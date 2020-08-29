Despite the uncertainty swirling around the 2020 fall sports season for the the past several weeks, girls golf teams across the Tri-County Area have trekked forward and are looking to have a strong season on the links.
For many of those teams, those successes could be powered by some of their younger players, as a handful of talented juniors and sophomores will look to make their mark.
DuBois, the lone area team to compete in Class AAA at the District 9 Championship match last year, returns its entire 9-member roster, including Alexas Pfeufer, who posted a 116, the best score of any returning girls golfer in the Tri-County Area, last year as a freshman.
On the Class AA side, Brookville senior Regan Ganoe is the top returnee when it comes to the D-9 championships, as she shot a 144 to finish 20th.
The only Tri-County Area girls to post a lower score in AA were Ridgway’s Laney Gilmore, who tied for fourth with a 101, and Brockway’s Sylvia Pisarchick, who shot a 122 to finish 12th, as both golfers were seniors in 2019.
With the formation of the Intermediate Unit 9 this season, girls golf in the Tri-County Area will have a slightly different look, as Ridgway will no longer be a part of the AML matches.
While Ridgway and the rest of IU-9 will not begin its fall sports seasons until Sept. 14, the rest of District 9 was able to get its girls golf season underway Thursday.
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County Area:
BROCKWAY
Brockway has started a co-op with DuBois Central Catholic, as three of its four players on this season’s team come from DCC.
The DCC trio are sisters Maria Werner (senior), Sara Werner (junior) and Julia Werner (freshman) as they join senior Miranda Mancini, the lone member of the team who attends Brockway.
While none of the four were with the team last year, Mancini was a member of the team as a sophomore in 2018.
Head coach Steve Cappetta noted that despite the year away from the team, Mancini has been showing improvement in the early going this year.
“We haven’t had a lot of time to practice before our first match, but all of the girls show potential,” Cappetta said.
The Lady Rovers were set to get their season underway Thursday in a home AML match at Brockway Golf Course, but the match was instead played in a scrimmage format and no scores were kept.
ROSTER
Seniors: Miranda Mancini, Maria Werner. Junior: Sara Werner. Freshman: Julia Werner.
BROOKVILLE
Alison Bernat enters this season with the largest roster she has had in her five years as Lady Raiders head coach.
She has nine players on the roster, a group led by senior Regan Ganoe and sophomore Audrey Barrett. Those two finished 20th and 23rd at last year’s District 9 Class AAA Championships held at Pinecrest Country Club.
Bernat will lean on them and is looking forward to a battle for the other four varsity spots throughout the season. Senior Rilee Kelly and junior Karlee Stiver are also back as are sophomores Kat Kelly and Taryn Hoffman.
“I’m really excited about this year,” Bernat said. “With practice getting pushed back and not starting until (Monday), I hadn’t seen them on the course yet, but just based off their performance last year, I’m excited for them this year.
“I’m happy to have a full roster that if we need to make changes and rotate in and out, we can do that. I think that it’ll give them a little bit of competition within the team rather than knowing they’ll be traveling automatically to every match.”
Allegheny Mountain League matches have teams play six with the top four scores counting.
Bernat senses that the return to school and sports might have sparked a bit more interest and enthusiasm.
“They’re super-excited to be back, to be out here practicing and to have something to do,” she said. “This is a consistent thing in an otherwise chaotic world for them, so it’s nice to know that the golf course hasn’t changed. They’re exited to get back into competition and to at least see their friends here and from the other teams.”
Roster
Seniors: Regan Ganoe, Rilee Kelly. Juniors: Ella Zimmerman, Lindsey Clinger, Karlee Stiver. Sophomores: Maeve Jordan, Kat Kelly, Audrey Barrett, Taryn Hoffman.
DuBOIS
Second-year Lady Beavers coach Larry Salone finds himself in a rare situation entering the season, as he welcomes back his entire 9-girl roster from a year ago while still having just one senior.
While all those returnees saw varsity action at some point in 2019, the group is led by the trio of senior veteran Maddy Gray, junior Sarah Henninger and sophomore Alexas Pfeufer — all of whom competed in the District 9 Class AAA Championships
Those three were routinely among the team’s Top 4 scorers match in and match out along with junior Sophia Seduski. Come season’s end, Pfeufer posted the Lady Beavers’ top finish at districts as a freshman, placing third with a 116 at Pinecrest Country Club. Henninger (118) place fourth, while Gray (123) was fifth.
Henninger and Seduski are joined as juniors on the team by twin sisters Abigail and Isabella Geist-Salone, while Jordy Watt, Anna Weible and Rylee Werner are sophomores along with Pfeufer.
“Having a 100 % returning team, and still only one senior this year (none last year), the competition will be exciting as the year rolls on to see them step up and get better,” said Salone. “As always, my goal is to play as many girls in match play as possible, up to how many is allowed by the coach of the course we are playing on.
“It’s really going to be a toss-up on who actually counts as the top 4 or 5 score-wise on any given match. I see already that they all have gotten better. It will good competition this year and hopefully that will translate into a great season.”
Salone said the late start to the season, and protocols surrounding COVID-19 haven’t seemed to phase the girls.
“They were all smiles on the first day at the course,” he said. “They are very, very good at the new normal — masks, social distancing, etc. — and were very happy and excited to be out on the course with their teammates. It’s a great group of girls, and we will have a lot of fun I am sure, just like last year.”
DuBois is scheduled to open its season Tuesday in a league match at Brookville.
Roster
Seniors: Maddy Gray. Juniors: Isabella Geist-Salone, Sophia Seduski, Sarah Henninger, Abigail Geist-Salone. Sophomores: Anna Weible, Rylee Werner, Jordy Watt, Alexas Pfeufer.
RIDGWAY
After graduating one of its three golfers from last season in top scorer Laney Gilmore, Ridgway has just two golfers on its roster this season in returning juniors Kaitlyn Amacher and Alexa Steis.
At the District 9 match last season, Gilmore led the Lady Elkers with a 101 to tie for fourth place, while Amacher finished in 21st with a 153.
Ridgway head coach Brianna Pontious noted that her team is anxious to get the season underway after a two-week push back.
“With everything going on around us I am grateful that we will have the opportunity to play some of this season,” Pontious said. “On a positive note, with our season start date pushed back to September 14th, we are able to get more practice time in.”
Pontious noted she hopes the athletes enjoy working together as a part of a team and improve their skills throughout the season.
Roster
Juniors: Kaitlyn Amacher, Alexa Sties.
q q q
Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser and Sports Writer Rich Rhoades contributed to this story.