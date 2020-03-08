HERSHEY — Brockway seniors Anthony Glasl and Eric Johnson have experienced a lot together over the years on the mat, and duo ended their high school careers together on the podium Saturday at the PIAA Class AA Championships in Hershey.
And, the pair both went out with victories.
Glasl wrapped up one of the best careers in school history with a third-place finish — the best of his three PIAA medals, while Johnson concluded his standout career by placing seventh for his first state medal.
Both are members of Brockway’s Century Club, with Glasl surpassing former Rover great Andy Rendos as the school’s all-time wins leader during his run in Hershey. Glasl finished with a 146-22 mark, breaking Rendos’ old mark of 144 (with 16 losses). The former Rover was on hand Saturday to watch Glasl compete in his final state tournament.
“You always come down here and set your goal high, but we know how hard it is to come down here and medal,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “And, those two to be able to accomplish that feat is great. We finished in 17th place as a team I believe with three kids ... I felt we wrestled pretty well this weekend. Noah Bash (160) was able to get a win for us.”
Glasl (39-2), who won his opener on Thursday, went 2-1 on Friday to land in the third-place match.
The George Mason recruit started Day 2 with an 8-0 major decision against Forest Hills sophomore Noah Teeter in the quarterfinals, his second bonus-point victory in as many bouts in the tournament.
The Rover grabbed control with a strong first period as he took down Teeter in the opening minute before scoring a pair of backpoints with 21 seconds left to lead 4-0 after one. He tacked on a reversal from the bottom position in the third and then a takedown in the third for the shutout win.
Glasl’s march to the state finals was halted in the semifinals, however, as Burrell junior Ian Oswalt (45-8), the Southwest Region runner-up, made a first-period takedown hold up in a tight 3-1 victory.
Oswalt’s takedown in the first came with nine seconds left on the clock. The Buccaneer went to lose in overtime to returning state champion Brock McMillen of Glendale.
Glasl didn’t hang his head though and came right back with one of the toughest wins there is for a wrestler to get — a victory in the consolation semifinals after having your dreams of competing for a state title dashed shortly before.
And, Glasl did so in strong fashion as he blanked Hickory sophomore Carter Gill, 6-0, to reach the bronze medal match.
The Rover grabbed the lead late in the first period on a takedown with 13 seconds remaining. He then added a reversal and two nearfall points in the second before battling on his feet with Gill the entire third period.
Glasl came back Saturday afternoon and put an exclamation point on his stellar career by upending East Pennsboro senior Adam Jacob (36-7) 2-0 in the bronze medal match.
The bout was scoreless into the third period as Glasl rode out Jacob in the second period. The Rover then scored a reversal 19 seconds into the third and finished the match on top to close out his career with one final victory.
Glasl is the fourth Rover to ever win a third PIAA medal, joining an exclusive list that features Rendos, Scott Rendos and Ryan Carlson. Glasl, the Rendos brothers and Lenny Calhoun are the only four-time state qualifiers in school history.
“It was obviously a very tough loss in the semis,” said Glasl. “I felt like I was ready and prepared and felt like I was going to win. But, it didn’t turn out how I wanted it to, and I came back and got the next best thing and ended my career on a win and the highest (place) I’ve ever been.
“So, it feels really good that it ended this way. I’ve come a long way and dedicated my life to this sport and it’s really paid off for me.
“It also was amazing that he (Rendos) came down to support me. Not a lot of people would do that, so that shows what kind of person he is. It’s amazing to break a record that he held.
“I’m so happy Eric placed this year too. He’s a great friend of mine, and he’s works hard and deserves it. I’m so glad he’s coming out with a medal too.”
“Anthony got to the semifinals, and his goal was definitely to be a state champion.” said Grecco. “He took that hard loss to Oswalt. I’m not sure if Anthony was taken down all year, and he got taken down there in the semifinals.
“We just tried talking to him about coming back, and that shows a lot of heart and courage to do that. It’s a hard thing to do, and a hard thing to talk to him about as a coach and have the right words to encourage him to do it.
“He did a great job coming back and getting that win (consy semis) and then to finish off the weekend and take third place was great. He actuually beat the kids who took fourth through eighth, either at this state tournament or some time throughout the year. So, I think that really stapled him in as the third-best kid in the weight class.”
Grecco also had not but praise for everything Glasl has accomplished in his career.
“He was glad to get that wins record. That was one of his goals to set the all-time wins record,” said Grecco. “And good for him to be able to achieve that. Anthony is a kid who does all the right things, and never has any time off in the room.
“To set the all-time wins record, you have to do the right things all the time. That’s a kid who poured his heart and soul into this sport, and I’m glad he was able to come away with a third-place finish. It was pretty cool that Andy was here to watch him too.”
As for Johnson (36-4), he went 2-1 in the consolation bracket Friday to land in the seventh place match, where he pinned McGuffey’s Garrett Boone (38-12) in 44 seconds to end his career on a high note. The seventh-place medal was his first in two trips to Hershey.
Johnson, who entered state ranked No. 6, went 1-1 Thursday and needed a pair of wins Friday to reach the medal rounds. And, he did just that to land on the podium for the first time.
He started Friday with a 12-6 win against Line Mountain junior Dominick Bridi (32-10). The pair wrestled a crazy 1-minute first period that saw Johnson come away with a 5-4 lead as both were on their backs at one point.
That trend continued in the second as they traded reversal in the opening 30 seconds to make it 7-6. Johnson ended the period strong though, earning an escape before putting Bridi on his back for a four-point move and 12-6 lead.
Johnson then rode out Bridi in the third to advance to the blood round, where he bested Westmont-Hilltop junior Tanner Dluhos (38-9) 6-1 to assure himself of a medal.
The Rover came back Friday night and suffered a tough 9-7 loss Union City senior Marshall VanTassel in the consy quarterfinals to drop into the seventh-place match.
VanTassel built a commanding 9-1 in the third period before Johnson tried to stage an improbable comeback. He scaped near the midway point, then put VanTassel on his back for a five-point move with 35 seconds. However, he couldn’t pin the Bear, who held on for the two-point win. VanTassel went on to place fifth.
“Winning a medal was the goal,” said Johnson. “I had my eyes set on that since last year. I was expecting to place higher, but a medal is a medal.
“It’s great that Anthony and I could both win medals. I’ve always been a little bit behind him in the sport, but now that I came here and medaled this year with him, it’s going to be really hard not to be with him wrestling next year.
“It’s going to be weird never wrestling again on a high school mat, but it sure felt good to go out with a win.”
Johnson finished his Rovers career with a 113-40 record. His 113 victories rank eighth in school history.
“Eric suffered that first round loss but was able to rattle three straight off to get to the medal round,: said Grecco. “Then he lost a close one there (in consy quarters), but then he pinned that kid quick for seventh place. So, glad he was able to finish with a win.”