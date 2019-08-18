With the 2019 girls tennis season getting underway this week, the competition in the area looks to be tough once again as some teams will have a new look on the court, while others return a large chunk of their key players from last season.
One of those squads with a relatively similar look is St. Marys, as the Lady Dutch are setting out for their fifth straight District 9 team title this season.
The Lady Dutch will be led by returning district champions in junior Samantha Hayes (singles) along with junior Lilia Lion and sophomore Davan Lion (doubles).
DuBois is the lone area team under a new head coach as Lori Sabatose takes over for the Lady Beavers this season.
The Lady Beavers will have a much different look on the court as they will once again compete with District 6 in the Class 3A postseason. DuBois graduated its three top singles players from last year in Alexis Strouse, Alexa Zartman and Alaina Heberling.
For Johnsonburg numbers are down this season which could play a role in the Ramettes season, while another area squad, Brockway is seeing a much larger turnout on the court this season.
For Elk County Catholic, a large core of talented upperclassmen return as the Lady Crusaders look to find success in a district filled with talented players.
BROCKWAY
The numbers game has always been a battle for the Brockway girls tennis program, but that won’t be the case this season as veteran coach John Hawkins enters the season with a roster that sports double-digits.
And, that crop of players featured a nice mix of veterans and newcomers. Hawkins welcomes back six players who saw action a year ago — a group he will call upon to help guide a five-member freshmen class. None of those 11 players are seniors.
“It is going to be an exciting year for us having numerous players returning as well as five new players joining (team),” said Hawkins. “With last year’s numbers being low, it’s a relief to see all the girls on the court these past couple days.”
“We are still extremely young considering we don’t have anyone leaving us at the end of the season. We look forward to our returners in Selena (Buttery), Morgan (Pirow), Emily (Roush), Mackenzie (Hook), Lily (Henry) and Hannah (Zuccolotto) leading and setting the example for our freshman players. And within the last week, the upperclassman have done just that.”
Buttery (sophomore) and Pirow (junior) will open the season the No. 1 and 2 singles players, respectively. Both players held those same spots a year ago and each competed in the District 9 Class AA singles tournament, with Buttery winning a match. The duo also teamed up in D-9 doubles tourney.
Beyond those two, Hawkins said the rest of the singles and doubles lineup is up in the air.
Hook and Henry both saw extensive singles action a year ago, while Roush also played some singles. Roush and Zuccolotto mainly played doubles in 2018.
And, time will tell if some of the new faces can push the veterans for playing time and crack the lineup.
Brockway opens its season Monday at home against Punxsutawney before traveling to Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
Roster
Juniors: Lilyanna Henry, Mackenzie Hook, Morgan Pirow, Emily Roush. Sophomores: Selena Buttery, Hannah Zuccolotto. Freshmen: Maci Dixon, Katelyn Kennedy, Emily Michalski, Taylor Rhed, Leah Trunzo.
DuBOIS
DuBois will certainly have a new-look on and off the court this season with new coach Lori Sabatose aking over a program that lost its top three singles players — Alexis Strouse, Alexa Zartman, Alaina Heberling — to graduation.
However, the Lady Beavers lost just one other senior (Jenna Coffey) from last year’s squad will returning 13 players who were on the 2018 roster. Sabatose also has eight new players, including four freshmen, to work with around that large group of veterans.
Sabatose takes over for long-time coach Jenna Kirk who decided to step away from the program. Kirk brought instant credibility when she became head coach in 2013 while still in college being a DuBois grad who won two D-9 Class 3A singles titles.
Sabatose brings with her two and half decades of coaching experience at all levels from high school up through international competition. She had a stint as an assistant coach with the DuBois boys program in the 1990s.
“I’m excited to help coach this team,” said Sabatose of her new venture. “I have 25 years experience coaching Brockway girls and boys, then DCC’s coed teams. I coached at Clarion University for 13 years and internationally at the Pan Am and European games and as a Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) pro.
“I also have given private lessons to a lot of the top talent in the area, and I’m looking for ward to teaching these student athletes the game.”
Being new the the program, Sabatose the process of getting to know her players will continue as the season progresses, but she was a trio of senior returnees to help lead the way on the court in Jaelin Decker, Lauren Milletics, Alexandra Volpe.
Milletics and Volpe find themself in a group of players competing for time in singles action — a group that obviously features several underclassmen with the team having just the three seniors.
Sabatose is turning to one of those youngsters — sophomore Jessica Askey — to open the season in the No. 1 singles spot. Junior Rachel Kister and Milletics are currently battling for the second and third singles spots. Behind that trio, the quartet of sophomore Grace Askey, Volpe, sophomore Claire Shaffer and junior Olivia Reed are all vying for time in singles action while also competing with other girls to lineup in doubles play.
Given Sabatose’s newness to the program, and the learning curve between her and her players, DuBois’ starting lineup could see shakeups as the season progresses.
All the Lady Beavers will get a chance to impress their new coach Monday when DuBois hosts Elk County Catholic at 5 p.m.
Roster
Seniors: Jaelin Decker, Lauren Milletics, Alexandra Volpe. Juniors: Camryn Bailey, Thalia Dawson, Lydia Dixon, Kaylee George, Stephanie Juarez, Rachel Kister, Maryclaire Malizia, Olivia Reed, Kylee Snyder. Sophomores: Grace Askey, Jessica Askey, Zoie Enseki, Claire Shaffer, Ruby Welpott. Freshmen: Jamie Hnat, Jessica Hnat, Rivers McLaren, Brianne Quairiere.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC
After losing five seniors heading into the 2018 season, last year’s campaign was a bit of a rebuilding year for Elk County Catholic.
Last year ECC graduated three more seniors at is now another five-member senior class that will have to step up and lead the team.
Maggie Challingsworth, Emma Coppolo and Ellie Flynn were the team’s three seniors last season.
Coppolo and Challingsworth were the team’s No. 1 and 2 respectively in singles action for most of the 2018 campaign.
The Lady Crusaders do have five seniors on this year’s team in Victoria Glatt, Grace Keyes, Alicia Kim, Sophie Neubert and Marley Sorg.
Glatt and Neubert were ECC’s No. 3 and 4 singles players respectively for most matches last season.
While last year’s squad had a much different look than the year prior, ECC still put a talented group on the court as it saw its two doubles teams make it to the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class AA tournament.
Challingsworth and Glatt lost to eventual D-9 champions Davan Lion and Lilia Lion from St. Marys, while Coppolo and Sorg were also knocked out by a dutch duo, as they lost to Izzy Ehrensberger and Brooke Henry, the eventual district runners-up.
In D-9 Class AA singles action last season, Challingsworth won her first-round match before falling to eventual district champ Samantha Hayes in the quarterfinals.
Coppolo made a run to the semifinals before falling to Punxsutawney’s Abby Gilgiotti, who lost to Hayes in the title match.
While head coach Pete Meier feels lack of match play experience will be a concern for his team this season, he noted they should have great senior leadership.
The five seniors along with sophomores Gina Bush and Audrey Dornisch are all returning letter winners for the team this year.
Meier noted that the team’s preseason practices have been going well and said while his lineup is still uncertain, Glatt and Neubert will lead the way in singles action.
The other three seniors on the roster will also likely play key roles in the upcoming season.
Meier expects the competition in District 9 to be very tough once again this year.
“There are a lot of really good tennis players in the district and I think that area tennis enthusiasts will be treated to some wonderful matches,” Meier said.
Elk County Catholic’s season gets off to a tough start as it travels to face DuBois Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Roster
Seniors: Victoria Glatt, Grace Keyes, Alicia Kim, Sophie Neubert, Marley Sorg. Juniors: Destiny Fisher, Ngoc Nguyen. Sophomores: Gina Bush, Marcie Dollinger, Audrey Dornisch. Freshman: Lydia Anderson.
JOHNSONBURG
The Ramettes have a mixed bag of experience levels on the court heading into the season.
Johnsonburg has seven players on this year’s team, as four of them have at least three years of experience on the court while the other three are new to the game.
Those players with experience are seniors Madison Amacher and Alex Hodgdon along with juniors Chloe Trumbull and Rachel Buhite.
Senior Ally Cummings will be partaking in her first season with the team along with junior Kira Eckert and freshman Kendal Mehalko.
Amacher returns after making a run to the semifinals of the District 9 Class AA doubles tournament along with Anna Cristini, who was one of five seniors on last year’s squad.
The pair lost their semifinal match to St. Marys’ sister duo of Davan and Lilia Lion, the eventual district champs.
While Amacher returns, head coach Dan Canrovale said he has yet to determine who will join her at No. 1 doubles, as he noted the lineup battles are still ensuing in preseason practices.
Carnovale noted that while he has three players new to the game, all three are showing a lot of potential along with the four returning players.
The head coach did note that his team’s lack of numbers will certainly be a weakness this season.
Carnovale said he was not sure how his team would look entering the 2019 season after graduating such a large class last year, but noted the preseason is going well.
“I am very pleased to see all four of the returning girls have stepped up and are doing a great job becoming the new leaders of the team,” Carnovale said.
Johnsonbrug gets its season underway on the road against St. Marys Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Roster
Seniors: Madison Amacher, Alex Hodgdon, Ally Cummings. Juniors: Chloe Trumbull, Rachel Buhite, Kira Eckert. Freshman: Kendal Mehalko.
ST. MARYS
With a young core of talented players returning, St. Marys sets out to claim its fifth straight District 9 Class AA title.
The Lady Dutch defeated Elk County Catholic for the title three straight years from 2015-17 before topping Punxsutawney for the crown last season.
After graduating three senior starters off last season’s squad, the Lady Dutch find themselves with no seniors on the roster this year. But, that does not mean they are unexperienced.
With the recent success his team has had, head coach David Lion said the approach is not going to change this season.
“We are basically going to do what we always do, work had and help the girls believe in themselves while having fun during the season,” Lion said.
The head coach added that while his team has plenty of on court experience, the challenge entering the season this year like every other is getting everyone mentally prepared for matches.
The team will now be without Isabela Ehrensberger, Lauren Squires and Lyida Wiest.
St. Marys returns four of its top five singles players, including the top three, along with three of its four top doubles teams.
On the singles side, two-time D-9 Class AA champ Samantha Hayes returns for her junior season at No. 1 singles, while sophomore Davan Lion and junior Lilia Lion return after playing at No. 2 and 3 singles respectively last season.
Hayes, who had a first-round bye at the district tourney last year, powered her way to wins over ECC’s Maggie Challingsworth and teammate Davan Lion in the semis and quarters before defeating Punxsutawney’s Abby Gigliotti in the title match.
Ehrensberger spent most of last year at No. 4 singles in her senior season, while Brooke Henry, another one of the seven seniors on the team, returns after playing at No. 5 singles last year.
The Lion sisters will look to defend their district title at doubles as they were the team’s No. 1 in doubles last year.
Davan and Lilion topped teammates Ehrensberger and Henry for the district crown in 2018.
The Lady Dutch will lose their No. 2 doubles team of Wiest and Squires, but also return last year’s No. 3 and 4 doubles pairings.
Juniors Breanna Marconi, Kiley Williams and Lydia Ehrensberger along with sophomore Rachel Fleming all return after seeing extensive time at No. 3 and 4 doubles last season.
Lion noted that his team has 13 dedicated athletes that have worked hard all summer and noted any one of them could step up and be leaders.
St. Marys begins its season Monday with a home match against Bradford at 3:30 p.m.
Roster
Juniors: Lydia Ehrensberger, Samantha Hayes, Brooke Henry, Lilia Lion, Breanna Marconi, Kiley Williams, Hannah Winseck. Sophomores: Rachel Fleming, Emma Gavazzi, Davan Lion, Katlyn Stauffer. Freshmen: June Chen, Mya Klaiber.
Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.