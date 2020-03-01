SHARON — Anthony Glasl never stopped wrestling and that’s why he’s a first-time regional champion.
The George Mason recruit has been through the wars, so when it looked like Reynolds’ Kaedon Berger was scoring the winning takedown in sudden victory time, Glasl went to his instincts and turned it into a five-point move and 6-1 win for the title.
After three trips to regionals and three runner-up finishes, the No. 2-ranked Glasl won his first title, this time at 132 and takes a 35-1 record to Hershey this week.
Obviously, it wasn’t easy.
“It’s my senior year, I’ve worked hard this year and I’m right where I want to be and I’m glad to finally get the regional title and it puts me in a great spot and states, so I’m looking to keep it going into next week,” said Glasl.
It was a tight match with each wrestler scoring escapes, Glasl’s coming in the third and he nearly reversed Berger. But in overtime, it came to the crazy flurry that looked like Berger taking down Glasl, but Glasl kept on working.
“He got in deep on a shot, and I like tried to flip him over me and kept my hips up kept the whizzer,” Glasl said. “He was too deep into my legs, so I kept my hips up, kept the whizzer in and threw him back and got the angle. He was pushing hard, so I threw him over to his back.”
And got the winning five-point move.
“That’s your counter defense, and he moved enough to where I don’t think it was ever control from what I saw from the coach’s corner,” Rovers head coach Eric Grecco said. “And he was able to come out on top of that scramble, but you can’t teach that stuff. That’s all positioning. He came on the mat and told me that he kept wrestling and if he doesn’t keep wrestling in that situation, there’s no way he gets a takedown.”
Glasl was the only Rovers finalists, but one of three state qualifiers as Noah Bash and Eric Johnson reached the consolation finals for a top-four finish. While Bash lost his third-place bout at 160, Johnson finished off his comeback from a Friday night quarterfinal loss to claim third at 195 pounds with an impressive 28-second pin of Conneaut Area’s D10 runner-up Trevor Tursky.
While Johnson (33-2) had expectations of reaching the final as he came into the weekend ranked No. 2, he’s still going to states. He made short work of Tursky, who was ranked No. 6.
“I was in the dumps Friday night,” Johnson said. “Today, I had to take it one bout at a time and somehow find a way. I know I’m better than third, so I’ll show it at states. If I wrestle like I did (against Tursky), I’ll be on the podium.”
“The thing about Eric is that he’s a three-time D9 champion, but he’s never won his first match here,” Grecco said. “In his match to get to states against (Hayden) Linkerof (of Corry) who is the same exact kid he beat last year to get out, you could tell he was was a little amped up, but Eric did a great job of just controlling it and he gets in that top position and turned him over in that wing and pinned him.”
Bash (26-10) lost his semifinal bout at 160 against eventual champion Gage Musser of Commodore Perry, then had to get a win in the consolation semifinals to get to states. He did that convincingly with a pin of Girard’s Abraham Keep before losing the third-place bout in a 16-1 technical fall to Grove City’s Daiveon Say.
Also for the Rovers, freshman Gavin Thompson made some noise at heavyweight, going 3-2 to finish fifth. He pinned Ridgway’s Jacob Kunselman in 3:38 to claim fifth. Earlier, he decked D10 runner-up Xaiver Reyda of Corry in the quarterfinals before getting pinned by eventual champion Colby Whitehill of Brookville. He lost 5-2 to Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonanno in the match for a state berth before pinning Kunselman.
Mark Palmer and Tanner Morelli each went 1-2 at 120 and 145 pounds respectively.