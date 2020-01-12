The past decade of girls basketball action in the Tri-County Area produced a mixed bag of results team-wise and ultimately the 2010s may go down as a time period remembered more for the individual players who competed during it than teams that made magical postseason runs.
The decade started strong team-wise, as a couple teams made multiple trips to the state playoffs — headlined by St. Marys and Clarion.
St. Marys reached the PIAA Class 3A playoffs in the old four-class system in both 2010 and 2011, while Clarion made five straight trips in Class A from 2011-15. The Lady Dutch won their opening game in 2010. As for the Lady Cats, they won a combined five games in those five trips, including two each in 2013-14. Both of those runs were ended by District 6 power Bishop Guilfoyle in the state quarterfinals.
However, the PIAA appearances lessen greatly in the second half of the decade, so much so that no area teams reached states in 2017.
That goose egg lasted just one year, though as multiple teams made it back to states in both 2018 and 2019. Brookville reached the 3A state playoffs both years after winning District 9 titles. The Lady Raiders also won their state opener in 2018 for their first PIAA victory in 33 years (1985).
Despite some of the struggles team-wise during parts of the decade, the individual star power was there throughout the decade as several of the area schools had some of their best players in school history hit the floor during the 2010s.
None were better than St. Marys guard Kayla Hoohuli, whose impressive career resume earned her Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Decade honors.
Hoohuli is still one of just two Tri-County Area girls to ever go over 2,000 career points — finishing with 2,604. The other is former DuBois Central Catholic standout Sheana Mosch (1999), who holds the all-time District 9 record with 3,066 points. Hoohuli still sits third on that career list.
A four-year starter, Hoohuli led the Lady Dutch to four straight District 9 Class 3A championships and led D-9 in scoring each of those seasons, averaging over 20 points all four years. She amassed more than half (1,410) of her school-record points during her final two seasons that opened the 2010s. She scored 30 or more points 37 times in a Lady Dutch uniform.
As a junior (2009-10), she scored 757 points in 25 games (30.3 ppg.). She scored a career-high 52 points in a 64-55 victory in the opening round of states that year — St. Marys’ first PIAA win since 1994.
She went on to score 653 points as a senior as she averaged 29.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.5 steals, 4.3 assists and 3.8 blocks that season.
Hoohuli, a two-time Class 3A All-State selection (junior, senior years), was named the Pennsylvania Class 3A Player of the Year as a senior. She also was made to the prestigious Parade Magazine High School All-America Team that season — one of 40 girls across the country to garner the honor.
The only other area girl to ever win state Player of the Year honors was Mosch. The duo also are the only players to win the TCS/CE Player of the Year Award all four years of their careers.
Here is a look at the other members of the All-Decade Team for the 2010s:
Brooke Hinderliter, Redbank Valley: Hinderliter, a 2016 graduate, enjoyed a standout career in her own right and fell just shy of joining Mosch and Hoohuli in District 9’s exclusive 2,000-point club.
A four-time Class 2A All-State selection (Second Team twice, Third Team twice), Hinderliter became Redbank’s all-time leading scorer during her junior season — one in which she led the Lady Bulldogs to the state playoffs as the D-9 runner-up.
Hinderliter went on to lead District 9 in scoring as a senior at 22.0 points per game (505 total points) en route to finishing her career with 1,997 points. She also led Redbank in rebounds and steals and tied for the team lead in assists as she became the first Lady Bulldog to ever win TCS/CE Player of the Year honors.
Maci Thornton, Clarion: Thornton, a 2015, was the driving force behind Clarion’s success early in the decade as she led the Lady Cats to states all four years of her career. She finished as the second-leading scorer in school history with 1,579 points.
The team’s point guard, she led Clarion to back-to-back D-9 Class A crowns in 2013 and ’14 and later the state quarterfinals each of those seasons. The district title in 2013 was the program’s first since 1992. Clarion also reached states as the D-9 runner-up in her freshman and senior seasons, winning its opening game in 2012.
Thornton scored a District 9-leading 568 points her senior year and ranked second in scoring average (21.0 ppg). She did more than score that season though, averaging 8.3 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 1.3 assists a game as she became just the second Lady Cat to ever garner TCS/CE Player of Year honors.
She also was a two-time All-State Third Team selection.
Kyla Miles, Clarion: A year older than Thornton, Miles also was part of four straight Clarion squads that went to states (2011-14), including the back-to-back D-9 title squads.
A post player, Miles also had the ability to handle the ball when needed for the Lady Cats. She scored over 300 points each of her final three seasons, including a career-best 465 (16.0 ppg) as a senior on the 2014 state quarterfinal squad when she became the first Clarion girl to take home TCS/Player of the Year honors.
Miles finished her Lady Cat career with 1,247 points, which still ranks third in school history behind Thornton and record holder Bobbie Simpson (1992 –1,765).
Emily Fullem, Ridgway: Fullem, a 2018 grad, was one of the premium centers in the area in the decade as she finished her career with 1,307 points (6th in school history) and more than 1,000 rebounds.
She put together a monster senior year, one in which she led the Lady Elkers to the District 9 playoffs for the first time in 14 years. Ridgway dropped its Class 2A opener to Keystone (50-31) that season.
Fullem posted 20 double-doubles in 22 games as a senior as she became the first Lady Elker to capture TCS/CE Player of the Year honors. She led the area in points (469) and her 20.4 points per game average ranked fourth overall in D-9. She also averaged 14.7 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game.
Fullem also garnered Third-Team All-State honors as a senior.
Adair Gennocro, St. Marys: When Hoohuli graduated in 2011, it left a huge hole scoring and leadership-wise for the Lady Dutch. Few at the time could have imagined Gennocro would be the player to help fill that void, but she did just that.
A teammate of Hoohuli for two years on a pair of D-9 title squads, Gennocro — known more for her running abilities in cross country and track — took over the reins of the Lady Dutch as a junior in 2012.
And, she never looked as she won back-to-back TCS/CE Player of the Year Awards to give St. Marys six in a row as a program. She is one of just six players to capture the award at least twice since its creation in 1994.
Despite her size (5-3), Gennocro had no fear driving to the basket and averaged 15.2 points a game as a junior and 14.1 a contest as a senior. She finished her Lady Dutch career with 1,104 points.
Cassidy King, Johnsonburg: King, a fleet-footed and high-scoring guard, helped put the Ramettes back on the map in District 9 before graduating as the school’s second all-time leading scorer (1,262 points) in 2019.
King, who posted more than half her career total over her final two seasons (781), scored a career-high 420 points as a senior while leading the Ramettes to their first D-9 title game in 40 years. Johnsonburg dropped a 43-41 heartbreaker to three-time defending champ North Clarion in that championship contest but still qualified for states for the first time since 2013.
King also led the team in assists (102) and steals (127) and was second in rebounds (166) her final season..
Ashley Hallowell, DuBois: Hallowell, a 2018 grad, was somewhat of a late bloomer at the varsity level. But when she did, she became a force to be reckoned with in the paint in her final two seasons.
After playing some varsity as a freshman, Hallowell scored 130 points in 22 games as a sophomore. That total nearly tripled one year later as she put together a breakout junior campaign in 2017 during which she scored 387 points (16.8 ppg), pulled down 412 rebounds (17.9 rpg) and blocked 72 shots (3.1 bpg). She recorded 22 double-doubles in 23 games
That monster season, which earned her TCS/CE Player of Year honors, powered DuBois to a 13-10 record and the program’s first home playoff game in more than two decades. She was just the second Lady Beaver to be named Player of the Year.
She averaged a double-double again as a senior with 303 points (13.2 ppg) and 270 rebounds (11.7 rpg) while leading DuBois to its most victories (15) in 28 years.
Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic: One of two current seniors to land on the All-Decade Team, Newton has been one of the best all-around players in the area during her career. She has unique combination of being a dominant post player while also being able to score off the dribble from the outside.
Newton, who went over 1,000 career points earlier this season, is the reigning TCS/CE Player of the Year. She also garnered Third Team All-State honors in Class A a year ago after averaging a double-double on the season despite drawing double, and at times triple teams, for an ECC squad that went 11-12.
Newton, the only Lady Crusader to every win the Player of the Year Award, finished her junior year with 392 points (17.0 ppg) and 232 rebounds (10.5 rpg).
Marcy Schindler, Brookville: Schindler, the other current senior to receive All-Decade honors, may not be as prominent a scorer as some of the other players on the team but has played a vital role in the paint during Brookville’s success in recent years.
She averaged 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.2 steals as a sophomore to help the Lady Raiders capture the D-9 Class 3A title and their first state playoff win (53-46 vs. Northwestern) in 33 years. Brookville finished 19-6 a year after going 6-16.
Schindler increased her scoring to 300 points (12.5 ppg) as a junior while averaging 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.9 blocks as Brookville defended its D-9 3A crown. The Lady Raiders then beat Chestnut Ridge () in a District 5/9 subregional to reach states for the second straight year where they lost their opening game.