Kane senior Ella Marconi put together a huge all-around performance for the second night in a row Saturday to power the Lady Wolves to their second straight Allegheny Mountain League title with a 50-39 victory against Johnsonburg.
The finals matchup was the fourth meeting this season between the two AML-North foes.
Johnsonburg won the first meeting (51-45) in the finals of its tip-off tournament back on Dec. 8. Kane then won the two regular season meetings — 53-37 at home on Jan. 8 and 58-50 at Johnsonburg on Feb. 8.
Marconi fueled Kane’s second straight title with a monster double-double with 23 points and 17 rebounds while adding four blocks. Kane, which has now played in the last four AML title games, beat Elk County Catholic, 40-33, in last year’s championship contest.
No further details were available from the game as of press time.
Johnsonburg reached the finals with a 33-18 win against AML South champ DuBois Central Catholic Friday night, while Kane scored a closer than expected 54-48 home win against AML South runner-up Ridgway in Friday’s other semifinal.
The matchup between Johnsonburg and DCC was an offensive struggle for both teams, but it was the Ramettes who were able to generate — and ultimately make — more shots to advance to the finals.
Central Catholic (7-16) didn’t go quietly though and made a game of it after trailing 10-2 after the first quarter. The Lady Cardinals got as close as four points at 16-12 on a 3-pointer by Abbey Pettenati just before the midway point of the third quarter, but it was all Ramettes from there.
Johnsonburg ended the third on a 9-2 run to push its lead back to 11 (25-14) before outscoring DCC 8-4 in the fourth quarter to come away with the 15-point win.
Cassidy King (7) and Maria Jones (6) combined to score 13 of the Ramettes’ final 17 points in that closing stretch over the final 11-plus minutes of the game. King led all scorer with 11 points, while Jones had eight. Rylee Casilio also added eight points for the Ramettes.
“The main goal was to come in and win the game if we could,” said Joshnonburg coach Mike King. “The shooting percentages by both team (were bad). It was a tough shooting night for sure. It seemed like we went in little spurts, and that’s what got the lead for us.
“DuBois Central Catholic is a tough team. They’re a lot better than what their record shows.”
Points were at a premium to start the game.
King scored 1:30 in, while Ashley Wruble netted DCC’s first points on a hoop with 4:52 on the clock to make it 2-2.
Neither team scored for nearly three minutes after that until Ramette Lindsey Kocjancic found the bottom of the net with 1:5 left in the quarter. Casilio went on to hit two 3-pointers before quarter’s end — the second coming just before the buzzer to give Johnsonburg a 10-2 advantage.
A basket by King 39 seconds into the second quarter pushed the Johnsonburg lead to 10, but the Ramettes managed just two more points the rest of the quarter. Kocjancic dropped in a shot at the 4:07 mark before DCC held Johnsonburg scoreless the rest of the half.
Central Catholic really couldn’t capitalize on the Ramettes’ scoring woes as it only had five points — all by Alyssa Bittner — in the quarter. Bittner had a basket in the opening minute, then hit 1 of 2 free throws at the 5:13 mark. She later scored on a hook shot with 10 seconds left in the half to pull DCC within seven, 14-7, at the break.
Jones scored a quick hoop to open the third quarter, only to see Bittner answer back for DCC. Bittner led the Lady Cardinals with nine points and nine rebounds.
Neither team scored for more than two minutes before Pettenati drained her 3-pointer to make it 16-12.
Johnsonburg countered with a hoop by Jones that sparked the Ramettes’ 9-2 spurt to end the third. King scored the final seven points for the Ramettes, while Pettenati had a hoop for the Lady Cardinals.
Haley Pettenati opened the fourth with a basket for DCC to make it 25-16, and the score remained that way until midway through the quarter when Johnsonburg put together an 8-2 spurt to finish off its victory and end DCC’s season.
“To call this a poor shooting performance would be an understatement,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “They were at 17 percent at halftime and we were at 23 percent from field, and it didn’t get a whole lot better in the second half. Unfortunately for us, they found a way to manufacture more a few more shots.
“We are not a very good offensive team, and haven’t been all year, but Johnsonburg is a good offensive team. So, both teams were in a really interesting spot at the half. They weren’t use to having 14 on the board and we weren’t use to having seven. It was an ugly game, but I also thought it was competitive game and part of that a defensive battle where both teams played that hard.
“In many ways it was a compliment to the kids because they easily could have laid down after scoring two points in first quarter against a team that good that is probably favorite going into districts. Our kids did everything they could except put the ball in the basket a little more. I can’t fault their effort tonight or over the past week knowing the circumstances (not going to playoffs).”
Johnsonburg and Kane will be the top seeds for the upcoming District 9 Class A and 2A playoffs, respectively. Both teams have byes into the semifinals.
King is excited for the opportunity that lays head for his team.
“Our who objective this year has been to get to the (D-9) championship game and see what happens from there,” he said. “The girls have played a great season to this point and I couldn’t be prouder of them ... 18-4 is a nice (regular season) record and it looks like we have a bye into the (district) semifinals.”
In Friday’s other semifinal game, Kane used a huge night by senior Ella Marconi to hold off a late comeback bid by Ridgway.
The Lady Wolves led 40-25 after three quarters only to see Ridgway score 23 fourth-quarter points. That comeback bid was led by Gabbi Rohr who scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the fourth.
However, that fourth-quarter push wasn’t enough to overcome that 15-point deficit after three quarters.
Marconi led the Lady Wolves with a game-high 30 points to go along with 15 rebounds.
Casey Woodford added 10 points and six rebounds for Ridgway, while Hannah Buhl had 13 points for Kane.
Ridgway finished its season with a 10-13 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.