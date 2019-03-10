ST. MARYS — Trailing the entire night, Ridgway took its first lead of the game with 1:20 to go and used a strong free throw shooting performance in the final minute to secure a 60-51 victory over Sewickley Academy in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at St. Marys Saturday night.
The District 9 champion Elkers trailed by 11 at the half, before trimming the deficit to five after three quarters and battling back to take their first lead of the night late in the game.
Daunte Allegretto hit a three-pointer to put Ridgway in front 48-47 with 80 ticks to go, before Sewickley’s Isiah Warfield went 1 of 2 from the foul line to tie the game with 1:10 remaining.
The Elkers then scored the next 12 points of the game, 10 of which came from the free-throw line, to secure the opening round win.
Matt Dush made 1 of 2 at the foul line to put Ridgway back in front with 59.6 seconds left, then after an empty possession Sewickley, Dush was fouled in the back court, but was unable to convert the front end of a one-and-one.
The Elkers came up with another key defensive stop to maintain the one-point lead, as another foul put Zack Zameroski at the line in the double bonus, as he made both free throws with 29.2 to go to push the lead to three.
Warfield then looked to tie the game with a three on the other end, but his shot was off the mark and Zameroski came down with the rebound, drawing another foul.
Warfield scored a game-high 23 points in a losing effort for Sewickley.
After the play, the Panthers were assessed a pair of technicals for arguing a non-call on the shot, as Ridgway was awarded four free throws and possession on top of Zameroski’s two free throws from the personal foul.
Zamersoki took all six foul shots, knocking down four to push the Elkers lead to 55-48 with 17.5 seconds to go.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, Jake Reynolds broke free on the inside and scored while drawing a foul, which the referees deemed intentional, giving Ridgway an extra foul shot and the ball back once again.
Reynolds made one of two at the line, as Dush drew a foul on the following inbounds play and hit both foul shots to stretch the lead to 12 with 10.2 to go.
Warfield drained a three pointer in the closing seconds to bring the final score to 60-51.
“The kids don’t quit, we told them at halftime to stick to the game plan that we don’t have to score fast, we just have to make stops,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said.
The game was back-and-forth in the opening few minutes, before Sewickley went on a 10-0 run over the final 4:46 of the opening quarter to take a 12-5 lead after eight minutes.
The Panthers also closed the second quarter on a big run, 9-2 over the final 3:24 to stretch their lead to 11 at 30-19 heading into the half.
“I thought in the first half we gave up too many layups and were getting beat inside,” Allegretto said. “We corrected a couple of those problems and in the second half we just stuck to what Ridgway basketball is and we kept at it.”
In the third, it was Ridgway who closed the quarter with a strong run, as Will Thompson helped power the Elkers on a 8-2 run to close the frame to trim Sewickley’s lead to 38-33 heading into the final quarter of play.
Thompson scored the final five points of the third on a three-point play and then a bucket on a hard drive to the pain in the closing seconds.
Thompson finished with a team-high 18 points for Ridgway, while Allegretto added 11 and Reynolds finished in double figures with 10.
The Elkers then used a 7-2 run in the early portions of the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to one with 4:23 left.
Thompson got the run started with a basket, while Reynolds added a score on the inside then hit a three to get Ridgway within a point at 43-42.
A basket by Thompson followed by a free throw from Zameroski tied the game for the first time on the night at 45 all with 2:26 to go.
Zameroski and Dush spearheaded the Elkers big night from the foul line, as Zameroski went 7 of 9 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, scoring all seven of his points in the frame, while Dush went 8 of 11 at the line to finish with eight points in the win.
As a team, Ridgway went 21 of 29 from the free throw line, including 13 of 18 in the fourth quarter.
After a score on the inside by Warfield, Allegretto hit the big three-pointer to bring the game’s first and only lead change.
Ridgway now moves on to the second round and will play Wednesday against Wilmington, the runners up out of District 10, at a site and time to be determined.
