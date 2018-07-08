DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic entered the summer with a vacancy to fill in its athletic director’s position, at the school turned to a familiar face in the local sports scene to run its athletic programs.

The school has hired Mike Erickson, the former AD at DuBois Area, to that same position. Erickson, who was hired in June and officially started last Monday (July 2), takes over for the departed Ricky Martini — who decided to step away from the position to spend more time with his wife and two young children.

While the AD job at DCC is a part-time position, Erickson brings with him the vast experience gained of running the athletic department at the largest high school in the area, and all the connections built during his time there.

Erickson spent eight years in the athletic office at DuBois Area — four years as assistant AD and four years as full-time AD — during which he spent time on committees at both the local and state level.

During that time, he spent multiple years on the executive board of the District 9 Athletic Director’s Association, the District 9 Committee and the Executive Council for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association (PSADA). He also spent three years as the District 9 representative to the PSADA Delegate Assembly — a state level AD committee that recommends rule changes and bylaw adoptions to the PIAA.

All of four of those committee spots were elected positions.

“We feel very fortunate that someone with Mike’s experience will be leading our athletic department,” said DCC Headmaster Gretchen Caruso. “Athletics is big part of our school, with a high percentage of students participating in at least one sport. Moving forward, we feel that Mike will help us to grow that aspect of our school.

“I also want to commend Ricky on the job that he did while serving as our AD. He did a fantastic job but stepped away to be a full-time teacher at DCC, and ultimately spend more time with his growing family. The fact that he is still part of the DCC family should make the transition to Mike quite seamless.”

As for Erickson, he is excited to be back in a school setting doing what he enjoys to do.

“I certainly missed working with the students, other ADs, the other schools and everything associated with the position,” he said. “You get use to all that school-related work, and you miss it. When everything first happened (at DuBois), I first took some time to try to wrap my head around it all.

“But, I able to stay involved (in sports) being a part of the District 9 Committee and doing some other things with the PIAA. I held four (committee) positions that a lot of people probably had no idea I did, and those were all elected positions that other people (peers) thought I would do a good job at.

“Being apart of the committee at the state level really helped keep me up to date with a lot of stuff. Having that experience, along with a knowledge of the area, will certainly be a huge plus in taking over here (DCC), because I already have relationships established with a lot of people.

“Some things will be different here (from DuBois), with the biggest being the size of the school and the number of students. But, for everything that is different, there are 10 things that are the same. You’re still working with the students, coaches, other ADs and the community. I’m excited to get back into the full swing of that and meet with everyone here and reconnect with some old friends (at other schools).”