Numbers have always been an issue with girls gold teams in the Tri-County Area, but that issue has been helped by the fact they all compete in the Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League where four of the top six scores count each match.
While Brookville looks to overcome the numbers game again — the Lady Raiders will open the season with five players — DuBois has seen its roster more than double from four to nine for new coach Larry Salone.
Curwensville also has seen its roster rise from five to seven this season. Information for Brockway and Ridgway were not available as of press time.
The area’s top finisher last year at the District 9 Class 2A Championships — Brookville’s Bailey Ganoe (8th, 115) — has graduated, leaving Ridgway’s Laney Gilmore (11th, 117) as the top returnee.
Time will tell, put its appears at least a couple of the local teams won’t be scrambling quite as much to put together a full to score during league matches this season.
Here is a closer look at the area girls golf teams:
BROOKVILLE
The numbers aren’t plentiful for fourth-year head coach Alison Bernat, who starts the season with five girls on the roster. The Allegheny Mountain League takes the best four scores out a six-man maximum lineup during its matches.
Senior Hannah Cline and juniors Rilee Kelly and Regan Ganoe will be joined by two newcomers in sophomore Karlee Stiver and freshman Audrey Barrett. The Lady Raiders lost their two district players — Jenna Grant and Bailey Ganoe — to graduation.
The returning trio mixed with two rookies with some golf background has Bernat looking forward to the season.
“They have some experience with some lessons and time to learn, so nobody is totally fresh out of the gate,” Bernat said. “That’ll be a huge help and a nice addition to the girls with a couple of years of experience.
Once again, the AML consists of the Lady Raiders, Punxsutawney, Ridgway, Brockway, Curwensville and DuBois. The league schedule consists of 10 matches with the Lady Raiders hosting Kane in a non-league match next Wednesday at Pinecrest Country Club, also the site of this year’s district tournament. Bernat hopes to have a couple players averaging low enough to merit a trip to the postseason.
“It’s such a fast season,” Bernat said. “It’s hard to know too much in advance and it’ll be baptism by fire. Through that playing, they’ll learn and get better so they’ll have some experience and have fun as the season goes on.”
Roster
Senior: Hannah Cline. Juniors: Rilee Kelly, Regan Ganoe. Sophomore: Karlee Stiver. Freshman: Audrey Barrett.
CURWENSVILLE
The Lady Golden Tide entered last season with just five underclassmen players and four of them return this season in seniors Brianna Swindell and Lauren Tozer and juniors Haylee Conklin and Jenson Duke.
All four earned letters last season, with Tozer being Curwensville’s lone competitor at the District 9 Class 2A Championships.
Coach Mike Bookhamer will call upon that quartet to help lead and guide a trio of newcomers in juniors Taylor Simcox and Carly Swatsworth and freshman Maizy Hoover.
A starting lineup for the Lady Tide wasn’t available for the Lady Tide, but Tozer and the rest of the returnees most likely will be leading the way when the Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League starts play with a match at Curwensville’s Eagles Ridge Golf Course Monday.
Roster
Seniors: Brianna Swindell, Lauren Tozer. Juniors: Haylee Conklin, Jenson Duke, Taylor Simcox, Carly Swatsworth. Freshman: Maizy Hoover.
DuBOIS
DuBois didn’t have a team when the Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League opened play last season, but the school eventually assembled a four-member squad that featured Maddy Gray, Sarah Henninger, Isabella Geist-Salone and Sophia Seduski,
Fast forward a year, and all four of those girls return — along with five newcomers — for new head coach Larry Salone, who takes over the program from long-time head coach Barry Abbott.
“Myself and the other coaches were glad to take over the team this year from Coach Barry Abbott, but as everyone knows, no one can ever replace Coach Barry,” said Salone. “He and last year’s team kept this program going and going strong, and the girls absolutely enjoyed playing for him and miss him.
“Us coaches this year are just trying to build on what Coach Barry has created. All the coaches have extensive golf experience and are looking forward to working with the girls to try to improve their games.”
Joining the returning quartet, who should lead the lineup to open the season, are sophomore Abigail Geist-Salone and freshmen Alexas Pfeufer, Jordan Watt, Anna Weible, and Rylee Werner.
“We are very fortunate to have all four match starters back from last year back in Maddy, Sarah, Sophia and Isabella,” said Salone. “Our new players are all very capable of stepping into the other 2 match positions every week. I am very confident that all the girls will get match play time this year.
“It is a really great group and the returning girls are much improved from last year. You can see the confidence in them. The new girls are doing great at learning the game and are working very hard at their game. All the coaches are very excited for the year.”
Salone will get his first look at his new team in live action Monday when the Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League starts play with a match at Curwensville’s Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Roster
Junior: Maddy Gray. Sophomores: Abigail Geist-Salone, Isabella Geist-Salone, Sarah Henninger, Sophia Seduski. Freshmen: Alexas Pfeufer, Jordan Watt, Anna Weible, Rylee Werner.
Sports writers Rich Rhoades and Craig Moyer contributed to this story.