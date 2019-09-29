DuBOIS — There’s something about the metric system that somehow makes weights and measures seem both different and bigger at the same time.
A few weeks ago, the Erie High School football team played host to a team from Canada, where metrics are the norm, beating it by 22 points despite gaining just over 200 yards of offense.
Perhaps if the Royals turned in the performance there that they did in their 71-20 win over DuBois Friday, they may have thought about incorporating some metric flair and changing their name to the Royales with Cheese.
Erie (3-3) certainly seemed to be playing by a different standard of measurement against the Beavers as it showed its ability to convert plays into big numbers, both statistically and on the scoreboard.
The Royals started slowly, turning the ball over twice on their first three drives to trail 20-7 with just under four minutes left before the half.
But, from there on out, something changed as Erie rolled off 64-unanswered points to win going away.
Six of the Royals’ touchdowns came in the third quarter, including two on one-play drives.
Erie’s J.J. Woodward finished with a monster effort as he found the end zone eight times in the game.
In all, Woodward rushed 17 times for 265 yards and six touchdowns while also catching one pass for a 21-yard score and returning one of his two interceptions 32 yards for a touchdown.
Quarterback Trevon Tate also pushed past the 100-yard mark as he carried eight times for 150 yards and a score while also going 2-for-4 through the air for 35 yards and a score.
Still, DuBois (0-6) did a great job of keeping the Royals off balance early in the game, using their enthusiasm against them, especially on its opening scoring drive.
DuBois moved the ball 81 yards on that possession thanks, in part, to six offside penalties and a personal foul call on the Royals that netted the Beavers 45 yards.
In all, Erie was flagged 20 times for 170 yards.
Coupled with some timely passing, which was the staple of the DuBois offense, the Beavers were more than a match for the Royals.
DuBois quarterback Alex Kovalyak went 23-for-45 for 285 yards with three touchdowns in the game with receivers Dale Kot, Zach Shilala and Chase Husted all hauling in six receptions and a score.
Kot led the way with 128 yards while Shilala had 60 and Husted finished with 54.
Unfortunately, most of that yardage came during DuBois’ first four possessions of the game when the Beavers found the end zone three times.
After that, things were much different as Erie picked off five of Kovalyak’s passes, including four in the second half, and kept them out of the end zone for the remaining 27:46 of the game.
“When things started to unravel in the second half it kind of took away our options and we had to show our hand,” DuBois head coach Justin Marshall said. “They knew at that point we weren’t going to be able to run very much and they started to play a nice press on the outside to take our screens away. That kind of left us with limited choices.
“But, the effort was there,” Marshall continued. “The kids played hard. We just made way too many mistakes in the second half.”
DuBois finished with 329 yards of total offense as it added 44 yards rushing on 30 carries.
While a lot of the Beavers’ carries went for negative yards, junior Ruben Estrada was one of the few bright spots on the ground as he ran for 49 yards on 12 attempts.
But, things didn’t start the way they ended for DuBois.
While the Beavers had to punt on their first possession, a pick by defensive back Manny Deemer minutes later gave them the ball back at their own 19-yard line.
DuBois used some passing and penalties to march down the field before being faced with a fourth-and-17 at the Erie 25.
It looked like the drive was about to stall when a pass from Kovalyak was tipped into the air but a saving grab from Shilala kept it off the ground and, after a couple quick moves, set the Beavers up with a first-and-goal at the Erie 6.
One play later, Kovalyak found Husted on an out route in the end zone for the touchdown.
A bad snap on the kick attempt kept things at 6-0.
It didn’t take long for the Royals to strike back as two runs by Woodward, the last for a 40-yard score, covered 60 yards and, with the kick, put Erie on top, 7-6.
DuBois came right back, covering 59 yards in 10 plays, to retake the lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kovalyak to Shilala. Chandler Ho’s kick gave the Beavers a 13-7 lead.
Erie marched down the field again on its next possession before fumbling the ball away at the DuBois 6.
This time the Beavers covered 94 yards in 10 plays, finding the end zone on a 63-yard catch and run by Kot to eventually take a 20-7 lead with 3:46 left in the half.
Unfortunately, it was the last time DuBois moved the ball across the goal line.
DuBois also couldn’t keep the momentum on its side as Erie used just one play, a 59-yard run by Woodward, to answer DuBois’ score and eventually send the game to the intermission with the Beavers on top, 20-13.
The third quarter saw the Beavers’ first four possessions end in interceptions while Erie found the end zone six times, five by Woodward, to surge to a 57-20 lead.
The Royals then capped the scoring with another pair of touchdowns in the fourth to set the final.
DuBois will now host Ft. LeBoeuf Friday.