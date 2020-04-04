JOHNSONBURG — Despite losing a large senior class from last year’s squad, hopes were still high for the Johnsonburg track and field program heading into the season.
Now with the season in limbo due to COVID-19, those returning athletes may not get the chance to compete for district or PIAA medals, or compete at all for that matter.
The team graduated five of its seven TCS/CE All-Stars from last season, including thrower Skylar Sherry, who claimed a gold medal in the javelin at the PIAA Class 2A championships.
On the girls side, Sherry is one of four All-Star selections gone, as the Lady Rams return a pair of selections, while the lone selection on the boys team is gone to graduation.
Madeline Cowan, Amanda Williams and Cassidy King are also gone to graduation on the girls team, while Ethan Kemmer, who medaled in the PIAA meet in the 110 hurdles, also graduated last year.
Returning on the girls side are Chloe Trumbull, who won a District 9 Class 2A title last season as a sophomore in the 300 hurdles and medaled (7th place) at the PIAA meet, as well as Gina Gerg, the only returning leg of the Ramettes’ 4x100 relay team.
Gerg competed in the event as a freshman along with a trio of seniors in King, Cowan and Williams as the group finished second at the D-9 meet to help lead the Ramettes to a second-place finish overall behind Brookville.
Other returning D-9 medalists for the Ramettes are Adria Magnusson (4th in 1,600 run and 5th in 3,200 run), Kelsey Heindl (5th in shot put) and Keyona Gardner (5th javelin).
On the boys team, R.J. Miller returns after claiming a bronze medal in the high jump last season, while Tyler Watts claimed a medal by taking sixth in javelin.
Head coach Chad Yurchick noted he was approaching the season as a bit of a rebuilding year, noting his team always has strong athletes both on the track and in the field, but numbers are always a weakness for them.
“We are one father smaller teams in the district, but continue to be competitive” Yurchick said. “Honestly I think we may have more depth in areas this year than we had in previous years.”
He noted that while his team lost a handful of their top athletes to graduation, they have a lot of talent returning in underclassmen who contributed last season.
The head coach added that he is looking towards those more experienced athletes to take on leadership roles this season.
“In the short amount of practices that we have had, we’ve already seen them stepping up to take the reins from the previous team leaders,” Yurchick said.
Yurchick said with the tough completion throughout the district in recent years, it brings out the best in every athlete and has produced a lot of strong performances at the district and state levels.
He also credited all of the coaches for preparing their teams to be at their best come the postseason
“This always makes districts interesting,” Yurchick said. “You never know what athlete is going to begin focusing on their strongest event at the end of the year and (personal record) at those events.”
The head coach said that with the season and all practices put on hold due to the indefinite closure of schools due to COVID-19, it puts the entire team in a tough situation not being able to work as a group.
He noted that he stressed for the athletes to do whatever they can at home and on their own to continue to hone their skills and stay prepared for the season if and when it gets underway.
“In the situation that we don’t have a season, I have already began conversations with other coaches about hosting meets for kids when things clear up,” Yurchick said.
Yurchick added that he and his brother co-founded a throwing club and have been working with athletes form around the state and region for the past seven years.
“As a USATF sectioned club, we are ready to use all of our resources to make sure we have some competitions,” Yurchick said. “I couldn’t imagine not being able to compete in my senior year.”
“We want to make sure the seniors will get a few last chances to PR and athletes looking to compete at the next level will have th opportunity to get marks and times to be recruited on.”
A full team roster was not available.