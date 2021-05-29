SHIPPENVILLE — Brookville senior Jack Krug and his 4x100-meter running mates, Johnsonburg senior R.J. Miller and Redbank Valley sophomore Cam Wagner won medals with top-eight finishes at Friday’s PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships held at Shippensburg University.
Most of those medals were secured before rain moved into the area and made for a miserable end to the day.
Krug collected two more state medals and finished with six in his three trips to Shippensburg. He was eighth in the 200-meter dash and ran a leg on the eighth-place 4x100 relay with junior Hunter Geer, and seniors Kyle MacBeth and Jace Miner.
Two years ago, he ran a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay and seventh-place 4x400 relay and as a freshman in 2018, he was on the fifth-place 4x100 and eighth-place 4x400.
“On the track side, I ended pretty well and I wish we had a chance last year and could’ve added two or three more medals,” said Krug, who will be playing in an all-star football game Sunday at Central Dauphin High School starting at noon.
It’s the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association’s East-West Class 1-3A game.
“I should have a lot of fun with it and they have a lot of trick plays,” said Krug, who also has District 9 teammates Cutter Boggess and Ethan Burford of Central Clarion, Nathan Waltman of Karns City, Nick Weaver of Keystone and Nick Domico and Zane Inguagiato of Clearfield on the roster with him.
Krug and Miner were seeded fifth and 12th respectively in the 200. In the prelims, Krug ran a 22.39 to qualify for the top-eight final and a state medal, while Miner was 10th in 22.62, not far off the eight-place finals time of 22.6.
Then in the final, Krug was eighth with a 22.83.
“I was a little disappointed. I was seeded No. 3 in the 100 and No. 5 in the 200, but I knew I’d die out eventually in the finals since I had hamstring problems all year,” Krug said. “But, I finished well, so it’s not too bad of a day I guess.”
In the 100, Krug and Miner were seeded No. 3 and 9 and wound up missing the finals in 10th and 23rd with times of 11.20 and 11.42 respectively.
The two worked with Geer and MacBeth in the 4x100 and grinded out a medal finish by the slimmest of margins. With a 46.14-second time, the timers had to go deeper in the microseconds to separate them and what turned out to be ninth-place Schuylkill Valley.
“It was fun,” said Miner, bound for Wichita State on a baseball scholarship this fall. “This wasn’t my main sport, so I enjoyed the opportunity to be here and the atmosphere with all of these amazing athletes.”
With the condensed one-day schedule, the only preliminary races were in the 100 and 200 dashes and 100 and 110 hurdle events — with everything else decided on the best eight times regardless of what heat teams or individuals were in. So, essentially, they were running against the clock.
“It’s definitely harder because you don’t see the teams beside you, so you’re really just trying to run as hard as possible. You do that anyway, but it’s definitely not the situation you want to have where you’re just basing it off one heat,” Krug said. “We expected a faster time, but we’ll deal with an eighth place.”
Certainly, expectations were high for the 4x100 considering it was a state runner-up two years ago with Krug, Cabe Park and two current college sprinters Bryan Dworek and Ian Thrush.
“It’s tough right now,” MacBeth said. “We’re happy we got the medal, but we could’ve run faster. So be it. You can’t do anything about it.”
MacBeth, who won the Manners Award for most team points scored at the D-9 meet, couldn’t get another big throw from his ailing right elbow with his lone throw going 156 feet. He scratched after that, then wound up finishing 11th in the 400 dash with a time of 51.27 seconds.
“Honestly, I was just happy to throw today because going into districts, I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to make it,” said MacBeth, who said his elbow won’t need any major surgery. “I threw a warm-up and after that, I told coach (John) MacBeth, it’s going to be an interesting day. I iced it after that first throw and knew I was done.
“With the 400 and not being able run indoors this winter, I came in with my best time in the 400 at 52.8, so 51.27 here, I can’t be mad. This was my second-fastest time ever.”
JOHNSONBURG SENIOR RJ MILLER was a solid medal contender based on his runner-up at districts after dueling with Union freshman Hayden Smith. Miller was seeded fifth and Smith fourth.
Miller cleared 5-8 and 5-10 on his first tries, 6 feet on his second and 6-2 on his first before going 0-for-3 at 6-4.
That was good enough to land him a seventh-place medal.
“I felt a little flat today and was dealing with shin splits and other things, so I came in looking for a 6-4 jump,” Miller said. “I got there and felt good, but couldn’t clear it. Fortunately, I was able to clear the other heights cleaner than the other competitors, which allowed me to finish seventh.”
Next up for Miller is jumping in college at West Virginia Wesleyan.
“I’m really happy with the medal,” Miller said. “It still kind of gives me a chip on my shoulder going into college. I want to clear heights I haven’t before, but I’m happy with how my high school career turned out. I’m ready to get back to work for college.”
REDBANK VALLEY SOPHOMORE CAM WAGNER was also a solid contender for a top-eight finish in the shot put, coming in with a sixth seed with his district-winning toss of 157 feet, 1 inch. Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex predicted he’d medal if he got over 150 feet and Wagner proved his coach correct.
Wagner’s best toss of 155 feet 9 inches wound up coming on his very first throw, which put him in fourth place early on as well even before the second set of three throws in the final.
Wagner trailed champion Rushard Williams of Wyomissing (169 feet, 7 inches), Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal (158 feet, 9 inches) and Teagan Sharp of Homer Center (158 feet, 6 inches).
The eighth-place medal finish was 149 feet, 6 inches by Greenwood’s Mitchell Kauffman, who was one of 18 throwers who eclipsed the state-qualifying standard of 148 feet at district meets. Friday, just eight managed to do that.
“I felt good during warmups, but when we actually got to the competition, I kind of lost it and wasn’t feeling myself,” Wagner said. “But at least I got to the podium and that’s what I came to do. I just wanted to throw further.”
Rex said that all but one of his six throws went over 150 feet, so consistency was rewarded.
“He wasn’t nervous, seemed pretty calm, cool and collected and he competes in a lot of sports, so I really wasn’t worried about that,” Rex said. “It’s what kids will show up on a big stage like today. We saw that 18 qualified for today on distance and at least half didn’t throw well today.
“For a 15-year-old kid to get out of here with a fourth-place medal, you don’t see that too often, if ever.”
In other non-medal performances from area athletes:
— For Brookville, junior Ian Pete finished 16th in the 110 hurdles in 16.32 seconds.
The Raiders’ 4x800 relay of Calvin Doolittle, Garner McMaster, Jack Gill and Hayden Kramer finished 17th with a time of 8:48.59.
— Johnsonburg’s Aaron Myers was 20th in the 800 run (2:08.07).
— Elk County Catholic’s Joe Wolfe finished 26th in the 1,600 run (4:58.81).