JOHNSTOWN — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders gave the opening round of Saturday’s PIAA Class A playoffs their best shot.
Trailing by 12 in the early stages of the second half, the Lady Crusaders chipped away at Tussey Mountain’s lead, cutting it to two points in the fourth quarter.
Their efforts were thwarted however as the Lady Titans slowed the game down by running out the clock to force the Lady Crusaders to foul as the District 5 runner-up won the game, 41-32.
The Lady Titans took a 24-15 lead into the half and pushed the deficit to 12 points with a free throw from Keirsten Park and a bucket by Kailee Leonard.
Elk County Catholic’s Ellie Fledderman for a free throw before Brooke Bauer hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to eight points with 5:07 left in the third quarter, 27-19.
Following a Leonard bucket, Taylor Newton scored three points, hitting one free throw out of the Lady Crusaders’ four attempts.
Elk County Catholic kept it a seven-point game at the end of the third as the two teams exchanged a free throw each as the Lady Titans led, 30-23.
Newton got a putback as the fourth quarter began and following a bucket by Tussey’s Sophie Brumbaugh, the Lady Crusaders scored five consecutive points to make it a two-point game.
Julia Aikens got a putback before Newton scored a three with 5:16 remaining in the game.
Brumbaugh scored a bucket before Lexi Weimert added a free throw for the Lady Titans. Newton scored the final points for the Lady Crusaders as the Lady Titans began to run the clock out, forcing Elk County Catholic to foul as they wound up winning, 41-32.
“In the first half we thought we played real competitive with them,” explained Elk County Catholic coach Ken Pistner. “We missed some foul shots in the first half. Tussey hit a couple of threes and we missed some threes we normally make. We knew we were still in the game down nine. We knew if we played disciplined and fundamental basketball, and everyone played their role they have on the team, we knew we could chip away and get back into the game. I guess the question is how you get over that hump once you chip it away?”
Pistner pointed out that the initial gameplan was to limit Brumbaugh and Weimert’s chances to score. The team also knew that Meghan Molosky could also score, they opted to limit the two Tussey Mountain seniors. They held Weimert to just nine points, but both Brumbaugh and Molosky finished the game with 12 points apiece.
Brumbaugh scored on a Weimert assist and following a Newton bucket, both Brumbaugh and Molosky scored threes for the Lady Titans.
Newton was fouled as she scored on a lay-up and she scored from the charity stripe for the three-point play.
Weimert scored a bucket before the Lady Crusaders went two for four from the line and Newton had a steal for a lay-up. Molosky was fouled as the buzzer sounded as the first quarter ended. The Lady Titan converted on both attempts to give the Lady Titans a 12-9 lead.
As the second quarter played out, Elk County Catholic fell victim to turnovers.
Molosky opened the period with a three, and after Gabby Weisner scored for Elk County Catholic, Molosky and Brumbaugh put up five points for a nine-point lead, 20-11.
Newton scored before the Lady Crusaders missed a pair of free throws. Weimert scored on a lay-up and Brumbaugh added a jumper from the paint. Elk County Catholic finished out the first half with a basket by Julia Aikens as the Lady Crusaders trailed, 24-15.
Newton led all scorers with 20 points. She is joined by Ellie Fledderman as seniors on the team.
“I can’t say enough about our seniors, especially Taylor Newton,” Pistner added. “She played a terrific game like she always does. She’s a good, all-around athlete. She’s really going to be missed with her leadership.”
Elk County Catholic finishes the year 13-11. Tussey Mountain faces Rochester on Wednesday.