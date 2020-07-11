After wrapping up the regular season Thursday, the Federation League is set to begin its three-round postseason Tuesday.
The 14th and final game Thursday proved to be pivotal in determining the seedings for the upcoming playoffs.
While the top three seeds were locked with DuBois being followed by Pulaski and Brookville, and the seventh and eighth seeds were set as Sykesville and Kuntz Motor Company, respectively, the middle three teams were still battling for seeding.
The battle for the No. 4 seed went to PGP, as it came up with a 4-3 victory at home over Pulaski, dropping Rossiter to the 5th seed while Spike Island took the 6th seed after suffering a loss to Rossiter Thursday.
The higher-seeded team in all four series’ swept the lower-seeded team in their two regular season matchups.
Four best-of-three series will get the playoffs started Tuesday, as Game 2 of each series will be played on Wednesday with any if-necessary Game 3’s following on Thursday.
After finishing the season with a 12-1-1 record, DuBois secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as the top seed and will battle eight-seeded Kuntz Motor Company with the series getting started Tuesday at Showers Field.
The Rockets defeated Kuntz Motor Company (2-12) by a combined 29 runs in their two matchups this season, winning 20-3 on the road June 18 before securing a 13-1 home win on June 28.
The 2 vs. 7 matchup pits Pulaski against Sykesville as the Generals will host Game 1 Tuesday at a site to be determined before the series will shift to Reynoldsville for Game 2.
Pulaski enters the playoffs on a two-game losing streak as it dropped its final two games of the season to fall out of first place, while the Senators closed the season with a record of 4-9-1 after starting the year 0-6.
While the Generals shutout their playoff opponent in both matchups this season, the second meeting was a battle down to the final at-bat.
Pulaski came away with an 8-0 victory in the second game of the season in Reynoldsville, before topping the Senators on a walk-off walk to secure a 1-0 win at Stern Field June 30.
After earning the third seed Brookville will have home-field advantage in its opening round matchup with sixth-seeded Spike Island.
The Grays finished the season 9-5 including a pair of wins over the Pirates, a 9-0 win in their second game of the season at home, followed by a 8-3 win on the road June 28.
After opening the season with a 4-2 record, Spike Island won just one of its final eight games to finish the season 5-9.
The 4-5 matchup features PGP and Rossiter, as just like the other three opening round series’, fourth-seeded PGP swept fifth-seeded Rossiter in the two meetings this year.
Both teams finished the season 6-8, but the tiebreaker went to the head-to-head record, as PGP defeated Rossiter 7-5 on the road June 14 before picking up a 7-6 win in the second to last game of the season Tuesday.
The semifinal round will then feature a pair of best-of-five matchups beginning July 18, as the final, a best-of-seven series, is tentatively set to begin on July 25.
Complete schedules, including game locations and times, will be available on the Federation League website Sunday evening.