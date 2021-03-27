JOHNSONBURG — Although there wasn’t a baseball season in 2020, a veteran cast and crew returns for the Johnsonburg Rams varsity baseball team that expects to contend anytime they step foot out on the diamond.
“This a very unique baseball-driven group,” first year head coach Mike Porter said. “They’re all, for the most part, multiple sport athletes. But the core of this group’s passion is in baseball. To lose last season was tough for them.”
Porter said they did end up playing a bit of travel ball with some of the players out of state. But for the most part, the crew is excited to play its first meaningful high school baseball innings since 2019.
“We’re ready to get on the field for sure,” Porter said.
While there are only 17 players on the roster and no junior varsity squad, Porter said they still come with plenty of experience.
“We only have two seniors, but we’ve got six juniors,” Porter said. “The majority of that juniors group actually started as freshmen or saw significant playing time at the varsity level. It’s a pretty experienced group.”
The roster also has quite a bit of big-game experience at the Junior and Senior Little League levels as well with two state championships and an Eastern regional championship.
“They’re not foreign to playing on a big stage and having a lot of pressure on them,” Porter said. “That definitely plays well into our game time experience and playing the big games.”
Senior Gabe Watts will play a big role in the team’s success on the mound, with Porter stating he’s committed to playing at the next level already at St. Bonaventure. However, Porter said they won’t rely entirely on Watts to get things done.
“He’s definitely a big piece to our pitching,” Porter said. “But, we’ve got five or six guys behind him that all have significant mound experience in pretty big games. I wouldn’t say we’ll rely on anybody solely — we’re going to have real deep group on the mound that can come at you in a bunch of different ways.”
Offensively, Porter feels they’ll be quite deep and have plenty of chances to get the bats rolling.
“We’ve got Aiden Zimmerman, Camron Marciniak, Ethan Wells, Dom Allegretto, Kaden Dennis,” Porter said. “The list goes on and on. Guys can hit the ball hard and put it in play.”
Another strength that Porter feels his team will have includes the overall speed.
“All the kids are really, really athletic kids and they can create some pressures on defenses with their speed, for sure,” Porter said.
With many of the kids already having big game experience, Porter said it will be tough for a younger player to break into the regular lineup. With no JV team, he hopes they are able to get some other games in for the underclassmen. That being said, Porter said freshman Luke Zimmerman should be able to do that.
“He’s got a very lively arm and very athletic,” Porter said. “I fully expect him to be contributing on a daily basis.”
As far as expectations on the year, Porter said they expect to go out and compete each and every game.
“I don’t want to put any numbers on the kids or anything like that,” Porter said. “But we feel like we have a team that can compete with anyone in the district and that’s where we want to be at the end of the season. We want to win as many regular season games as we can and put ourselves in position to make a playoff run at the end of the season.”
That doesn’t mean the season won’t have its challenges, either. The team was scheduled to play its first game Friday, but due to COVID-19 issues, they will now play their first game of the year on Monday against Curwensville. Porter said they do plan to practice over the weekend — as they were unable to do so in the week leading up to the game.
“The COVID thing already obviously in week one is kind of getting in our way,” Porter said. “So that can certainly play into it. You never know what you’re going to deal with at one time. If this happens in the last week of the season, it kind of takes you out of the mix. No telling what can happen but I think if we can get on the ball field and play, we can be competitive with anybody we run into.”
Porter said this year’s schedule will be far from easy.
“There’s a lot of good teams and a lot of good talent,” Porter said. “So there’s going to be some really good baseball in AA this year and we’ll see what happens and who gets out of it. We definitely have some tough ball games and we’re not taking anyone lightly, that’s for sure.”
Porter said once they do start playing games, it’ll be nice to get some sense of normalcy amid COVID-19, especially with fans being able to watch the games.
“People are just kind of itching to go see a live event,” Porter said.
Porter’s coaching staff includes assistants Casey Zimmerman and Tony Allegretto.
ROSTER
Seniors: Dalton Stahli, Gabe Watts. Juniors: Dom Allegretto, Jefferson Freeburg, Camron Marciniak, Collin Porter, Caden Smiley, Ethan Wells. Sophomores: Kaden Dennis, Eric Panebianco, Dawson Smiley, Aiden Zimmerman.
Freshmen: Ian Fabiano, Cameron Larkin, Nick Myers, Jerry Reed, Luke Zimmerman.