ST. MARYS — Johnsonburg and St. Marys each pulled out hard fought victories Friday afternoon at St. Marys High School to reach the finals of the Elk County Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament.

Johnsonburg upended Elk County Catholic, 39-29, in the first matchup of a four-game day —playing just its five starters the entire game — while St. Marys used a strong fourth-quarter push to pull away from Ridgway for a 41-26 victory.

Points were at a premium in the first quarter between the Ramettes and Lady Crusaders in the opener, as neither team scored in the first two-plus minutes.

Johnsonburg’s Maria Jones finally found the scorebook with back-to-back baskets to put the Ramettes up 4-0 at the 4:30 mark of the quarter.

Elk County’s Maddie Kear answered right back with a 3-pointer — her lone points of the game — to make it 4-3. Amanda Williams counetred with his only hoop o the game for Johnsonburg, as the Ramettes took that 6-3 lead into the final two minutes of the quarter.

The Lady Crusaders then pulled even on hoop by Taylor Newton and free trow by Julia Aikens, but Jones scored again with 42 ticks left to put Johnsonburg up 8-6 after one quarter.

Elk County grabbed its first lead (9-8) of the game when Sadie VanAlstine hit a 3-pointer 1:38 into the second quarter. That trey jump-started a 9-2 spurt by the Lady Crusaders that put the up 15-10 just under three minutes into the quarter. VanAlstine scored all nine of those points on a three 3-pointers.

Johnsonburg owned the rest of the quarter though, as the Ramettes ended the half on a 13-2 run to take a 23-17 advantage into the break. Jones started that run with back-to-back baskets, while Cassidy King capped it with seven straight points, including her team’s lone trey of the game.

Jones scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the first half. King joined her in double figures with 13.

The third quarter saw both teams struggle, with each scoring just five points as the Ramettes maintained their six-point lead at 28-22. Jones scored four points in the quarter for the Ramettes, while Aikens hit a trey for ECC. Newton also had a hoop for the Lady Crusaders but was held to just six points in the game.

VanAlstine drained her fourth trey of the game to open the fourth quarter to pull ECC within three at 28-25. That’s as close as the Lady Crusaders got though, as Johnsonburg countered with a 7-0 spurt to all but put the game away at 35-25 with 3:02 remaining.

King got that spurt going when she converted a 3-point play after being fouled on a fastbreak layup. Jones and Lindsey Kocjancic also added buckets in the run. Kocjancic had six points.

Elk County tried to answer back with baskets by Aikens and Newton that cut the lead to six. However, King and Jones each went 2 of 2 at the foul line down the stretch to help seal the Ramettes’ 10-point victory.

Game No. 2 starter much like the first, with both St. Marys and Ridgway struggling to get into a rhythm into the opening eight minutes.

The teams combined for just six points through the first five minutes, with a pair of baskets by Kaylee Muccio giving the Lady Dutch a 4-2 lead.

A pair of free throws by Christina Fullem at the 2:27 mark tied the game at 4-4, while another free throw by Gabbi Rohr just over a minute later gave Ridgway a 5-4 lead.

St. Marys answered right back with a 3-pointer by Lauren Eckert to back up 7-5. The trey came just moments after Ecket hit the court for the first this season after returning from an injury.

Teammate Allison Schlimm then scored on a strong drive to the basket with 18 seconds left to give St. Marys a 9-5 lead after one quarter.

Any momentum that spurt gave the Lady Dutch was quickly taken away as Ridgway opened the second quarter on a 6-0 spurt to regain the lead at 11-9.

Britney Shaw pulled St. Marys even with two free throws with 4:17 remaining in the half. It was all Lady Dutch from there as Shaw’s foul shots jump-started a 16-4 run to end the half that gave St. Marys a 25-19 halftime lead.

Schlimm hit a pair of 3-pointers in that closing stretch, while Samantha Hayes had four points.

After scoring 16 points in the second quarter, the offensive woes returned for the Lady Dutch in the third quarter as St. Marys scored just four — three by Kyla Johnson.

Fortunately for St. Marys, Ridgway mustered just seven points itself in the quarter as the Lady Dutch maintained a seven-point lead (29-22) after three quarters.

St. Marys quickly pushed it lead to 12 points (34-22) early in the fourth on a pair of free throws by Shaw and a 3-point play by Muccio and never looked back.

The Lady Dutch outscored the Lady Elkers, 12-4, in the fourth to win going away by 15 points (41-26).

Schliimm scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Lady Dutch, while Muccio also reached double figures with 10. Shaw and Eckert added six and five points, respectively, of the bench.

Casey Woodford led Ridgway with nine points, while Fullem had eight.