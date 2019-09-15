KANE — Brockway saw a pair of its best drives of the night end with a fumble as it was defeated 41-0 on the road against Kane Friday night.
In all the Rovers put the ball on the ground six times in the game, as Kane (4-0) came up with three of the loose balls and even returned one for a touchdown in the third quarter.
“You can’t have those (turnovers) and get away with it and you’re very lucky if you do,” Brockway head coach Tom Weaver said. “We have the effort, we’re just not very smart football players, but we can fix that.”
Brockway (0-4) took the opening kickoff and quickly found itself in Wolves’ territory after four short running plays followed by a personal foul penalty on the defense.
The drive quickly sputtered at the 45-yard line after a run for no yardage followed by back-to-back incomplete passes.
Lewis Painter then got off a strong punt that backed Jake Alcorn back to his own 12-yard line, but the senior broke off a 33-yard return to return the ball to the original line of scrimmage.
Seven plays later, Alcorn took a handoff around the right side and snuck inside the pylon as a Aaron Hottel extra point made it 7-0 at the 7:22 mark of the opening quarter.
After a Rovers three-and-out, Kane needed just three plays to go 52 yards, as Alcorn capped the drive with his second score of the quarter, breaking through the Brockway defense for a 35-yard score as a failed two-point pass after a bad snap on the extra point left the score at 13-0 with 4:43 left in the first.
Both offenses then struggled to get anything going for the remainder of the quarter and into the second, before Brockway used a strong drive to get deep into Wolves’ territory.
The Rovers faced a 3rd-and-5 at on the plus side of the 50 at the 48, as Conner Ford rattled of a 16-yard carry to set them up at the 30.
That was as far as the away side got however, as a pair of sacks on second and third down forced yet another punt that sailed into the end zone for a touchback.
After seven plays, Kane found itself at the Rovers’ 46-yard line before Teddy Race broke off a big run, reversing field and avoiding several would be tacklers on his way to the end zone.
The ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed as Kane led 19-0 with 4:10 left in the half.
Brockway then fumbled on the second play of its following drive, but its defense came up big and forced the Wolves into a four-and-out on a drive that started at the edge of the red zone.
Neither side was able to move the chains in the closing minutes of the half as the home side maintained the 19-0 lead at halftime.
Kane then put the game away with three scores in the third quarter, as it needed just 1:39 to find the end zone for the first time after the break.
On the sixth play of the third quarter, Race found pay dirt from five yards out for his second rushing score of the night to make it 26-0 after a Hottel extra point.
Brockway looked to respond on its first drive of the second half, as Ford dropped back on 3rd-and-8 and found Jon Wood open on the near side.
Wood hauled in the pass and avoided a handful of Wolves’ defenders as he took the ball well into Kane territory.
A pair of Wolves’ defenders finally caught him at the 32-yard line and were able to knock the ball free, as Gus Traugott came up with the recovery for Kane.
Just three plays later quarterback Zuke Smith found Alcorn open behind the defense for a 45-yard pitch and catch score.
A bad snap on the extra-point attempt forced Harley Morris to look for a receiver in the end zone, as Alcorn came down with the jump ball for a two-point conversion to make it 34-0 at the 7:48 mark of the third.
Brockway then went three-and-out on its next drive, but a fumble on the punt return was recovered by Ben Glasl to set the Rovers up near midfield.
A 16-yard run by Ford then put the away side in Kane territory, but two plays later the turnover bug bit the Rovers once again.
This time the ball was knocked away from Glasl on a short carry, as Race scooped it up and rumbled 67 yards down the near sideline for his third touchdown of the game as the home team led 41-0 after the point after with 5:08 to go in the third quarter.
The only scoring chance for either team over the final 17 minutes and change came for the Wolves, as they went for it on a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
Ricky Zampogna attempted to power into the end zone up the middle, but Wood came up with a big tackle at the goal line to prevent the score.
Both teams were held scoreless in the final quarter as Kane kept its undefeated season alive while Brockway remained winless.
Kane finished with a 298-57 edge in rushing yards while it outgunned the Rovers 386-121 in the victory.
“They’ve gotta get more physical and we’ve gotta quit making mistakes,” Weaver said. “We moved the ball nice and then had penalties or little mistakes.”
“They’re learning, but its hard when there’s not a lot of football sense there with the young guys.”
Brockway is back on the road Friday as it travels to face Ridgway (3-1) in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class A title game.