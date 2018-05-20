BROOKVILLE — While Elk County Catholic took home the Class AA girls team title Friday, a trio of other Tri-County Area girls teams — Brookville, Johnsonburg and Clarion — combined to qualify 11 entries for this weekend’s state meet at Friday’s District 9 Class A Track and Field Championships.

Johnsonburg and host Brookville finished second and fourth overall. The Ramettes won three titles while the Lady Raiders captured one district title.

Johnsonburg’s foursome of juniors Madeline Cowan and Cassidy King, freshman Evelyn Cobaugh and junior Amanda Williams reeled off a solid time of 50.62 seconds to win a hotly contested 4x100-meter race, beating runner-up Oswayo Valley and top-seeded Brookville to the line. Oswayo Valley finished in 50.79 with the Lady Raiders third in 50.82, a scant slower than the state-qualifying standard of 50.8 seconds.

Williams won the 800 run (2:27.32) while King claimed the runner-up qualifying spot in the long jump (17 feet, 2 inches).

In the competitive javelin, returning state runner-up junior Skylar Sherry was third (133 feet, 5 inches) in a field that qualified five throwers for states on distance. Sherry placed behind Kane’s top-seeded Trinity Clark (150 feet, 8 inches) and Moniteau’s Cambrie Campbell (145 feet, 5 inches).

The host Lady Raiders backed up their top seeding in the meet-ending 4x400 relay with a season-best time of 4:10.35 with the foursome of freshman Rylee Stancliffe, sophomores Madison and Morgan Johnson, and junior Dani MacBeth.

Also qualifying for Brookville was MacBeth with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles and sophomore Brooke Quairiere with a second in the 100 hurdles. Junior Mattisen Drake, the D-9 champion as a freshman, qualified with a third-place finish in the pole vault by clearing the state-qualifying standard of 10 feet, 6 inches.

Clarion got three berths to states with junior Lexi Lauer claiming her second trip in the high jump with a career-best and state-qualifying height of 5 feet, 2 inches to finish fourth. Sophomore Laken Lewis finishing second in the pole vault after clearing 11 feet. Junior Phylicia Hockman was second in the 800 run (2:27.6), getting edged at the finish by Johnsonburg’s Williams.

Other area girls with top-six scoring finishes:

Brookville

MacBeth added a sixth in the long jump while Madison and Morgan Johnson were fifth and sixth respectively in the 100 dash. Madison Johnson added a third in the long jump.

The top-seeded 4x100 relay that narrowly missed states with a third-place finish was MacBeth, the Johnsons and Quairiere, who still managed a season-best time.

Freshman Emma Fiscus was sixth in the 1,600 run.

Johnsonburg

Also for the Ramettes, Cowan was third in the 200 dash and fourth in the 100 dash. King added a third in the triple jump and Cobaugh was third in the 400 dash. Cobaugh, Williams, Cowan and Lindsay Steis combined to finish fourth in the 4x400 relay.

Jordan Bundy was fifth in the 100 hurdles, Josie Benninger was tied for sixth in the high jump and Erica DeLullo wound up fifth in the long jump.

Clarion

Lewis finished off a productive day scoring with a fourth in the long jump, fifth in triple jump and fifth in the high jump.

Kyara Girvan was fifth in the 200 dash.

Clarion-Limestone

The Lady Lions’ 4x100 relay of Erica Hetrick, Anna Kennemuth, Abby Reed and Rachel Greeley finished sixth. Reed added a fifth in the pole vault and sixth in triple jump, Greeley was sixth in the 300 hurdles and Kennemuth finished sixth in the 400 dash.

Redbank Valley

The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay comprised of Haley Minich, Paiton Rizzo, Elisabeth Hook and Taylor King finished fourth. In the 4x800 relay, Kim Westover, Emma Huffman, Rhiannon Laughlin and Carley Shick was sixth.

Shick was fifth in the 400 dash.

DuBois Central Catholic

The Lady Cardinals’ best finish, just outside scoring points, was Mariah Alanskas’ seventh in the 200 dash.