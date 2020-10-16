ST. MARYS –Elk County Catholic outdueled Otto-Eldred 34-28 in high school football action Friday night.
After Otto-Eldred drew even at 28 early in the fourth quarter, ECC’s Raivis Bobby returned a kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown, ultimately proving to be the deciding score.
The game was back and forth throughout, with the sides tied at 14 at halftime before ECC edged ahead, 28-20, by the end of the third quarter. Otto-Eldred then scored a short rushing touchdown prior to a successful two-point conversion, setting the stage for Bobby’s game-winning kickoff return.
Nick Crisp led the Crusaders’ ground attack, rushing for 125 yards and a score while Sam Kaul added 68 yards for ECC.
Quarterback Mason McAllister passed for three ECC touchdowns, connecting with Kaul, Bryan Schatz and Joe Tettis on scoring plays.
Trailing 8-0, Crisp accounted for the Crusaders’ first touchdown on an 18-yard run prior to McAllister hitting Tettis for a 10-yard score before the half.
McAllister found Schatz for a 41-yard touchdown to put ECC ahead early in the third quarter before a 65-yard TD from McAllister to Kaul made it 28-20 heading to the fourth.
The Crusaders finished with 296 yards of total offense to Otto-Eldred’s 350.
ECC (3-2) faces Cameron County next Friday.