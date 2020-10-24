CURWENSVILLE — The last two times the Curwensville football team played, the Golden Tide held late leads only to falter in the fourth quarter.
Friday at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium, Curwensville was able to finally break through with a big finish, scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to pull away from visiting Bucktail 36-0 on Homecoming.
“It was a huge win,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We’ve been knocking on the door for so many weeks and had the lead for two straight weeks in the fourth quarter and just couldn’t finish football games.
“Trying to find ways in practice to simulate that is very difficult, but finally we responded. And it was our offensive line. We talked at halftime and said, ‘hey, we just need to run the ball.’”
Curwensville ran 29 times for 178 yards with 124 coming in the second half and the defense stood tall, limiting the Bucks to 100 yards in the final two quarters after they opened the game with a 23-play, 78-yard drive that ate up the entire first-quarter clock.
Gage Sutliff carried 13 times on the drive for most of the yardage and finished the game with 140 yards on 25 bruising carries.
“Credit to Bucktail. They’re physical,” Thompson said. “(Gage Sutliff) is a real good running back, a tough kid.”
Bucktail turned the ball over on downs on the first play of the second quarter and the Tide traveled 96 yards in 11 plays with Chase Irwin scoring from four yards out at 6:47 in a very fast moving first half.
Tide quarterback Danny McGarry had a 20-yard toss to Ty Terry and a 10-yard completion to Collin Jacobson in the drive and he also ran four times for 44 yards to keep the chains moving.
The score remained 7-0 until the half, which ended up being an extra 25 minutes long because the main stadium lights went out.
“We joked about it,” Thompson said. “We said, ‘why not? Everything else that has happened this year has been crazy.’ I told the kids that they could use the extra-long halftime as an excuse to not perform well or they could say, ‘hey, it’s just another obstacle and we’re going to do what we need to do when they blow the whistle.’
“Our kids responded. When it was time to go, they went.”
The Tide and Bucks traded three-and-outs right out of the gate, but Bucktail tried to run the ball on a fake punt, coming up a yard short to give Curwensville the ball on the 35-yard line.
It only took six rushing plays to cover the 35 yards with Thad Butler going the final 6. McGarry ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 15-0 with 4:26 left in the third.
Curwensville got the ball back early in the fourth and went on a 6-play, 77-yard scoring drive with Butler again getting the payoff. This time it was a 10-yard TD run that came on the heels of a 35-yard McGarry scramble.
A Jake Mullins PAT made it 22-0 with 9:36 to play.
The Golden Tide special teams came up with a big play after Bucktail’s next possession lasted four plays before ending in a punt.
Andrew Freyer broke through the line and blocked the Ashton Intallura punt and Duane Brady picked it up and returned it 10 yards for a score to give the Tide a 29-0 lead with 7:39 left.
Bucktail fumbled on its next series and Brady was Johnny-on-the-spot again, pouncing on the loose football at midfield.
McGarry hit Butler for a 40-yard gain that was wiped out due to a penalty, then two plays later a Butler 45-yard TD run was called back because of another infraction.
The third time was the charm for the Tide offense as McGarry found Terry behind the defense for a 49-yard scoring strike and Mullins hit the PAT to set the final.
McGarry completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 134 yards and the TD, and led the ground game with 79 yards on 10 carries. Butler added 72 yards on 11 runs and Terry paced the receiving corps with four catches for 87 yards.
“We hadn’t run the ball very well this year and we basically said coming out of halftime that it doesn’t matter what offensive run play we call, we are going to run the football in the second half,” Thompson said. “We have seniors up front with Scott Condon, Curtis Caldwell, Jayce Witherite, and Alan Farley a junior at center and Brennen Moore a junior at left tackle and we just basically said if we win or lose it’s going to be on them.”
Curwensville is scheduled to play Union/AC Valley next week.