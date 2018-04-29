ST. MARYS — The St. Marys softball team has suffered its share of close losses this season, but pitcher Maura Fledderman and the Lady Dutch offense made sure that didn’t happen Friday in a 10-0, 6-inning victory against visiting Clarion.

Fledderman tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking just two, while the Lady Dutch offense backed her with a 12-hit performance despite St. Marys missing two senior starters in Bekka Bauer (shortstop) and Micayla Bothun (center fielder).

Fledderman too her no-hitter into the sixth, where it was broken on a leadoff single by Lady Cat Kaitlyn Constantino. Clarion mustered just four base runners outside that hit.

Sadie Rudeslye reacjed on a one-out error in the second, while Constantino and Wendy Beveridge drew two-out walks in the third and fifth, respectively. Carly Best also reached on a fielder’s choice that erased Constantino following her single in the sixth. Clarion failed to have a runner reach second base in the game.

As for the St. Marys’ offensive attack, Maddie Bowes led way going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. She also had a nice day in the field with five assists and a putout at second base.

Maddie LeGrys and Mackenzie Gillen each added two hits, while Britney Shaw knocked in three runs and Lauren Eckert two.

“Maura is throwing lights out and had a one-hitter tonight, and I don’t know how many strikeouts,” said St. Marys coach Eric Wonderling. “They were crowding the plate, so I was throwing a lot of inside stuff. Everything was going to first and second, exactly what it should being off the handle.

“And tonight, the bats woke up. We needed to start hitting, and what made me feel really good — two of my top players weren’t here tonight because they are on a senior trip. For us to hit like that and score like that was a good sign.

“I’m going to keep saying this, but as my good friend Paul Bellina always tells me, ‘’You don’t want to be hot in April you want to be hot in May.’”

With Fledderman silencing the Clarion bats, the Lady Dutch (4-6) grabbed control of the game by scoring seven runs between the second and third innings before ending the game via the 10-run mercy rule with three more runs in the sixth.

The Clarion defense did its best to slow down St. Marys, turning double plays in the first, second and fifth innings but the Lady Dutch wouldn’t be denied Friday.

St. Marys grabbed the lead in the second when Brianna Grotzinger singled to left, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a double to center by Bowes. Fledderman followed with a single to right-center that plated Bowes to make it 2-0.

Clarion’s defense go it out of the inning with a double play when catcher Brenna Campbell caught a bunt popped up by Allison Schlimm and doubled-off courtesy runner Megan McMackin at first.

St. Marys then all but put the game away with a five-run third.

Gillen got things started with a leadoff walk and was replaced by pinch runner Olivia Sullivan. LeGrys singled before back-to-back base hits by Lauren Eckert and Sydney Eckert scored Sullivan and LeGrys, respectively.

Shaw plated a run on a fielder’s choice, and after Grotzinger walked, Bowes capped the inning with a two-run single to center to put the Lady Dutch up 7-0.

Constantino and her defense kept St. Marys off the board in the fourth and fifth, but the Lady Dutch ended things in the sixth.

St. Marys promptly loaded the bases with no outs when Emily Vollmer reached on an error and Gillen and LeGrys both singled.

Lauren Eckert then drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Vollmer before Constantino got Sydney Eckert to foul out to first. That only delayed the inevitable, as Shaw ripped a two-run single to center to score Gillen and LeGrys to give the Lady Dutch the 10-0 victory.

“We turned three double plays against them, and I thought we made good defensive plays the whole game,” said Clarion coach Dan Shofestal. “They hit the ball into the spots where we weren’t, and Fledderman is a good pitcher and did a nice job for them today. I credit her and St. Marys. They have come a long way in a year since we played them last year.

“They played well tonight, and we did too. We just didn’t hit the ball like we wanted to. We weren’t hanging our heads out there though, and that’s one thing I look for in a team is not feeling sorry for ourselves and we did a good job in that respect tonight.”

St. Marys is back in action Tuesday at home against Bradford, while Clarion (3-2) hosts Karns City on Monday.

The Lady Cats had a game at Redbank Valley Saturday morning postponed.