BROCKWAY — The rivalry between Brockway and Curwensville became a bitter one once the Golden Tide joined the old Allegheny Mountain League two decades ago, and the two schools possibly met for the final time Friday night with the Tide once again changing leagues for 2021.
If it was the final meeting, it certainly was a good one, and a game Brockway won’t soon forget as the Rovers rallied for a 19-14 victory on Homecoming night at Frank Varischetti Field.
The win gave Brockway a 12-11 edge in the all-time series between the schools. Time will tell if they meet again, as Curwensville is headed back to the Inter-County Conference (ICC) next year — the league it played in before joining the old AML.
The win was also the first for acting Brockway head coach Ben Donlin, who is currently guiding the Rovers while first-year head coach Jake Heigel serves a two-game suspension after being ejected from last week’s win at Cowanesque Valley — which was his first victory as a head coach.
The teams traded scores in the first quarter, but it was the visiting Golden Tide who took a 14-7 into halftime — during which Rylee Welsh was crowned Brockway’s Homecoming Queen.
That celebration carried over in the second half as Brockway seized control of the game on both sides of the ball. The Rovers pulled within a point late in the third quarter when Austin Schmader came up with a huge play on a receiver screen.
The Rover junior appeared to be boxed in on the play, but he made a quick cut to the outside around a couple Curwensville defenders and sprinted down the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown. A bad snapped doomed the extra point though, as the Golden Tide clung to a 14-13 advantage with 3:42 left in the third.
Curwensville picked up a pair of first downs on its ensuing possession, but Brockway then forced a punt. The Rovers got the ball at their own 24 and promptly marched 76 yards on 12 plays on a drive that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters.
Conner Ryckman and Conner Ford jump-started the drive with runs of 8 and 18 yards, respectively. Ford then hit Schmader for 10 yards on a key third-and-9 play near midfield.
Ford picked up another first down with a 5-yard run on third-and-1, but the Rovers soon faced fourth-and-7 at the Tide 22 with just over seven minutes remaining.
The Rovers went to the air, as Ford broke free from the pocket to buy some time. As he did that, Tanner Morelli broke free behind the Tide secondary. Ford hit Morelli in stride, as the receiver stretched out to haul in the pass.
Morelli stumbled after the catch but kept his balance and walked into the end zone for what proved to be the game-winning 22-yard touchdown with 6:55 to play. Morelli had three catches for 46 yards in the game, while Ford completed 11 of 15 passes for 152 yards and two scores. Ford also ran for 83 yards, while Ryckman added 83.
The Rovers went for two, but Curwensville’s Andrew Freyer intercepted the pass to keep it a 19-14 game.
Curwensville tried to answer right back after the score as Danny McGarry hit Ty Terry on passes of 20 and 13 yards to quickly put their team at the Rovers’ 33. Curwensville gained just three yards on its next four plays though, as the Rover defense made a stand to force a turnover on downs.
The Tide defense then forced a punt to give its offense one more shot with 2:12 to play. McGarry just missed a wide open Thad Butler down the seam on second down before Rover Peyton Maurer came up with a huge sack for an 8-yard loss on third down.
McGarry went back to the air on fourth down, but his pass fell incomplete, which allowed the Rovers to take two kneel downs to end the game.
The Rover defense enjoyed a strong second half, limiting the Golden Tide to just 56 yards of offense after they had 178 in the first two quarters. McGarry completed his first eight passes of the game for 76 yards, but he was just 9 of 20 for 56 yards after that.
Brockway was forced to punt on its opening drive, and the Tide scored on its first possession to grab the early lead. Chase Irwin scored from three yards out to cap a 10-play, 63-yard drive that was jump-started by a 30-yard catch by Jake Mullins, who added the extra-point.
The Rovers came right back with an 80-yard touchdown drive of their own that was punctuated by an 18-yard TD run by Ryckman. Lewis Painter’s kick knotted things at 7-7.
Curwenville came up empty on its ensuing possession as Mullins booted a 35-yard field goal attempt wide left.
The Tide got the ball right back and scored on the first play when Thad Butler burst up the middle and broke free to the outside for a 70-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 with 9:22 left in the half. Butler’s TD scamper was his lone run of the game.
That proved to be the final points of the first half and the Tide’s final points in the game.
Brockway (2-3) travels to Union/A-C Valley next week, while Curwensville (0-4) hosts Redbank Valley.