BROOKVILLE — Ending a four-game losing streak and turning around a 19-point loss on the same field three weeks ago, Kane ended the Brookville Raiders’ season with a 28-22 win in the first round of the District 9 Class AA playoffs Friday night.
That the Wolves actually “held” on for the win might be rubbing it in a bit on the Raiders, who thought they had tied the game on quarterback Jack Krug’s 49-yard scramble and dash to the end zone with 92 seconds left in the game.
With the apparent touchdown tying it at 28-28 with a point-after attempt coming, it wasn’t meant to be as the Raiders were called for holding on the play and two plays later on a third-and-21 play from their own 40, Krug was intercepted by Zuke Smith at the Wolves’ 44 with 59 seconds on the clock and the Wolves kneeled out the clock for the win.
“That was our motto for two weeks. ‘Why not us?’” Wolves head coach Jim Hillman said. “We’ve been so close. We started out 5-0 playing great football and little things happen and we had to regroup. The whole time we were in that (losing) streak, the kids were like ‘Coach, we got this.’ And that’s the difference between last year and this year. The kids have been phenomenal.”
After acknowledging much of the loss was attributed to the Raiders falling into a 21-0 deficit and 28-7 hole six seconds into the fourth quarter, Raiders head coach Scott Park wasn’t happy with the call that kept points off the board in the waning homents.
“We came into tonight with some things we saw on film and we brought it to (the officials crew) attention before the game. We didn’t get any of that called,” Park said. “Their guards were moving early when they were pulling and we mentioned that. We were told they weren’t. I just thought we were being called for things they weren’t getting called for and I think that last one was a ticky-tack call for the situation.”
So the Wolves (6-4) move on to this Saturday’s semifinals against No. 2 seed Clarion at DuBois’ E.J. Mansell Stadium starting at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the Raiders (8-3) head into the offseason still looking for their first playoff win since 2010 with a home-playoff losing streak now at five games since their last win way back in 1999.
“It was all aspects of the game in the first half, the breakdown on special teams and not getting stops on defense, not throwing or catching the ball very well. It hurts us and put us in a hole that was too much,” Park said. “For whatever reason, it wasn’t meant to be. I’m still kind of at a loss for words for just the way we played in the first half. I don’t understand that and can’t put a finger on it.”
The Wolves outgained the Raiders, 392-339, but the Raiders had just 163 yards and eight first downs until their furious comeback in the fourth quarter.
Kane sophomore Harley Morris, who had thrown just 15 passes with one touchdown along with 72 yards rushing with no touchdowns going into the game, started at quarterback and had a huge game, accounting for all of the Wolves’ TDs. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 163 yards and three TDs while running for 84 yards on 15 carries with a 1-yard TD.
Jake Alcorn rushed for 84 yards on 13 carries and caught four passes for 94 yards, one of those going 70 yards for a TD from Morris. Alcorn also returned a punt 60 yards to the Raiders’ 2 that set up Kane’s second TD late in the second quarter.
The Raiders weren’t in sync much at all for most of the game offensively, putting pressure on their defense to make stops. Krug completed 22 of 47 passes for 252 yards with three TDs and two interceptions while the Raiders were limited to 87 yards on the ground on 22 attempts.
Krug started the game 3-for-12 with 22 yards and an interception, the Raiders gave up a 13-play, 70-yard scoring drive on Kane’s first possession and the Alcorn punt return gave the Wolves an easy second TD.
Krug’s interception came two plays after the Raiders deflected a Kane punt that wound up going just one yard. The Wolves turned that into a 21-0 lead when they needed six plays to cash it it, overcoming two holding penalties and scoring on Morris’ 70-yarder to Alcorn on second-and-25 with 2:53 left in the half.
“I don’t know. I couldn’t put my finger on it when we were talking at halftime,” Park said of the slow start offensively. “It was one of those things. We weren’t running routes or getting out of press coverage either. We told them all week they weren’t the same team. They had a couple guys back and we didn’t think it’d be a walk in the park. But for whatever reason tonight, we came out flat and this is what happens. You put yourself in a hole and it caught up with us. We were kind of lucky all year.”
The Raiders quickly responded for their first points before halftime, Krug leading a 73-yard drive that took seven plays with him hitting Kyle MacBeth on a 6-yard pass with five seconds on the clock.
The Raiders managed just one first down in the third quarter while Kane missed on points when kicker Aaron Hottel slipped on a 32-yard field goal attempt that fell way short. The Wolves held the Raiders on a three-and-out after that and went 67 yards on seven plays, scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 28-7 lead after Morris’ 13-yard TD pass to former starting quarterback, the 6-foot-5 Smith on a jump ball in the corner of the end zone.
But the Raiders mounted two straight scoring drives on Krug’s 5-yard TD pass to Ian Thrush and then a 12-yard TD pass to MacBeth to cap an 80-yard drive after MacBeth’s eighth interception of the season on a Morris pass into the end zone.
Down 28-22 with 4:12 left, the Raiders pooched a bloop kickoff over the Kane front lines, setting up a dash for the rolling ball inside the Wolves’ 30. Zampogna managed to outwrestle the Raiders special teamers for the loose ball at the 26. But three plays later, the Wolves were punting again, setting up the final Raiders possession.
On second-and-10 from the Kane 49, Krug scrambled and blasted down the Kane sideline for what looked to be a huge touchdown, but the Raiders were flagged. Then two plays later it was Smith intercepting Krug to seal the win.
It was Smith who was intercepted four times in the Raiders’ 33-14 win the first time around.