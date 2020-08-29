Despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 girls tennis season due to COVID-19, one thing that is for certain heading into the year is the Tri-County Area is once again filled with talent on the court.
While many teams return some or all of their top players from last season, the only downside is some of the area teams/players, may not get the chance to matchup on the court this year.
With the creation of the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble that encapsulates the northern part of District 9 and includes 14 schools and four in the Tri-County Area including St. Marys, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway and Johnsonburg, the teams included are not permitted to play any school outside of the bubble.
Now, while much of the season is still uncertain, so are the District 9 playoffs, as St. Marys was looking to defend its titles at the team level, while players Samantha Hayes (singles), and Lilia Lion and Davan Lion (doubles) were also set to defend their crowns.
No official decision has been made on whether the District 9 playoffs will take place this fall.
Last season it was the Lady Dutch claiming the team title for the second consecutive season over Punxsutawney and fifth in a row overall.
In singles action, Hayes continued St. Marys’ dominance with her third consecutive title, as she entered the 2020 season looking to become what is believed to be the first ever four-time D-9 singles champ.
Overall, the Lady Dutch have won seven consecutive district titles in singles and have claimed eight of the last nine crowns.
On the doubles side, the sister duo of Lilia Lion (senior) and Davan Lion (junior) were looking to make it a three-peat of doubles titles as last season they became the first ever sister duo to win multiple D-9 doubles crowns.
While the IU-9 schools are delaying all fall sports until Sept. 14, the rest of the District 9 schools are already getting in to full swing as girls tennis will be the second sport to return to action (Golf began Thursday, Aug. 27), as area teams will take to the court beginning Monday.
Here is a closer look at the teams in the Tri-County Area
BROCKWAY
The Lady Rovers entered last season with a young squad that featured no seniors with seven of its 11 players being sophomores or younger.
Fast forward a year, and all that youth means veteran head coach John Hawkins goes into 2020 having an experienced team that is still mostly comprised of underclassmen.
Hawkins’ group of returnees is led by seniors Mackenzie Hook and Morgan Pirow and juniors Selena Buttery and Hanna Zuccolotto. Also back are
Buttery was the team’s No. 1 singles player a season ago. Behind her, Pirow, Hook, Zuccolotto and sophomore Taylor Rhed all saw action in the remaining three singles spots.
Those girls all saw doubles action a year ago along with sophomore returnees Maci Dixon and Emily Michalski. The lone newcomer to the team this year is sophomore Emma Miller.
Buttery, who reached the quarterfinals of the District 9 Singles Tournament, paired up with Pirow to reach the semifinals of the doubles event last year.
“We are excited to start our season and are extremely fortunate to live in a school district that is allowing us to try and have a season,” said Hawkins. “Our seniors (Hook, Pirow) are ready to play and have made huge strides over the last couple of months. The underclassman will be looking to them in every way. Those two ladies have worked extremely hard over the years to get to where they are today.
“Buttery has played a ton this summer and it shows. I am expecting great things from her this year on and off the court. Zuccolotto is the type of player that does what needs done. She will also be a huge part of the team this year.”
Hawkins also is excited for the sophomore group, several of whom got valuable experience as freshman.
“Leah Trunzo, Taylor Rhed, Maci Dixon and Emily Michalski all came to many open courts over the summer and have a great grasp of the game. They all will play an intricate part in this year’s season, and I am extremely happy to see the progress they have made over the last couple of months.
“Our newest addition to the team is sophomore Emma Miller. Despite never playing tennis, Emma has come a long way in a short time. This is an exciting year that we cannot wait to get underway.”
Brockway is set to open its season Tuesday at Punxsutawney.
Roster
Seniors: Mackenzie Hook, Morgan Pirow. Juniors: Selena Buttery, Hannah Zuccolotto. Sophomores: Maci Dixon, Emily Michalski, Emma Miller, Taylor Rhed, Leah Trunzo,
DuBOIS
While the 2020 season will have a much different look, DuBois will also have a different look on the court, not only compared to last season, but from match to match this year.
“I’m glad we’re going to have a season and we’ll do whatever we can to have one,” DuBois head coach Lori Sabatose said. “I’m looking forward to it, tennis is one of the sports where you can maintain physical distancing of six feet and it’s one of the safest sports.”
The Lady Beavers lost two of their top four singles players from last season to graduation in Lauren Milletics and Alex Volpe, as the team also graduated Jaelin Decker.
Sabatose does return 12 players from last year’s squad, including juniors Grace Askey and Jessica Askey, who occupied the other two starting singles roles throughout the season along with Milletics and Volpe.
The second-year head coach noted she expects seniors Olivia Reed and Stephanie Juarez to step into the starting singles positions, closely followed by fellow senior Rachel Kister, who will likely split starting time between singles and doubles.
As for the three remaining starting roles for doubles action, Sabatose expects those to be filled by seniors Lydia Dixon and Kaylee George as well as junior Claire Shaffer.
While that group will likely start to open the season, Sabatose noted she will rotate players in and out throughout the season in attempt to get everyone in-match experience.
“The girls are working hard and they’re all in favor of that, they all want to work as a team to get better which is great and makes my job a little bit easier,” Sabatose said.
The head coach added that the team’s three freshmen are all doing well in preseason practices and that Laken Lashinsky and Cassandra Lanzoni could work their way into starting roles.
Sabatose noted that with such a large roster, she would not be able to run the team smoothly without her three assistant coaches, Jnn Keith, Bill Kirk and Danielle Knarr.
Roster
Seniors: Lydia Dixon, Kaylee George, Stephanie Juarez, Rachel Kister, Maryclaire Malizia, Olivia Reed. Juniors: Grace Askey, Jessica Askey, Zoie Enseki, Claire Shaffer, Ruby Welpott. Sophomore: Brianne Quairiere. Freshmen: Cassandra Lanzoni, Laken Lashinsky, Jade Suhan.
ST. MARYS
The Lady Dutch were set to enter the 2020 season looking to win a sixth consecutive District 9 team title, as with the creation of the IU-9 bubble, it is now uncertain if they will get that opportunity as the D-9 playoffs are now in limbo for all sports.
St. Marys had no seniors on last season’s team that one a fifth title in a row, as it returns all of its key players from last years squad which defeated Punxsutawney for the second year in a row for the district crown.
Samantha Hayes leads that group of returnees, as the senior was looking to become what is believed to be the first ever four-time D-9 singles champion.
Hayes is joined by senior Lilia Lion, who along with junior Davan Lion, has won back-to-back district doubles titles.
The senior class is rounded out by Brooke Henry, who played a key role in singles action last season, Lydia Ehrensberger and Branna Marconi, who saw extensive time in doubles action, as well as Kiley Williams and Hannah Winseck.
Along with the large senior class, junior Rachel Fleming and sophomore Mya Klaiber returning after seeing starting time in doubles in 2019.
Head coach Dave Lion, who has been at the helm for St. Marys since 2015, noted that the emphasis on the 2020 season will be to have fun and to get all of the seniors into starting roles as much as possible while also working to get in-match experience for the younger players.
“We’re just going to try to take this opportunity and do with it the best we can,” Lion said. “We have seven seniors this year and that includes my daughter so it’s going to be special year no matter what.”
Lion noted he is assisted by his wife Rona Lion when available, as well as Tim Henry, who also coaches the St. Marys boys team, as he said the goal as coaches is to be supportive and keep all of the athletes healthy.
He added that in the IU-9 bubble, the Lady Dutch will only have three opponents on the season in Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg and Bradford.
“I don’t really know what to expect from the other three teams we are able to play,” Lion said. “I’m hoping now that we have more time to practice we will be able to get more experience for the younger girls and get them into matches.”
Roster
Seniors: Lydia Ehrensberger, Samantha Hayes, Brooke Henry, Lilia Lion, Breanna Marconi, Kiley Williams, Hannah Winseck. Juniors: Rachel Fleming, Emma Gavazzi, Davan Lion, Kaitlyn Stauffer. Sophomores: Caitlyn Blessel, Jenna D’Amore, Mya Klaiber. Freshman: Maddy Wittman.
Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.