CLARION — After leading the entire first half, Ridgway saw its six-point halftime lead disappear in the third quarter as Shenango opened the second half on a 12-3 run to take a three-point advantage.
A media timeout then seemed to swing the momentum, as the District 9 champion Elkers used a 7-0 run to regain the momentum on the way to a 57-49 victory in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs Saturday evening at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
“We’ve been fortunate to pull out these types of games, we’re used to big games, we’re used to being under tight situations and that’s the way we play,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said.
“Things did change out of there (media timeout), but even when we lost the lead and got behind, it wasn’t because we did anything wrong except we missed shots and he ( McQuiston) hit two long threes.”
After the game was tied at 40 heading into the final quarter of play, Ridgway (20-7) once again found itself facing a deficit near the midway point of the quarter, this time trailing 47-43 with 5:16 left to play.
A free-throw from Colin McQuiston, who led all scorers with 21 points, put Shenango up four as the Elkers responded with another strong run to retake the lead for good.
This time it was a 12-0 spurt, as Ridgway held the WPIAL fourth-place finishers without a point for 5:01 after McQuiston’s foul shot as their only other points down the stretch came on a bucket with 15 ticks remaining.
Dan Park pulled the Elkers even with a pair of scores on the inside 1:02 apart to tie the game at 47 with 3:46 left to play in the game.
A little over a minute later, Zack Zameroski drew a foul on the inside and converted 1-of-2 from the line to give Ridgway the lead for good, as the final eight points of the 12-point run came from the line.
Alex Bon, Domenic Allegretto and Zameroski all added 2-of-2 trips to the line during the scoring run, while Allegretto also went 1-of-2 from the line during the stretch.
“I thought Dan (Park) and Domenic (Allegretto) each one of them played one of their best games of the year,” Allegretto said of his sophomore starting duo. “We needed it, we had to have that third ball handler and Domenic attacked and got shots for Dan.”
Zameroski’s pair of foul shots pushed the lead to eight with 26.3 seconds left, as the Wildcats final gasp came on a score on the inside from Ryan Lenhart with 15 seconds to play.
On the ensuing inbounds play out of a timeout, Matt Dush got on the end of a long inbounds pass and finished off an open look on the inside with nine seconds left to put the final nail in the 57-49 win.
Park, who finished tied with Dush for a team-high in points with 19, sparked Ridgway in the opening quarter, scoring the first four points of the game on his way to finishing with six in the frame.
A back-and-forth first quarter saw Ridgway hold a 14-10 lead as time wound down, but McQuiston drew a foul on a three-pointer with one second on the clock, converting 2-of-3 from the line to cut the deficit in half after the opening eight minutes.
The Elkers eventually pushed their lead to six (28-22) heading into the half thanks in large part to the play of Dush down the stretch, as the senior scored the team’s final seven points of the quarter including a three-pointer inside the final minute.
Shenango then came out of the gate strong in the second half, as Lenhart drained a three 58 seconds in which seemed to turn the tides as McQuiston eventually scored the final five points of a 12-3 run to open the third quarter.
McQuiston’s three-pointer which finished off the run gave the Wildcats a 34-31 edge just past the midway point of the third.
Ridgway responded with a 7-0 run out of a media timeout, as Park accounted for all seven points during the run, including a three-point play to finish it off with 1:54 left in the quarter.
Another three-pointer from McQustion, who scored 11 of his 21 in the frame, helped pull Shenango even at 40 after three quarters of play.
The Wildcats took their largest lead of the night at the 5:50 mark of the fourth as they opened on a 6-1 run finished off by a trey from Case Butchelle.
Shenango would later hold a four-point lead with just over five minutes left to play before the Elkers used their 12-0 run over the span of four minutes and change to surge in front on the way to victory.
Ridgway will now take on Farrell, the runners-up out of District 10, with defeated fellow D-9 foe Coudersport 69-64 Saturday, in the second round Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.