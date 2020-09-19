KARNS CITY — Whatever could go wrong, most likely did go wrong for the DuBois football team Friday night at Karns City.
Dropped passes. Turnovers. Large running lanes through their defense. It all conspired for a 55-14 loss for the Beavers.
There were some bright spots, however.
Cam-Ron Hays threw for 131 yards and a touchdown in the first half, connecting with Dalton Yale for a 37-yard connection to knot the score at the time at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
Sophomore Austin Henery found some running room in the second half on the way to a team-leading 39 yards on the ground.
And Austin Mitchell threw a perfect pass to Dale Kot for a 32-yard touchdown late in the game.
Those moments, however, were few and far between.
Karns City had the lion’s share of the standout moments.
Jayce Anderson scored on runs of 46 and 3 yards. Luke Garing also found the end zone twice and the Gremlins rolled up 308 yards rushing — most coming in the first half.
Anderson led the way with 95 yards on just six carries all in the first half.
Cole Coon added 61 yards on eight carries for Karns City (2-0).
DuBois committed four turnovers that led to three Karns City touchdowns.
The Gremlins led 35-7 at the half and wasted little time in the third quarter triggering the mercy clock.
Kaden Scherer returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards to the 8 and Garing finished it off from there with the first of his two scores for a 42-7 lead just 20 seconds into the half.
Kot led the Beavers with four catches for 59 yards.
Yale hauled in three passes for 55 yards.
DuBois (0-2) hosts Punxsutawney next Friday.
KARNS CITY 55,
DuBOIS 14
Score by Quarters
DuBois;7;0;0;7;—;14
Karns City;14;21;14;6;—;55
First Quarter
KC — Cole Coon 8 run (Owen Collwell kick), 9:39
D — Dalton Yale 37 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Nick Graeca kick), 7:32
KC — Jayce Anderson 46 run (Collwell kick), 6:50
Second Quarter
KC — Anderson 3 run (Collwell kick), 8:54
KC — Brayden Christie 26 run (Collwell kick), 7:07
KC — Eric Booher 16 run (Collwell kick), 5:37
Third Quarter
KC — Luke Garing 8 run (Collwell kick), 11:40
KC — Garing 4 run (Collwell kick), 6:47
Fourth Quarter
KC — Zach Blair 4 run (conversion failed), 5:59
D — Dale Kot 32 pass from Austin Mitchell (Graeca kick), 2:05
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois: Austin Henery 5-39, Austin Mitchell 5-16, Zach Henery 3-2, De’Andre Vogt 2-0, Cam-Ron Hays 1-(-4).
Karns City: Jayce Anderson 6-95, Cole Coon 8-61, Zach Blair 9-46, Brayden Christie 3-32, Luke Garing 5-23, Kaden Scherer 3-22, Eric Booher 2-17, Levi Hawk 4-9, Jerry Kummer 1-7, Gage Cowoski 1-0, Team 1-(-4)
PASSING
DuBois: Cam-Ron Hays 12 of 23, 131 yds., 1 TD, 2 Ints.; Austin Mitchell 1 of 1, 32 yds., 1 YD, ) Int..
Karns City: Eric Booher 1 of 3, 15 yds.
RECEIVING
DuBois: Dale Kot 4-59, Dalton Kale 3-55, Derraick Burkett 3-(-2), Zach Henery 1-19, Brycen Dinkfelt 1-17, Chandler Ho 1-15.
Karns City: Micah Rupp 1-15