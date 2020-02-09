RIDGWAY — For nearly 37 years the Elk County Striders have been working to make running an enjoyable and healthy lifestyle choice for people of all ages.
While many of the runners hail from Elk County and the surrounding area, the Striders have members across the state of Pennsylvania and in several other states, including Ohio, New York, Alaska, California, North Carolina, Illinois and Texas.
The group, which is closing in on its 37-year anniversary, had its first organizational meeting back on Feb. 28 1983 and has been running strong ever since.
When the group was formed, it had about 30 full-time members and has since grown to well over 200, with many more runners joining in at the Striders’ events held throughout the year.
The Elk County Striders not only promote healthy lifestyle choices, but also give back to the community, as in 2019 the group gave a donation to the three high school cross country programs in Elk County including Ridgway, which has a co-op with Johnsonburg, St. Marys and Elk County Catholic.
One of those original members was Ben Zappa, who was the Vice-President when the group was formed and been President of the Striders since 1986.
Zappa noted that of those 30 original members, about half are still members to this day.
Jim Distler, who came up with the idea for the group, was the President for the first few years before being elected to the State Legislature, as he remained a member, but stepped down from his position as President.
“I was very much in favor of it,” Zappa said of his reaction when Distler brought up the idea for the running group. “I had been a runner for 15 years and I knew Jim (Distler) because he was a runner and he just called me one morning and said he’d like to start a running group.”
Zappa, originally of Sharon, took a student teaching job at Ridgway Area High School and was offered a job and has been there ever since.
“I had been a smoker, quit smoking, then put on a lot of weight, started running to lose weight and got hooked,” Zappa said.
As President, Zappa said his main role is writing the club newsletter, which started out as a single page back in the 80s and would just include a race schedule and results put together by a secretary.
The monthly newsletter has since grown to 10 pages and includes a wide range of information, including articles on running, training, injury prevention and much more.
The newsletter is one of several membership benefits along with a club T-shirt, a family picnic and a Christmas party, while members also get discounts at a few area stores with their membership card.
Zappa said his main selling point to anyone interested in the group would be the newsletter, as the information on training and nutrition is invaluable and it gives every member the chance to see their name in print.
The newsletter also will include feature stories on members, including one done recently on Mark Courtney of Grove City, who has not missed a day of running in well over 30 years.
A membership year is from July 1 to June 30, as the cost is just $1 a month for an individual, $1.50 for a family and $.50 for a student.
Zappa said many of the group’s 275 current members have been members for several years or longer and while each year a handful of people do not renew, the group typically adds that number of members back throughout the year as the total number of members does not vary much from year to year.
Each Elk County Striders event is open to the public and hosted by one of the group members.
“Its for members who want to put on races, to help them get the word out,” Zappa said.
Zappa, who had partaken in the races since the start of the group, noted he had back surgery last summer and does not think he will get back to running the races.
“I ran for 47 years and I’ve got 35 thousand miles on these legs and 750 races,” Zappa said. “Those were two goals I wanted to meet, which I did in 2018 and I said that’s enough.”
While Zappa, who just turned 80, is no longer running the races, he said he will remain president the rest of his life as long as he is able and still helps out with the timing at some non-member races.
The Striders have 13 races scheduled for this year stretching from March to November, beginning with the Temple Studio ShamWalk/Run 5K on Mar. 14 in Ridgway.
For a complete schedule and more information on the group and how to become a member, go to elkcountystriders.com