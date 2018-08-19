DuBOIS — With the high school girls golf season set to open this week, there is still a cloud of uncertainty around some teams — most notably at DuBois Area High School.

Early last week, it was reported by some sources that DuBois had no girls signed up for the sport. No Lady Beavers competed in the District 9 Class AAA Championships last year.

However, Athletic Director Chuck Ferra confirmed Saturday that the school had a few girls sign up late in the week, which will force the Lady Beavers to get a late start to the season. Those late signees also means no preseason information was available for DuBois prior to press time.

As for the on the course action, Ridgway junior Laney Gilmore and Brookville senior Bailey Ganoe are the top returning players.

Gilmore posted the best finish by a Tri-County Area player last year at the District 9 Class AA Championships, carding a 106 to place 10th as a sophomore. Ganoe tied for 14th with a 110. Brookville senior Jenna Grant also competed at districts, finishing 21st with a 146.

No preseason information was available for Brockway for the preview as well. Like DuBois, Brockway had no entrants at districts last year.

Here is a closer look at the other area teams:

Brookville

The Lady Raiders have a seven-player roster under the direction of third-year head coach Alison Bernat, whose team went 8-4 in the Allegheny Mountain League last year.

Bernat has both of her district players returning in seniors Jenna Grant and Bailey Ganoe, who finished 14th at districts last year with a 110.

While Ganoe is the likely No. 1 player going into the season, Bernat likes what she’s seen so far in the early going from her entire roster.

“We have two new players and I’m excited to see everybody else back,” Bernat said. “They did practice over the summer as far as I could tell and seem to be excited and ready to go. I’m looking forward to picking up where we left off last year. We had a pretty good record.

“There will be some competition among the top four, so that’ll help them get better. They’ll be competing against themselves to improve with the spots jostling around a little bit.”

Senior Sophie Sharp, and sophomores Rilee Kelly and Regan Ganoe are back from last year. New to the squad are sophomore Rylee Stancliffe and freshman Claire Haines.

The Lady Raiders open at Eagles Ridge on Monday with next Thursday’s trip to DuBois at Treasure Lake Gold in doubt because DuBois did not have a player on the roster at last check.

Their two home matches at Pinecrest Country Club are Sept. 4 and 24.

Roster

Seniors: Jºenna Grant, Bailey Ganoe, Sophie Sharp. Sophomores: Rylee Stancliffe, Rilee Kelly, Regan Ganoe. Freshman: Claire Haines.

Clarion-Limestone

The Lady Lions have two players on their girls’ roster this year with senior Anna Burns and first-year sophomore Sydney Simpson.

The six-match schedule for the KSAC starts Friday at Clarion Oaks with a trip to Hi-Level Golf Course next Tuesday.

Ridgway

The Lady Elkers are looking to four returning starters and two newcomers to improve on their win total in and out of the league this season.

Seniors Jordan Reitz and Elizabeth Bonini, along with juniors Laney Gilmore and Sara Shankle return to the team this season.

Gilmore represented the Lady Elkers at the District 9 tournament last season, as the then sophomore shot a 106 to finish 10th.

Freshmen Kaitlin Amacher and Alexa Steis will also look to contribute this year in their first season with the team.

Ridgway head coach Brianna Pontious said she is looking forward to watching her team grow as student athletes and improve their golf game throughout the season.

Pontious said she is confident her team will improve on their win totals from last season and she is grateful to be coaching the team.

The coach expects the starting lineup to open the season to be, Gilmore (1), Reitz (2), Shankle (3), Amacher (4), Bonini (5) and Steis (6).

Roster

Seniors: Jordan Reitz, Elizabeth Bonini. Juniors: Laney Gilmore, Sara Shankle. Freshmen: Kaitlin Amacher, Alexa Steis.