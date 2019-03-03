SHARON — Rebounding from a rough Friday night at the Class AA Northwest Regional Tournament, the Brockway Rovers wrestlers left Sharon High School on Saturday with a much better outlook on their weekend.
The Rovers, coming off their District 9 title from the week before, had four of their wrestlers qualify for the PIAA Championships that begin this Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center.
In the team standings, the Rovers were fourth with 87.5 points, eight behind third-place Kane. Reynolds blasted the field with 198 points, well ahead of runner-up Greenville’s 115 points.
Two finalists led the way for the Rovers as junior Anthony Glasl reached the 126-pound final, but injury defaulted with what looked to be a knee injury he suffered at the end of his semifinal win. Senior Garrett McClintick finished second at 182 pounds, dropping a 5-2 decision to Union City’s Gavin Henry.
Also punching state tickets with top-four finishes were Mark Palmer at 106 and Eric Johnson at 195. Palmer finished fourth while Johnson was third.
“We had a little bit of a slip-up Friday and didn’t know where that would put us in the brackets, but we came ready to wrestle today,” Rovers head coach Eric Grecco said. “We were better at competing and Anthony and Garrett punching their tickets to the final and qualifying and Mark and Eric rattling off wins in the consolations, I’m very pleased with their performances.”
It’s the sixth straight year the Rovers qualified at least one wrestler for states. They also qualified four for states in 2016. The team record is seven back in 2003.
Glasl was supposed to wrestle Greenville’s District 10 champion Bryce Knauf, but Glasl was hurting and Grecco made the easy decision to default.
“We’ll play it day by day,” Grecco said. “He’s resilient, but we wanted to be on the cautious side (in the final). He had a really good day. Yesterday, he beat a good freshman to start off then beat Ischo and was able to gut out a 3-2 win to get his third straight trip to Hershey.”
Glasl opened with a 9-1 major over Hickory freshman Carter Gill in Friday’s quarterfinals. Then against D10 runner-up Andrew Ischo of Reynolds in the semis, Glasl broke a 1-1 tie with a takedown with 46 seconds left in the bout. He surrendered a stalling point in the waning moments for his 3-2 win.
Ranked No. 6 in the state in the latest papowerwrestling.com rankings, Glasl (33-1) heads to Hershey for the third time. He medaled with a sixth-place finish as a freshman.
McClintick (33-3), ranked No. 2, reached the finals with a third-period pin of Franklin’s Holden Cook in the quarterfinals, then blanked Slippery Rock’s D10 runner-up Kaleb Kamerer in the semifinals to get a crack at No. 3-ranked Gavin Henry, the D10 champion from Union City.
Henry went at McClintick quickly, taking him down in the opening moments, then turning into a five-point move with three nearfall points. He rode out McClintick the rest of the period. Then in the second period, McClintick rode out Henry, nearly turning him for back points, but coming up empty. From a neutral start in the third, McClintick scored his only points on a takedown with 23 seconds left.
“I think they’re pretty even, but that shot off the whistle, we weren’t ready,” Grecco said. “That dictated the match. We got taken down and put to our back. We tried to dig out from there. He almost turned him in the second period and did a good job riding him, but we’ll be more prepared the next time and at the end of the day, we’re looking forward to Hershey.”
Both Palmer (32-10) and Johnson (32-7) earned their state berths the hard way, losing in the quarterfinals and having to win three bouts to get into the consolation final, which clinched a top-four finish.
Palmer started in the preliminary round and pinned Hickory’s Cody Miller in 50 seconds, but he was pinned by General McLane’s Hunter Robison in the third period and dropped into the consolations.
Working his way back, Palmer pinned Titusville’s Zach Rodgers in the second period, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec in 41 seconds and then knocked off D9 runner-up Bryent Johnson of Port Allegany 10-2 in the consolation semis to earn a state berth.
Palmer had lost twice to Johnson during the season, 11-1 in December and 9-5 at districts, before he turned things around with a trip to Hershey on the line. Then in the third-place bout, Palmer fell to Robison again, 5-1.
“He worked so hard,” Grecco said. “To go into a match like that after Johnson beat him pretty handily twice, he cleared his mind for a new match and we told him anything could happen and he just kept wrestling and got the job done. To win that by a major, that’s pretty crazy. He stayed in good position and if he does that, he’s hard to beat.”
Johnson, the D9 champion, opened in the quarterfinals Friday night and was pinned in the second period Conneaut Area’s Austin Kelly after going into the second with a 4-2 lead. He also dropped into the first round of consolations and won three straight bouts to clinch a state berth. He started with a 10-0 major of Clarion’s Tyler VanTassle, edged Slippery Rock Vito Pilosi 3-1 and landed in the consolation final with a 7-1 win over Corry’s Hayden Linkerof.
Wrestling for third, Johnson faced Coudersport’s D9 third-place Eli Ayers for the first time this season and won 9-5.
“Last year, he was 0-2 and this year, he’s winning Friday and gets pinned,” Grecco said. “Those were haunting memories, but I told him he could get out. I saw the layout of the bracket and he believed me. He’s a kid that once the ball starts rolling, he picks up steam. It’s a matter of getting his feet going and he seems to get progressively better as a tournament goes on
Six other Rovers were on the mat at Sharon and four of them won at least one bout. Senior heavyweight Hayden Thompson, the D9 runner-up, went 2-3 and finished sixth. Sophomore Dom Inzana was 2-2 at 120, senior Tino Inzana finished 1-2 at 138 as did sophomore Noah Bash at 160. Junior Andrew Hickman and senior Justin Smith were 0-2 at 170 and 220 respectively.
“Our goal was five (state qualifiers) and that would be a great number, but four is too,” Grecco said. “To be able to come here and get the regional experience and all but two guys win, and even to come here and not get a win, it was great experience for next year and hopefully they can make more noise next time around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.