The Federation League playoffs resume today, with three of the top four teams from the regular season continuing their postseason run in hopes of capturing a championship.
The first round saw all four best-of-three series end in two-game sweeps, with the lone upset coming from fifth-seeded Rossiter, which knocked off league newcomer PGP Huskers, who were the No. 4 seed.
Both of those teams finished the regular season with identical 6-8 records, but PGP got the higher seed by virtue of sweeping the Miners in the regular season.
However, Rossiter turned the tables on the Huskers and won two straight in their first-round series to earn a semifinal matchup against top-seeded DuBois, which swept No. 8 Kuntz Motor Company in the opening round.
The other best-of-5 semifinal series is a rematch from last year’s finals, as second-seeded Pulaski battles defending league champ Brookville, which is the No. 3 seed.
Although DuBois and Pulaski each earned home games to start the semifinals, the series will have a staggered start due to field availability in DuBois.
The Rockets will open the semifinals today at Showers Field at 2 p.m., while the Generals will actually hit the road and begin their semifinal series at Brookville’s McKinley Field.
DuBois, which is now 14-1 on the season, swept the regular season series against the fifth-seeded Miners. The Rockets won a lopsided 12-3 game in the season opener at Showers Field back on June 7, then pulled out a tight 4-3 win at Rossiter’s Shaffer Field on June 25.
In the other semifinal, Pulaski and Brookville split their two regular season meetings — with each winning on the other’s home field.
Brookville knocked off the Generals, 9-3, at Stern Family Field on June 11 — scoring seven of its nine runs between the second and third innings.
Pulaski avenged that loss on June 21, notching a 4-2 win at McKinley Field. The game was scoreless into the sixth when the Generals grabbed the lead with a pair of runs. Pulaski added two more runs in the seventh before Brookville plated two in the bottom of the inning. However, it wasn’t quite enough as the Generals held on for the win.
The second games of the semifinals are slated for Sunday, with Game 3 on Tuesday. If needed, Game 4 and 5 will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
With the staggered series start, Pulaski would have Game 5 at home if that contest is needed to decide who moves on to the finals.
If there are no rainouts, the best-of-7 championship series is slated to begin next Saturday (July 25).