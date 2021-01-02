As the calendar flipped to 2021 on Friday, the last week of 2020 was a perfect time to reflect on the last 12 months — something we did here in the sports department in regards to our area athletes and sports teams.
And, reflection was a common theme throughout 2020 as it was a year unlike any other as we lived our lives the COVID-19 pandemic for most of the 12-month period.
When it came to sports, COVID certainly made its presence felt. But, some sports were played with area athletes and teams making the most of the opportunities they got. Success was enjoyed at the local, district and state level by some of the traditional powers, while other area schools accomplished things in certain sports they hadn’t in quite some time.
Some of that “new found” success created a well-rounded year in local sports that saw a majority of the schools in the Tri-County Area enjoy success in some fashion. For some that success proved to be greater or more meaningful than others.
Here is a closer look at the Top 10 local sports stories in the Tri-County Area for 2020:
1. Impact of COVID-19 on area sports
Once we hit mid-March, rarely did a day got by were we didn’t talk or think about COVID-19 — both in the sports world and our every day lives.
The coronavirus initially forced the suspension of winter high school sports deep in the PIAA postseason in March. Luckily for area athletes, that suspension had little affect on them as the PIAA Wrestling Championships were held as scheduled and all of the area basketball teams had been knocked out of the playoffs when play was halted after the state quarterfinals.
The only area winter athletes truly affected at the time were swimmers, as the initial shutdown of sports happened in the middle of the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships. At the time, we had no true understanding of what was to come in regards to the coronavirus.
It didn’t take long though, as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of spring sports at both the high school and collegiate level. That theme carried over into the summer, as the Little League All-Star setup so many have brown accustomed to was postponed — not just at a local level but across the world.
Some Little Leagues, like DuBois, Brookville and eventually St. Marys, played games at the local level, as did the Federation League.
The fall finally brought some sense of normalcy when it came to sports as high school sports resumed, albeit in a different look. The schools in the northern part of District 9 created the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble to play within until the postseason.
Beyond that, guidelines were put in place that limited the number of fans at games, with that number being zero at times for certain sports. Positive COVID tests or “close contact” made some teams suspend play throughout the season and even forced some schools in the state to have to forfeit out of the state playoffs.
In the end, the fall season was completed but COVID reared its head again in early December, with Gov. Tom Wolf announcing a three-week stoppage in sports just as the winter season was set to begin. That order has since been lifted and schools can begin winter practices once again on Monday.
2. Scott, Whitehill headline area’s showing at state wrestling
The Tri-County Area once again had a strong showing at the PIAA Wrestling Championships in early March before COVID shut down the state playoffs in other sports.
That performance was headlined by DuBois’ Ed Scott and Brookville’s Colby Whitehill, who each became the first two-state champions at their respective schools. Scott captured his second PIAA gold medal at 152 pounds in Class AAA, while Whitehill defended his state crown at heavyweight in Class AA.
Both wrestlers posted a perfect 40-0 record their senior year, were 79-0 combined in their state title seasons and finished their careers with three state medals.
Scott, who won a bronze as a freshman, ended his standout career with a school-record 151 wins (and just 6 losses) and a District 9 record 103 career pins. He is just the sixth D-9 wrestler to reach 150 career wins and the first from a AAA school to do so.
As for Whitehill, he finished third in Brookville history in wins (132-13) while becoming the fifth Raider to win a third medal. He was eighth as a sophomore.
Scott and Whitehill led a contingent of 10 area medalists in Hershey.
Scott was joined as a Class AAA medalist by teammate Chandler Ho (8th, 138) and Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte (8th, 285).
Also landing on the podium in Class AA were Brockway’s Anthony Glasl (3rd, 132) and Eric Johnson (7th, 195); Brookville’s Owen Reinsel (4th, 113), Nathan Taylor (4th, 220) and Cayden Walter (6th, 106) and Curwensville’s Zach Holland (6th, 138).
3. Clarion volleyball wins 2nd state title
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could slow down the Clarion volleyball team in 2020, as the Lady Cats nearly pulled off a perfect, perfect season while capturing the second PIAA Class A state title in program history (the other came in 2012).
All Clarion did while playing through the pandemic was go 24-0 while winning 69 of the 70 sets it played — including the final 59 sets of the season. The only school to win a game against Clarion all year as Maplewood, which won the opening set at home in what turned out to be a four-set Clarion win on Sept. 23 in the fifth match of the year.
Clarion, which received a forfeit in its D-9 opener against A-C Valley, swept its way through the district (winning third straight title) and state playoffs — a stretch that saw Clarion allow more than 15 points in a set just twice against some of the best teams in the state.
District 6 champ West Shamokin came the closest to winning a game, scoring 23 points in the second set of the teams’ first round state match, while state power Marian Catholic posted 16 points in the opening set of Clarion’s 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 victory in the state finals.
Clarion’s run to a second state title saw some pretty impressive numbers put up by members of the team. Senior setter Brenna Campbell went over 3,000-career assists during the year, while senior Erica Selfridge and junior Korrin Burns both reached the 1,000-kill milestone. Head coach Shari Campbell also notched her 400th win at the helm of the Lady Cats.
4. Redbank Valley enjoys historic fall season
To say the sports teams at Redbank Valley enjoyed a successful fall season would be a gross understatement, as the football and both soccer teams won District 9 titles — all within six days of each other.
The Redbank girls soccer program captured its first-ever D-9 title as part of a 16-4 season. The Lady Bulldogs won that district crown with a thrilling penalty kick shootout victory against Brockway in the Class A finals.
Redbank won that shootout, 2-0, after two overtime periods couldn’t decide things after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs lost an equally tough game to D-10 champ Cambridge Springs, 1-0 in double-overtime, in the opening round of states.
On the gridiron, the Bulldogs put together a 7-1 season that saw them capture the program’s first District 9 title (20-6 win vs Smethport in A finals) since 1996 and fourth overall. Redbank followed up that win against Smethport with the school’s first-ever win in the PIAA playoffs in football — a 28-15 triumph at D-5 champ Northern Bedford.
Redbank’s postseason run ended there though, as they lost a hard-fought 19-14 state quarterfinal game to D-10 champ Reynolds.
As for volleyball, the Lady Bulldogs collected their third District 9 Class 2A title in five years — and fourth overall.
Redbank topped Keystone in four sets in the D-9 finals, then joined the football team in securing the school’s first-ever PIAA playoff victory in the sport with a four-set win against District 5 champ Chestnut Ridge.
The Lady Bulldogs’ run ended a round later, though, as they lost in straight sets to top-ranked North Catholic (WPIAL champ). When the dust settled, the Lady Bulldogs had put together a 21-2 campaign on the court.
5. St. Marys’ Hayes becomes 1st 4-time District 9 singles champ, medals at state cross country
St. Marys senior Samantha Hayes had a fall sports season she won’t soon forget while competing as a two-sport athlete in tennis and cross country.
All Hayes did on the court was make history by becoming the first four-time singles champion in District 9 history (boy or girl) after besting senior teammate Lilia Lion, 6-0, 6-1.
Hayes’ historic title kicked off the third straight sweep of the D-9 tennis titles (singles, doubles, team) by St. Marys, which won every district crown during Hayes’ career except the 2017 doubles tournament. Hayes also was part of two PIAA wins, as she won her first-round singles match while also helping the Lady Dutch come out on top in its opening-round team tournament contest.
Hayes’ fall success didn’t end there though, as she finished second at the District 9 Class AA Cross Country Championships to help lead the Lady Dutch to their fifth straight team title in the event. She went on to place 13th at the PIAA Championships to capture the third state medal (all Top 20 finishes) of her standout career.
6. Brockway boys soccer wins 4th straight D-9 title
The Brockway boys soccer program continued its dominance in District 9, as its senior class captured its fourth D-9 Class A title in as many years and reached the state semifinals for the second time during that four-year stretch.
The Rovers went 15-3 on the season and had an astounding 21 different players find the back of the net as they outscored their opponents 99-14, including 14-3 in four postseason games.
Brockway knocked off Clarion-Limestone, 4-1, in the D-9 finals before blanking Disrtict 6 champ Belleville Mennonite, 4-0, in the PIAA quarterfinals. However, for the second time in four years, the Rovers’ run towards a state finals appearance ended with a one-goal loss to a WPIAL champ in the semifinals. This time around, it was Greensburg Central Catholic that used a late goal to edge the Rovers, 2-1.
7. DuBois boys cross country ends long team title drought
One of the longest championship droughts in DuBois Area high School history ended this fall, as the DuBois boys cross country took home the Class 2A team crown in a new-look District 9 Championship event held at Brookville instead of Ridgway because of COVID-19.
DuBois put together a strong day, placing four of its top five runners in the Top 10 — an effort led by runner-up finisher Josepg Foradora. The Beavers’ fifth runner crossed the line in 12th place as they outdistanced Bradford, 35-53, to capture the program’s first District 9 team title since 1983.
The Beavers competed outside D-9 in the postseason several times when they were in Class 3A during the 37-year drought, but they were never ever to win a team crown while competing in those other districts.
8. Lady Bulldogs win 1st D-9 basketball title in 22 years
Way before all the falls sports teams at Redbank Valley each made history in its own way, it was the Lady Bulldog basketball team adding to the school’s history books.
All the Lady Bulldogs did before COVID-19 was a thing in our area was put together a 20-7 season in which they collected the program’s first District 9 title and state playoff victory since 1998.
Redbank captured that D-9 crown with a 48-37 victory against Keystone in the Class 2A finals. The Lady Bulldogs followed that up with a 53-49 win vs Cochranton (D-10 4th place) in the opening round of states before seeing its season come to an end in the second round with an 83-54 loss to Bellwood-Antis and Notre Dame recruit Alli Campbell.
The Lady Bulldogs’ magical season was spearheaded by senior Tara Hinderliter, who was named Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year honors and later earned Class 2A Third Team All-State honors after leading D-9 in scoring — both in total points (590) and scoring average (21.1 ppg).
She finished her career second in school history in scoring with 1,401 points.
9. Raiders notch 1st PIAA win since 1997
Another team to end a long drought without a PIAA victory in 2020 was the Brookville boys basketball team.
Brookville’s drought dated back to 1997, but that all changed in early March when the Raiders used a big fourth-quarter push (21-11 advantage) to knock off Neshannock (WPIAL 6th seed), 49-34, in the new Tippin Gymnasium at Clarion University.
That win came on the heels of Brookville repeating as both the District 9 Class 3A and District 5/9 Class 3A subregional champions, as the Raiders beat Kane (59-52) and Chestnut Ridge (46-32), respectively, in those games.
Brookville’s postseason run eventually came to an end in the second round of states with a 66-46 loss to defending state champ Lincoln Park. The Raiders finished the year with an 18-8 record.
10. Rockets dominate way to Fed League title
After no sports where played at the high school or college level in the spring, the Federation League managed to complete a full season in the summer months without any COVID-related issues despite fielding eight teams in seven different towns — including three new teams in PGP Huskers, Spike Island and Kuntz Motor Company — between Clearfield and Jefferson Counties.
On the field, no one could touch the DuBois Rockets, who dominated their way to their 10th league title since 1992 — the most by any team in that time frame.
Counting the playoffs, DuBois finished with a record of 21-2-1 while outscoring their opponents 172-38, thanks in large part to a stellar pitching staff comprised largely of players from Penn State DuBois. The 21 wins were six more than anyone else in the league.
The Rockets suffered one of those losses in the regular season (2-1 to Pulaski), while the second came in Game 2 of their semifinal round series against Rossiter (4-3). DuBois won the series 4-1 before sweeping defending champion Brookville in the finals. The Rockets outscored the Grays, 15-3, in the four-game series.
DuBois’ Zane Morgan was named the Finals MVP after hitting .583 (7-for-12) in the series.