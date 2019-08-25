BROCKWAY — The phrase “ground-and-pound” might resonate poorly around the Brockway practice field this week after the Rovers suffered a 43-14, season-opening loss at the hands of Karns City Friday.
That’s because the Gremlins (1-0) literally ran roughshod over the Brockway defense to the tune of 345 yards on 53 carries or roughly 6.5 yards per carry.
And it came from a variety of places as 11 different Karns City players had at least on carry in the game.
Senior quarterback Anthony Kamenski did most of the damage as he rushed 11 times for 153 yards and a score while senior running back Mitchell Kelsea got the ball near the end zone, rushing seven times for 28 yards and three scores.
Not to be outdone, senior Hunter Rowe led the team in carries as he rushed 15 times for 69 yards and a score.
Meanwhile, the Brockway offense struggled to get anything going until late in the fourth when senior Jon Wood broke off a couple of long plays for the Rovers’ two scores.
The first came on a 47-yard touchdown run while the other was a 59-yard, catch-and-run score off a short pass from junior quarterback Connor Ford.
Those two plays accounted for roughly 54 percent of Brockway’s offense in the game.
Wood finished with 147 yards of total offense, rushing nine times for 81 yards while catching two passes for 66 yards.
Wood’s numbers made up 75 percent of Brockway’s yards from scrimmage.
Ford went 4-for-10 through the air for 78 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for 26 yards.
However, as bad as things were, they could have been much worse for the Rovers.
While the defense surrendered almost 370 yards to the Karns City offense, the Gremlins cost themselves a lot more thanks to penalties.
In all, they were whistled 11 times for 115 yards, including four for the 15-yard variety.
Still, it only seemed to slow the Gremlins rather than stop them.
Karns City came out of the gate quickly, going 71 yards on just eight plays, to score the game’s first points.
The final play was a 1-yard plunge by Kelsea with just under nine minutes showing on the clock. With the kick, the Gremlins led, 7-0.
While it was the only score the Gremlins managed in the first quarter, it was just the beginning as Karns City scored three more touchdowns and a safety in the second quarter to open up a 29-0 halftime lead.
Two of the touchdowns came on short-yardage runs by Kelsea while the other was a 58-yard punt return.
The safety came on a high snap in the Brockway end that went over quarterback Connor Ford’s head and eventually out of the end zone.
Kamenski then started the clock moving with a 24-yard touchdown run on the Gremlins’ first possession of the second half to open up a 36-0 lead.
A 3-yard run from Hunter Rowe early in the fourth made it a 43-0 game and capped the Karns City scoring.
Wood then finished the scoring in the game with his pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Brockway (0-1) will now travel to Brookville Friday.