there were only two other wins on the mat for the Raiders who got three forfeit wins from Port Allegany at 113 and 126 to state-ranked Cayden Walter (his 99th) and medalist Owen Reinsel, and at the end at 106.
Wyatt Griffin held off Caleb Furgeson for a 4-2 decision at 160 and Jackson Zimmerman followed with a first-period pin of Ethan DeBockler.
Overall, the match played out just about as figured with Derek Kallenborn reversing the Raiders’ Bryce Rafferty’s pin from districts with a 5-2 win at 215.
“(Port Allegany) is well-coached, their guys battle and scrap and I felt we needed to get a win in the middle there and we felt like 138 was a toss-up (Scott Fuller’s 8-3 win over the Raiders’ Josh Popson)) and we felt like 120 was a match we could have won on a given day (Chase Weimer’s 9-2 win over the Raiders’ Logan Oakes) … Coyha Brown did a nice job at 152 against a district champion (4-1 loss to Taro Tanaka) and Ganen Cyphert was trying to get his feet wet at 189.
“I thought those were key, key bouts in this meet in terms of us coming away with a win. They saved a lot of points. And then the guys who showed up and won with Jackson, Nathan and Wyatt. It was a total team effort and that’s when you usually win these tournaments.”
Next up for the 11-5 Raiders is Chestnut Ridge Monday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Raiders get to host the Lions for a 6 p.m. start with the winner landing in the quarterfinals with a trip to Burrell on Wednesday.
At the Ultimate Duals back on Jan. 23, the Raiders lost 36-32 to the Lions.
“We’re into the first round at Hershey now basically, so our guys who have been around, they understand that,” Klepfer said. “You just have to show up and wrestle. Crazy things happen in the state playoffs and they got us by a few points earlier this year, so if we can somehow flip some results and win the same ones we did, we might find ourselves coming out with a victory on Monday night. But we’re going to show up and battle from here on out. We’ll see what we can do as a group and get our young guys that experience and hopefully we can reel off a couple wins and have ourselves wrestling for a trophy next week.”
In the opening match of the day, the short-handed Rams, who had 11 wrestlers in their postseason lineup at individual districts in February, had just eight get to the mat against the Gators.
On the mat, the teams split their eight bouts with three no matches at 106, 113 and 126 with the Gators picking up six-point forfeit wins at 215 and heavyweight.
The highlight for the Rams was Nolan Shaffer’s 100th career win at 138 points when he decisioned Scott Fuller, 7-2. Shaffer took control early, scoring a five-point move in the first period, then taking down Fuller to go up 7-0 in the third period before Fuller reversed him in the closing seconds.
Also winning for the Rams were Kaden Dennis, Cole Casilio and Isaac Zimmerman. Dennis avenged two postseason losses to Taro Tanaka — 3-1 at districts and 7-5 at regionals — with a 3-2 decision at 152. Dennis broke a 1-1 tie with a takedown at the 1:16 mark of the third period before Tanaka escaped with 45 seconds left to set the final.
Casilio pinned Caleb Fergeson at 160 and Zimmerman decked Dalton Distrola at 189.
SEMIFINALS
PORT ALLEGANY 31,
JOHNSONBURG 18
106-No match
113-No match
120-Chase Weimer (PA) pinned Wyatt Shaffer (JB), 1:43. (6-0).
126-No match
132-Braedon Johnson (PA) maj. dec. Collin Porter (JB), 9-1. (10-0).
138-Nolan Shaffer (JB) dec. Scott Fuller (PA), 7-2. (10-3).
145-Isaiah Caden (PA) pinned Aidan Bittler (JB), 1:11. (16-3).
152-Kaden Dennis (JB) dec. Taro Tanaka (PA), 3-2. (16-6).
160-Cole Casilio (JB) pinned Caleb Fergeson (PA), 3:30. (16-12).
172-Ethan DeBockler (PA) dec. Cole Haight (JB), 3-2. (19-12).
189-Isaac Zimmerman (JB) pinned Dalton Distrola (PA), 2:32. (19-18).
215-Derek Kallenborn (PA) won by forfeit. (25-18).
HWT-Justin Young (PA) won by forfeit. (31-18).
FINALS
BROOKVILLE 33, PORT ALLEGANY 26
113-Cayden Walter (B) won by forfeit. (6-0).
120-Chase Weimer (PA) dec. Logan Oakes (B), 9-2. (6-3).
126-Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (12-3).
132-Braedon Johnson (PA) pinned Brecken Cieleski (B), 3:29. (12-9).
138-Scott Fuller (PA) dec. Josh Popson (B), 8-4. (12-12).
145-Isaiah Caden (PA) tech. fall Burke Fleming (B), 17-2, 4:21. (12-17).
152-Taro Tanaka (PA) dec. Coyha Brown (B), 4-1. (12-20).
160-Wyatt Griffin (B) dec. Caleb Furgeson (PA), 4-2. (15-20).
172-Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Ethan DeBockler (PA), 1:51. (21-20).
189-Dalton Distrola (PA) dec. Ganen Cyphert (B), 6-1. (21-23).
215-Derek Kallenborn (PA) dec. Bryce Rafferty (B), 5-2. (21-26).
HWT-Nathan Taylor (B) pinned Justin Young (PA), 3:14. (27-26).
106-Jared Popson (B) won by forfeit. (33-26).