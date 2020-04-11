Hunting has always been a family venture for DuBois resident Chris Smiley, who learned the way of the woods from his father Bobby and his dad’s friend Chico from the Beechwoods area.
That torch has now been passed down to Chris’ daughter Samantha, who at the age of 14 is already an accomplished hunter herself. She shot her first turkey at the age of six and has enjoyed successful spring gobbler seasons ever since.
She also has downed six bucks and last November made her first out of state hunting trip with her dad and downed both an elk and mule deer in Colorado. The pair just recently returned from a trip to Kentucky, where Samantha bagged a nice spring gobbler.
“I’ve been doing it for a long time. I shot my first turkey when I was six,” said Samantha Smiley. “My dad got me into it a lot and has helped me through it along with my papa.
“This past November my dad and I went to Colorado for an elk and mule deer hunt. That was my first time (hunting) out of state, and it was a different experience for sure. I like turkey (hunting) more than deer by far, though. It’s just more exciting to me I guess.”
The trio, along with Chris’ brother, have formed their own little unofficial hunting club they call Knock ’Em Stiff Outdoors.
“We didn’t hunt spring gobblers until I was 19,” said Chris Smiley. My dad was a bunny hunter, and we did small game stuff like that. So, for her (Samantha) to get the chance to live at this young of an age is just fun.
“We try to enjoy it. My dad can’t enjoy it quite near as much as of late, but he gets out and God love him he still gets to hunt birds and deer. The three of us we were always out (before).
“He was with Sam when she shot her first one (turkey) and been there for probably just about every one of them except the one in Kentucky. He was suppose to go with us, but I wasn’t going to let him with all the stuff going on.
“I think she enjoys turkey hunting a lot more than deer hunting. You’re up close and personal and see their eyes balls and hear them gobble right next to you. It makes the hair of back on your neck stand up when do that.
“Deer hunting to her and myself, it’s a quicker experience. You grunt a buck in and he comes in. You shoot, hopefully made a good hsot and it falls over and it’s over. In spring gobbler, you call and then get the anticipation of hearing the gobbler. Then you get him answer. That always has that deep feeling.
“Next thing know, he’s cutting the distance from 150 yards to only 70 yards. You anticipate where he started and here he comes now. You heart starts beating and it’s do I call some more or just be quiet.”
“There are so many different things that can happen. They put on a show. Sometimes it works out, and sometimes they’ll stand out there at 60 yards and you won’t get a shot. In turkey, it’s just as much fun seeing them and hearing and interacting with them, opposed to just getting one.”
Samantha talked about that anticipation or nervousness that can come in hunting, just like in some of the other sports she plays.
“With softball, I try to do my best and everything, but with hunting, I now that my dad has taught me well,” she said “I’m nervous a lot with hunting or softball, whether I have a game or going into the woods. So, my nerves can get to me.
“But, hunting seems to relax me a bit more because I’m with my family, and I can celebrate that way. It’s exciting for all of us really.”
Chris Smiley said the trip to Kentucky was a learning experience for both he and his daughter.
“I was totally shocked in the two days I spent in Kentucky and got to see how much more different the birds there are than the ones here. I’ve never had turkeys react to decoys like they did there.
“These birds just played the part perfectly with decoys. But here at home, they see a decoy and they’re like, ‘I know what that’s all about. I’m outta here.’ You learn everywhere you go its a little different.
“Everybody says birds outside Pennsylvania are easy to shoot and that Pennsylvania seems to be hardest. Part of me wants to agree with that, and reason why I believe is there are just so many hunters.
“A turkey sits there on Friday night and goes up to roost, and then first day of gobbler wakes up to 50 guys calling to him. He’s like boy where did all these hens come from.”
He also helped call in a gobbler for the son of one of his friend’s Bobby Spangler to shoot on the trip.
“He was pumped. I’ve never seen Bobby that excited since we won states in Little League,” said Smiley.
The trip to Colorado was also a special one for the Smileys.
“That was crazy,” said Chris. “I was there the year before and saw one elk in seven days and there was a lot of snow and cold. I didn’t want to put (a damper) on hunt before we went, but I told her if it’s anything like last year, it’s going to tough hunting. Wouldn’t you know it, we get out there and it’s the complete opposite of what it was year before. There was a foot of snow, but the temps were gorgeous.
“We didn’t see anything on Saturday and just kind of rode around on Sunday. Monday morning we woke up and went out, and one of the guys (Joe Ferguson, who is Clarion-Limestone boys basketball coach) with us radios to get Sam down to certain spot. He had been watching two bulls (elks) feed on hillside.
“He had already shot seven or eight bulls out there (over years) and wanted Sam to get a shot at one. We got her nestled in and she took a shot and hit it. It took two (shots) more to put it down, and it was a nice 6x6.
“Then on Thursday, we went to a private ranch and she shot a really nice 4x4 mule deer. It was a hunt of a lifetime out there. I never would have expected that to happen like that in million years. But it did, and definitely was a lot of fun.”
Whether it be on hunts like those out of state ones, or in their own neck of the woods, the Smileys plan to keep on hunting together.
“I know my coaching still helps her some, but she (Sam) has done the best is how patient she can be and understanding what a good shot is. She knows when to move her bow or gun and sees the whole thing. She has done some really phenomenal things in the woods, where I can say wow.
“She is being an ethical hunter every which way she can be, and it makes me proud as a dad to know she’s not out there just to whack something.”
“I’m definitely going to try to keep it (family tradition) going,” added Samantha Smiley. “My dad has been hunting because of my papa, and I hunt because of my dad. They all have taught everyone.”