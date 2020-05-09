JOHNSONBURG — The competitive fire sports create burns deeper in some athletes than others.
Johnsonburg senior Tyler Watts is someone who caught that competitive fire at an early age and has done nothing but compete in a multiple sports since he was a youth.
He started out playing soccer and baseball as a youth up through seventh grade but returned to soccer his junior in high school. He picked up wrestling in second grade and has competed in it every year since with the exception of trying basketball in sixth and seventh grade.
Football was added to his sports resume when he was 11 years old, and the Ram also competed in track and field as a thrower his junior year.
“I like the competition in sports between one another,” said Watts when asked what he likes best about playing sports. “Wrestling is my favorite sport for many reasons. I like that it is an individual sport and the competition between one another. I also always liked that if you made a mistake, you couldn’t blame nobody else for it besides yourself.”
Watts put together a strong career on the mat for Rams, becoming just the seventh Johnsonburg wrestler to reach 100-win milestone.
He was a two-time Class AA Northwest Regional qualifier, placing second at the D-9 championships as a junior at 170 pounds and fourth at 182 as a senior. He won at least 20 matches all four years at the varsity level, closing out his career with a 34-7 mark as a senior.
He hit the 100-win mark with is first victory at regionals — 14-3 major decision over Cambridge Springs’ Jackson Carico — this past season. He eventually went 4-2 in Sharon to place fifth, missing a trip to states by one victory.
The Ram said getting win No. 100 was his greatest sports moment.
“It was one of my goals that I wanted since I started varsity wrestling,” he said.
Watts finished his career with a 103-36 record, which ranks him sixth on school’s all-time wins list.
On the gridiron, Watts reached the varsity level as a sophomore at Ridgway (through schools’ co-op) and played as a reserve in all 13 games on a 9-4 squad that won the District 9 Class A title. He recorded 34 tackles and recovered one fumble that season.
After not playing football as a junior, he returned to the sport as a senior and made an impact as a two-way player who helped the Elkers go 11-2 and capture their second straight D-9 Class 2A crown and fourth straight district title overall.
Watts was part of Ridgway’s stable of backs on offense and had 70 carries for 487 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 38 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Watts had 58 tackles, including four sacks, and recovered a fumble.
In his one year of track and field as a junior, Watts placed third in the javelin (149-6) at the Elk County Tournament and went to finish sixth in the event at the D-9 Class AA Championships with a personal-best throw of 156-11.
Although he missed his senior year of track because of COVID-19, Watts said he understands why the decision to cancel spring sports and close schools was made.
“I think that it was a good idea to close down to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus,” he said. “At the same time, though, it sucks because I only had a couple more months as a senior. But, life is still going to move on and this pandemic will start decrease, and we’ll continue with our normal lives.”
The son of Ginette Lastrapes and Tommy Watts, the Elker comes from a sports-oriented family. Older sisters Brittany and Ashton were both athletes in high school and each played volleyball, basketball and softball. Younger brother Gabe, a junior, played alongside Tyler in football and also plays basketball and baseball.
Watts pointed to his grandfather as someone who has made a big impact in his life.
“My role model would have to be my Grandpa Butch,” he said. “Ever since I was little, and now when I’m older, he has always been around to help me with whatever I need.”
Watts plans to enter the workforce after graduation.