EDINBORO — After trimming the deficit to seven just before the half, DuBois was unable to get on the board in the second half while General McLane put up 19 points after the break to secure a 39-12 victory over the visiting Beavers Friday night.
The Lancers ran wild in the Week 1 affair, as all six of their touchdowns came on the ground, led by Ben Howe-Jones, who carried the ball 16 times for 226 yards and four scores.
While the home side’s offense had its way for most of the night, the opening two drives of the game were controlled by DuBois.
The Beavers (0-2) won the opening toss and differed to the second half, as General McLane took the opening kickoff and after three short runs faced a 4th-and-5 at its own 46-yard line.
The Lancers elected to go for it, as Matt Leehan dropped back to pass, but was blown up in the backfield by Jackson Pletcher and Payton Fox for a loss and a turnover on downs.
DuBois’ first drive got started with a connection between Alex Kovalyak and Nick Dilullo, who took the ball to the 30 for a 15-yard gain.
After back-to-back runs got back to the line of scrimmage and no further, Kovalyak dropped back to pass on 3rd-and-10.
The senior found Chase Husted over the middle, who outran a trio of Lancer defenders to the end zone for a 30-yard score, as the point after attempt was blocked and DuBois held a 6-0 lead 3:17 into the game.
General McLane responded right away, as a long kickoff return to near midfield, followed by a 35-yard pitch and catch between Leehan and Ben Lipinski set it up inside the Beavers red zone.
Five plays later Jared Iavarone-Campbell cashed in from five yards out as the extra point gave the Lancers their first lead at the 5:53 mark of the opening quarter.
After a DuBois three-and-out and a booming 58-yard punt from Dale Kot, the General McLane offense got back to work at its own 13-yard line.
The home side then went on a lengthy 14-play drive that lasted well into the second quarter and was finished off by Howe-Jones’ first score of the day from five yards out.
DuBois then drove deep into McLane territory on the ensuing drive, as Kovalyak connected with Husted (22 yards) and Dilullo (10 yards) for first downs as well as picking up 10 yards himself on the ground.
The drive eventually stalled inside the 20 and ended with a turnover on downs when Kovalyak was unable to connect with Kot on a 4th-and-15 pass.
After a few short gains and a 15-yard late hit penalty on the Beavers, Howe-Jones found the end zone once again, this time taking a handoff around the right side and breaking free for a 56-yard score with just under four minutes left in the first half.
On the Beavers following drive, Kovalyak rolled out to the near sideline on the second play of the drive and found Dilullo, who had snuck behind the General McLane secondary.
Dilullo raced down the sideline and was eventually brought down, but not before picking up 68 yards on the play and putting DuBois at the Lancers’ 21-yard line.
Adian Castro took the following play up the gut for a 14-yard carry down to the seven, as he got another carry on the 1st-and-goal play.
As Castro looked to battle for extra yards up the middle, the ball was stripped away by Bill Jukes, who jumped on the loose ball as the Lancers took over inside their own 10.
After a short carry on its first play, miscommunication in the backfield on a read-option led to a General McLane fumble, as Alex O’Harah recovered the fumble to give his team’s offense another chance in a goal-to-go situation.
The Beavers were unable to capitalize, as a pair of rushes netted a loss of two yards and then back-to-back Kovalyak passes fell incomplete for another turnover on downs.
The defense came up big on the second consecutive drive, forcing a three-and-out as DuBois head coach Justin Marshall elected to use all three of his timeouts to give the offense another opportunity with under a minute remaining in the half.
Chandler Ho set things up by taking the following punt return from midfield down to the Lancer 15-yard line for a 35-yard return.
After a holding penalty on the first play and a pair of incompletions, DuBois faced a long third down with time running out as it appeared as if another drive was going to come up short.
Instead, Kovalyak dropped back and found Dilullo over the middle as the receiver brought the pass in just outside of the end zone and broke the goal line for the score with 19 seconds to go before the half.
The Beavers’ two-point conversion attempt failed as they trimmed the deficit to 20-12 heading into the break.
A pair of big plays, a 19-yard rush by Michael Eisman and a 11-yard pass from Kovalyak to Husted, set DuBois up in Lancer territory on the opening drive of the second half.
Once again the Beavers came out empty on a drive into McLane territory with yet another turnover on downs.
As if that was not enough of a momentum swing, on the following play Howe-Jones broke free for a 75-yard score as the Lancers (1-1) began to pull away.
DuBois’ final chance came on the next drive, as it went on a nine-play drive that eventually ended at the 5-yard line when Kovalyak was sacked on a 4th-and-goal.
Kovalyak finished the game 10-of-26 passing for 191 yards and two scores, as Dilullo caught five of those passes for 120 yards and Husted added 62 yards on three grabs.
General McLane added a pair of rushing scores in the fourth quarter, as Iavarone-Campbell added his second score of the day from four yards out and Howe-Jones tallied his final score from 26 yards out.
The Lancers finished the game with 345 yards on 53 carries as they outgained DuBois 398-272 in the win.
The Beavers final three drives all ended with four-and-outs, as they turned the ball over on downs seven times in the loss and had six drives, counting the lost fumble, end at or inside of General McLane’s 25-yard line.
“Offensively, we moved the ball again this week, that’s two weeks in a row and I told the kids that, we aren’t having trouble moving it,” Marshall said. “We just have to finish these drives with points, we go down there and come up empty and then they (General McLane) go down there and score points, that is sometimes the difference in the game.”
The Beavers head coach noted that he expects the Lancers to win District 10 Region 7 this season.
Marshall added that he is proud of his team’s effort against two tough teams to open the season and is looking for them to continue fighting hard in Week 2.
“Warren is going to bring it, they always play tough as well, they’re a well-coached program and we are always looking one game at a time.”
DuBois will look to bounce back and pick up its first win of the season as it hits the road for the third week in a row to open the season to face Warren Friday at 7 p.m.