SHIPPENSBURG — Two years, two silver medals for Johnsonburg junior Skylar Sherry.

Once again, Sherry made some noise in the Class AA javelin at Friday’s PIAA Track and Field Championships, placing second behind another District 9 standout.

Sherry’s second throw in the final round, and fifth of sixth overall, went 140 feet, 2 inches and while she was the third-place finisher behind Kane’s Trinity Clark and Moniteau’s Cambrie Campbell at districts last week, she claimed second at states for the second straight year.

“My goal was to throw 145, but I came up a little short,” Sherry said. “It was still one of my better throws this season and was able get me a second-place finish again.”

Clark won it with a toss of 146 feet, 9 inches in the finals as well. Sherry was behind Clark going into the finals, throwing a 139-footer in the prelims. Campbell wound up fifth at 130-10.

“It’s pretty crazy, even the smallest things can throw you off, and it’s awesome how the top three throwers from District 9 also placed at states. D-9 and Class AA girls are definitely one of the hardest groups to compete in.”

North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader and Elk County Catholic’s Alicia Fritz were also a contenders in the javelin, but finished 14th and 17th respectively at 118-9 and 112-8.

Obenrader wound up winning the shot put title with Clark and Punxsutawney’s Sam Dyson finishing 6-7. In the discus, Dyson, Clark and Coudersport’s Adrian Page were 2-5-7 respectively.

For Sherry, she’s the only one out of the top-five finishers returning next year.

“I’m very happy about (medaling again) and next year, I’m hoping for a higher finish or a new PR,” she said.

Sherry was one of two area Class AA girls to medal, with Elk County Catholic sophomore Taylor Newton tying for fourth in the high jump. She was one of six jumpers to go over 5 feet, 4 inches, but after the tiebreakers were sorted out, she shared fourth with Beaver Area’s Emma Pavalak.

Newton cleared a personal-best 5-6 last week at districts in Brookville.

“Obviously, not jumping my best today kind of sucked, but to still place in my first time coming here is pretty awesome,” Newton said. “It’s unfortunate I couldn’t clear 5-6, but 5-4, I’m happy with it. Obviously, I wanted a PR but I still have two more years.”

At the top, defending champion Lydia Bottelier, a junior from Palisades, won again as she was the only jumper to get over 5 feet, 8 inches.

Athens senior Emily Lunger was the cleanest jumper among the rest of the field at 5-4 and took second by herself and Penn Cambria senior Lauren Michina was third.

United senior Michaela Bracken was sixth and Punxsutawney senior Leah Miller was seventh while two 5-2 jumpers, Bermudian Springs freshman Rachel Spangler and Quaker Valley freshman Amelia Skowron tied for eighth.

Other area girls finishes:

— For Brookville, its top finish came from the 4x400 relay of junior Dani MacBeth, sophomores Morgan and Madison Johnson, and freshman Rylee Stancliffe. The foursome turned in a season-best time of 4:07.49 in a 13th-place finish.

Sophomore Brooke Quairiere made the semifinals in the 100 hurdles, running a 16.35 in the preliminaries and wound up finishing 15th overall with a 16.28 in the semifinals.

In the 300 hurdles, MacBeth was 22nd in 49.13 seconds. Junior Mattisen Drake tied for 12th in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet.

— ECC sophomore Olivia Sorg finished 25th in the 200 dash (27.48) and 26th in the 100 dash (13.21). Also for the Lady Crusaders, senior Hannah Lenze finished 21st in the 1,600 run (5:37.6). Their 4x400 relay of Maddie Kear, Newton, McKayla Wilson and Mandy Geci was 19th in 4:14.76. The 4x800 relay of Lenze, Kear, Abby Bonfardin and Chelsea Hunt finished 19th in 10:08.52.

— Johnsonburg junior Amanda Williams was 17th in the 800 run (2:25.89). The Ramettes’ 4x100 relay of Williams, Madeline Cowan, Evelyn Cobaugh and Cassidy King finished 13th in 50.77 seconds.

King finished 16th in the long jump, going 16 feet, 3 inches.

— Clarion junior Phylicia Hockman finished 20th in the 800 run (2:26.71). Sophomore Laken Lewis was in a three-way tie for ninth place in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches to place just outside the medals. Junior Lexi Lauer finished tied for 14th place in the high jump, clearing 5 feet.