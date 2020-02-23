HYDE — Going into the District 9 Class AA Tournament this weekend, the Brockway Rovers were not among the teams discussed to finish near or at the top of the point standings.
Sure, the favorites were there and they delivered as seniors Anthony Glasl and Eric Johnson captured titles four and three respectively, but the Rovers wound up going 2-for-4 in the finals, qualifying six for this weekend’s Northwest Regionals in Sharon and placed all 11 of their wrestlers in the top six at Clearfield Area High School Saturday.
While Rovers won last year’s point title at individual districts, outpointing contenders Johnsonburg, Port Allegany and Kane while finishing second behind Brookville was a satisfying finish for head coach Eric Grecco’s team.
“To come away with second place bringing in 11 guys, it was a total team effort,” Rovers head coach Eric Grecco said. “I’m just super-proud of these guys. We’ve been working really hard in the room and they’ve been pushing themselves We’re glad where we finished in second place.”
Glasl, ranked No. 2 in the state at 132, won his fourth D9 title at a fourth different weight class. This time around, he ran through a nine-man bracket with a 4-0 record with four pins. It took him just 114 seconds to deck his first three foes — Coudersport’s Dalton Miller, Sheffield’s Caden Smead and Redbank Valley’s Dalton Bish — before building a 10-0 lead on Johnsonburg’s Nolan Shaffer until pinning him with 27 seconds left in the third period.
The George Mason recruit and two-time state medalist, including fifth last year, heads to Sharon with 139 wins and high goals obviously on his mind.
“Each year, I just took it one step at a time and happened to come out a four-time district champion,” said Glasl, who was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. “I had some tough matches each of the past three years and this year was pretty tough. It’s pretty nice and feels good.”
Glasl is the team’s second four-time D9 champion, joining Andy Rendos (2003-06).
“Anthony does all the right things,” Grecco said. “There’s no time off with him. In the wrestling room, he’s just constantly giving 100 percent on everything he does. He’s fixing his mistakes and it not only was he a four-timer, but a four-timer at four different weight classes. That’s hard to do, to keep growing like that and succeed and win these district championships. He was tested through the years, maybe not so much this year, but he won some very close district titles. To win four is awesome.”
Johnson, ranked No. 2 in the state at 195, needed to win two bouts in a seven-man bracket to win his third crown. He decisioned Port Allegany’s Derek Kallenborn 5-2 in the semifinals before topping an aggressive Aiden Gardner of Redbank Valley, 11-5.
Gardner is ranked No. 8 in the state and got within 4-3 after a second-period reversal, but Johnson answered with one of his own then added an escape and two takedowns in the third period to pull away.
“The last two weeks I’ve been sick, so I wasn’t up to par with the other kids, but I was still able to outmaneuver them,” Johnson said. “(Gardner) came at me a lot different than I thought he was. I was expecting to do a lot better against him on top, but he held his own on the bottom and not a lot of people can do that against me.”
Johnson will try to get back to states a second time with next week’s trip to Sharon and look to win his first medal.
“Eric was a kid that didn’t get out of here as a freshman, worked really hard and he just puts in work, year after year and in the offseason,” Grecco said. “He ends up being a three-time district champ. Today wasn’t the greatest match in the finals, but he did what he needed to do and he answered (Gardner). He kept going even when he was tired and was able to open up that gap by the end and I think it ended as a six-point match. I was glad to see him keep wrestling.”
Sophomore Mark Palmer, the No. 3 seed at 120, reached the finals against top-seeded Brayden Kunselman of Brookville, but couldn’t hold on to a 6-3 lead with under a minute left in regulation. He was hit with a penalty point for leg scissors, then a stalling point before Kunselman escaped before the final buzzer to force overtime.
Kunselman took down Palmer with 35 seconds left in the takedown period in overtime to complete an improbable comeback. It’ll be Palmer’s second trip to regionals in as many years. He won last year’s D9 title at 106, then qualified for states with a fourth-place finish at regionals.
Junior Noah Bash was the top seed in a tough bracket at 160 pounds and reached the finals where he dropped an 8-3 decision to No. 2 seed Cole Casilio. He’ll make his second trip to Sharon. Last year, Bash finished second as well at 160.
The Rovers were 2-0 in the consolation finals as 145-pounder Tanner Morelli and heavyweight Gavin Thompson claimed third place wins.
Morelli, a junior and seeded No. 5, rallied with a five-point move in the final seconds to beat Port Allegany’s No. 4 seed Montgomery Tanner. In the semifinals against top-seeded and eventual champion Ethan Wiant of Redbank Valley, Morelli tied the bout at 4-4 with two nearfall points late in the second period to put a scare into Wiant who managed to grind out an 8-4 win.
In the consolations, Morelli pinned Dylan Kelly of Coudersport to clinch his first trip to regionals. In the third-place bout, he beat Tanner again, 5-2.
Thompson, seeded No. 3 in the eight-man heavyweight bracket, was majored by Ridgway’s Jacob Kunselman in his opener, but he reeled off three straight wins, pinning Coudersport’s Cooper Rossman and Cameron County’s Timmy Hasselman before avenging his loss to Kunselman in the third-place bout with a first-period pin.
In the newly-established fifth-place bout this year, the Rovers went 2-3. Winning for fifth were sophomore Garret Park at 138 and Seth Stewart at 170. Losing and finishing sixth were Adam Stine at 126, Linkin Nichols at 152 and Weston Smith at 182.