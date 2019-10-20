JOHNSONBURG — When Ridgway saw a fourth-quarter lead evaporate in a 25-21 loss to Kane in Week 1, most people dismissed the Elkers’ chances of defending their District 9 League Large School Division title.
All Ridgway has done since that loss is rip off seven straight division wins — an impressive run that culminated in a 28-14 win against Brookville Friday night at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Stadium on the program’s Senior Night.
Ridgway as outscored its opponents 289-47 during that seven-game winning streak including holding two of the Tri-County Area’s top scoring teams — Clarion (No. 1, 41.3 ppg) and Brookville (No. 3, 33.2 ppg) — to a combined 14 points in wins that went a long way in the Elkers capturing their second straight division crown.
Ridgway, which beat Clarion 42-0 in Week 6, entered Friday second in the area in points per game at 40.4.
The Elkers also limited the area’s two leading receivers — Brookville’s Ian Thrush and Clarion’s Ethan Burford — to a combined eight catches for 51 yards and no touchdown catches.
Friday’s victory, which puts Ridgway in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the upcoming D-9 Class AA playoffs, was truly a tale of two halves. And, the Elkers’ dominant opening two quarters proved to be the difference in the game.
Ridgway (8-1) scored all 28 of its points in the first half, outgaining Brookville 259-15 while holding the Raiders scoreless. Brookville flipped the script in the second half, winning the final two quarters 14-0 — with both scores coming on its first two drives of the third quarter while holding a 266-115 edge in yards.
That final yardage battle ended in Ridgway’s favor (374-281) with the Elkers holding the Raiders to minus-40 yards rushing. Most of that was a result of four Ridgway sacks — two by Damon Kelley and one each for Gabe Watts and Tyler Watts.
Brookville (7-2) got no closer though as neither side scored in the final 16 minutes of the game, as the Ridgway defense bent but didn’t break during that closing stretch. The Elkers held Brookville on downs on its two drives after that second score, including one that stalled at the Ridgway 14 with 7:55 to play.
Brookville drove deep into Elker territory one final time in the last minute of the game, but Ridgway capped its title-sealing victory in style when senior Jack Cowan made a leaping interception in the end zone. The pick was one of two by the Ridgway “D” on the night
One kneel down by fellow senior Paul Gresco was all that was needing to start the celebration in the Paper City.
“Our first half was the difference,” said Ridgway coach Mark Heindl. “Credit to Brookville, though. They came out (in second half) and made that big play and stole the momentum from us. I think the time of possession and number of plays they had in the second half definitely made up for what we did in the first half.
“But push come to shove, championship football you want to be playing your best. And, our defense was tested big time in the second half. To seal the deal in the end zone down there by Jack Cowan was huge.
“We could have broke tonight, but we didn’t and we’re Large School champs. Everyone counted us out after the Kane game, and I’m just proud of our kids and the way they responded.”
The teams traded punts to open the game before Ridgway seized the momentum on a 53-yard touchdown run by Gabe Watts on a quarterback draw. The first of four Gresco extra points made it 7-0 with 7:16 left in the opening quarter.
Ridgway forced a punt on Brookville’s ensuing drive, then a 14-yard catch by Austin Green, coupled with a Brookville penalty, quickly had the Elkers at the Raiders’ 29. Watts scored from seven yards out three plays later to make it 14-0 with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter. Watts had 86 yards on nine carries.
A huge two-play sequence changed the complexion of the game early in the second quarter. The Elkers were driving for another a score, but after a penalty pushed them back outside the red zone, a bad snap before QB Gresco was ready resulted in a turnover. Brookville’s Airen Kelso came up with the loose ball from under the pile at the Brookville 45.
Brookville quarterback Jack Krug went right to air, looking to capitalize on the turnover. However, Green came up with a huge defensive play when he tipped the pass to himself and hauled in the interception as he went to the ground at the Ridgway 47.
It took the Elkers just four plays to hit paydirt and go up 21 points.
Senior Jake Wickett finished off the quick scoring drive when he out outjumped Thrush in the back of the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown grab from Gresco with 8:17 showing on the second quarter clock. Gresco finished the night 11 of 17 for 151 yards and the one score.
After forcing another Brookville punt on the ensuing possession, Ridgway put together its fourth touchdown drive of the half.
Matt Dush jumpstarted things with a 40-yard catch on an out route that saw him juke a defender before sprinting up the Raider sideline. Dush had 131 total yards (66 receiving, 65 rushing).
Wickett capped the drive on a 2-yard TD run with 2:20 remaining in the half to help send the Elkers into the break with a commanding 28-0 lead. The only thing that didn’t go the Elkers’ way in the first half, and the game overall, was penalties. Ridgway was flagged 15 times for 138 yards compared to seven for 77 for the Raiders.
Brookville gave the Ridgway faithful cause for concern in the third quarter, scoring twice in two possessions while shutting down a Ridgway offense that moved the ball in the first two quarters.
Robert Keth scored both those touchdown — on a 2-yard run and 37-yard catch to make it a game at 28-14.
A 61-yard catch by Kyle MacBeth got the that first scoring drive rolling, while a 9-yard grab by Thrush on third-and-4 at the 11 set up Keth’s 2-yard score one play later. Thrush had no catches in the first half.
Ryan Daisley had two grabs for 23 yards on the second TD drive, one that ended with Keth and Krug connecting on a 37-yard scoring strike. Keth finished with eight grabs for 136 yards, while MacBeth had four catches for 108 yards. Krug was 22 of 42 for 321 yards (281 in 2nd half) with the one TD and two picks.
Brookville couldn’t find the end zone again after Keth’s touchdown grab, as Ridgway’s defense did its thing over the final 16 minutes to help seal the victory.
“We dropped a couple passes in the first quarter that I thought cold have extended some drives, and when you play good teams those are drive killers,” said Brookville coach Scott Park. “We just didn’t come out and play the game the first half on both sides of the ball, actually.
I really thought we regrouped well and halftime and came out and pretty much shut them down. We had put two scores on them and had a couple other opportunities. Once we decided we were gong to attack (on both sides of the ball) good things happened.
“I think we showed in the second half we are a formidable opponent, but we need to have better starts to games. That was pretty much the tale (tonight). I don’t know why or how you can come out flat for a game like this, but we were flat at heck. We need to regroup and figure some things out.”
Both teams end the regular season with non-conference games this week.
Ridgway plays at Union/A-C Valley, which earned a share of the Small School South Division crown with a 28-7 victory at Redbank Valley Friday night.
Brookville hosts winless DuBois (0-9) Friday. That matchup will be a league contest next year with the Beavers moving into the D-9 Large School Division in 2020.