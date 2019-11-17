A handful of former Tri-County Area athletes recently wrapped up the fall season in volleyball, cross country and tennis.
Volleyball
Olivia Burns (IUP, Junior) — Burns, a Clarion graduate, has had a strong three seasons with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
This season as a junior, the former Lady Cat finished with nine kills, and career high’s in service points with 92 and aces with 23.
As a sophomore, Burns had a career-high 28 kills as she has 38 on her career along with 185 service points and 49 aces.
Gloria Kroh (Lock Haven, Junior) — Another Clarion grad, Kroh recently wrapped up a strong season at the net for Lock Haven.
The junior finished the year with 168 kills in 27 matches including double digit kills against Glenville State (12) and Nyack (11).
Kroh added 90 service points behind 15 aces along with 59 digs and nine assists.
Rebecca Dougherty (Thiel, Senior) — Dougherty, a Redbank Valley grad, closed out her college career with 159 kills this season including a season-high 15 in a match against St. Vincent, as she finished with double-digit kills in six matches this season.
The former Lady Bulldog added 95 service points behind 18 aces and added 84 digs on the year as she finished her career with 369 career kills.
Keara Henry (Thiel, Freshman) — Another former Tri-County Area players in Clarion-Limestone grad Henry spent time on the court this season for Thiel.
The freshman setter appeared in six matches this season and finished with five sets, five digs and seven service points.
Lindsey Kocjancic (Saint Vincent, Freshman) — In her first season with Saint Vincent, Kocjancic appeared in seven matches and finished with eight kills on the year.
The St. Marys graduate added 11 service points, seven digs and an assist in her freshman campaign.
Maya Thorton (Westminster, Sophomore) — Clarion grad Maya Thorton recently finished off her second season with Westminster as she appeared in eight matches this season.
The former Lady Cat finished with 51 digs along with 17 service points behind five aces and added nine assists.
Men’s Cross Country
Ethan Brentham (Slippery Rock, Freshman) — The former Brookville Raider had a strong year running in his first collegiate campaign with Slippery Rock.
In his first race at the Doug Watts Invitational Sept. 7, Brentham posted a time of 27:55 for the team’s fourth best time and 17th overall to help lead SRU to a third-place finish.
He closed out the season with a time of 33:40 at the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championships on Nov. 9 in Lock Haven, securing a 67th place finish overall.
Jeremiah Vezza (Gannon, Freshman) — Vezza, a freshman out of Clearfield, scored for the Golden Knights at a handful of their meets this season.
In the Doug Watts Open to start the season, the former Bison finished 29th overall and recorded the team’s sixth best time at 29:30 to help lead them to a second-place finish.
Vezza later took 15th with a time of 29:15.5 in the Gannon Mercyhurst Invite as the team won the meet.
The freshman also competed at the PSAC championships, recording a time of 30:06.2 to take 119th overall before taking 116th at the NCAA Atlantic Regional after finishing with a time of 36:27.
Alexander Coval (Seton Hill, Sophomore) — The former Clearfield runner is now in his second season competing with Seton Hill.
Jake Mercer (Saint Vincent, Senior) — A former Ridgway Elker, Mercer has had a strong running career in four years with Saint Vincent.
Mercer, who also competes on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams, was named to the ECAC Honor Roll in the fall semester as a sophomore.
As a junior, Mercer was named to the PAC Academic Honor Roll for the spring semester in 2019.
Mercer’s best cross country time came in his junior season at 28:15.6.
Women’s Cross Country
Payton McAninch (Washington & Jefferson, Senior) — A senior captain for the Presidents, the DuBois graduate has had a strong four-year career for the team.
McAninch was named to the PAC Academic Honor Roll in her freshman and junior years while earning a spot on the ECAC Academic Honor Roll as a sophomore.
Cassie Folmar (Cal U of PA, Sophomore) — Folmar, a DuBois graduate, recently completed her second season of cross country with the Lady Vulcans.
As a freshman, her best time was 26:10.7, which held up through her sophomore campaign as the best time of her two-year collegiate career so far.
Following her freshman season, Folmar was named PSAC Scholar-Athlete as well as earning a D2ADA Academic Achievement Award.
Hannah Rittenhouse (Clarion, Freshman) — A Clarion-Limestone grad, Rittenhouse recently wrapped up her freshman season with Clarion University as she did not compete in any meets this year.
Abby Laborde (Geneva, Freshman) — A former Clearfield Lady Bison, Laborde had a strong season in her first collegiate campaign with Geneva.
The freshman was named the PAC Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week on three separate occasions, while also being named to the PAC All-Conference Second Team.
Laborde finished 14th at the PAC championship with a time of 28:48.44 to help lead Geneva to a second-place finish as a team.
Women’s Tennis
Gabby Sabatose (Penn State Harrisburg, Freshman) — Sabatose saw plentiful action in doubles matches to help lead Penn State Harrisburg to a 5-1 record in its fall portion of the schedule.
The DuBois Central Catholic grad played at No. 3 doubles in every match, going 4-2 with doubles partner Vaishnavi Datta with one of the wins coming by way of a forfeit.
The duo won Sabatose’s first match at the college level 8-0 to help lead the Lady Lions to an 8-1 victory over Immaculata in the season-opener.
After losing back-to-back matches, Sabatose and Datta then recorded a 8-3 victory in a match against Susquehanna that Harrisburg won 8-1.
The pair followed that up with another win in a narrow 5-4 team victory over Misericordia before closing the fall campaign with a forfeit win.
Maria Hoh (Saint Vincent, Junior) — Hoh, a Elk County Catholic graduate, recently wrapped up her junior season with Saint Vincent.
Hoh went 6-6 in singles matches this season and 1-1 in doubles action after appearing in just three matches over her first two seasons with the team.