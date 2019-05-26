SHIPPENSBURG — Everything going right on your second trip to the PIAA Track and Field Championships doesn’t guarantee anything, especially for a high jumper.
It can’t hurt your chances for a state medal, that’s for sure. But for Elk County Catholic junior Taylor Newton, it equated into a gold medal as she captured the Class AA high jump title at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium Friday afternoon.
Newton and Beaver Area’s Emma Pavalek both cleared 5 feet, 7 inches, but Newton won the less misses tiebreaker and claimed first place.
She won the Lady Crusaders’ ninth state title and first since Kennedy Weisner won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in 2014. Newton is the second state champion in the high jump and first since Laura Skok cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to win the championship back in 1991.
“It’s insane. I honestly never thought I could win a state title in the high jump. I’m so thankful. There’s a lot of great competition and I never knew I’d have this opportunity,” said Newton who medaled for the second straight year. She tied for fourth at 5 feet, 4 inches last year with, coincidentally, Pavalek.
“Being here for the second time definitely helped my confidence because last year I was so nervous,” Newton said. “But I never thought I could do this because there are so many good jumpers. I never thought I’d have this opportunity. I’m so lucky.”
Newton was better this year as well going into the postseason, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches consistently with a personal-best height of 5 feet, 7 3/4 inches in a dual meet against Kane. Last week at districts, Newton cleared 6 feet, 6 inches and it was just her and Pavalek who got over it going into Shippensburg.
“There was a little pressure, but I just tried to focus on what I could do and not worry about what was going on around me, just focusing on having a clean jump the whole way through,” Newton said.
Newton came in at 4-10 and cleared that height along with 5 feet, 5-2, 5-4 and 5-5 before missing her first attempt at 5-6. She cleared 5-7 on her second attempt and both she and Pavalek came up empty in three tries at 5-8.
The difference: Pavalek missed at 5-2 and that gave the win to Newton.
“I felt really good. My marks felt good, my approach felt good,” Newton said. “I was feeling bouncy, so I was a little disappointed when I missed at 5-6, because I usually do that on my first attempt. I knew I couldn’t get rattled and stay confident.”
Bishop Carroll senior Caroline Ratchford was third at 5 feet, 5 inches. Three jumpers cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to finish fourth through sixth — Slippery Rock’s Gianna Bedel, Clarion’s Laken Lewis and Towanda’s Porschia Bennett. The other three medalists cleared 5-2 and won a tiebreaker for medals with five over that height with Lakeland’s Sara Wanat finish seventh, and Greenwood’s Emma Roltson and Penn Cambria’s Lyric Janosik tying for eighth.
Just Ratchford and Wanat graduates, so Newton will lead the charge into next season. One of the district’s top female athletes, Newton is also a standout in volleyball and basketball.
ECC’s other girls who won state gold medals — Weisner also won the 800 and 1,600 runs in 2013. Megan Dornish won the shot put and discus in 2010 and 2011 and the shot put in 2010.