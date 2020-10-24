CLARION — Karns City and Central Clarion met for the second time in three weeks Friday night, and it was the Gremlins who won the meeting that mattered as they pounded the second-seeded Wildcats, 34-9, in a District 9 Class 2A semifinal game at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
Two weeks ago, when the teams met in Karns City, the game was a shootout in which the Wildcats came from behind before halting a Gremlins’ two-point conversion with no time left to secure a 43-41 victory.
Friday’s game had a much different feel, as Karns City used a strong offensive performance while its defense forced four turnovers to hold down a high-powered Central Clarion offense.
After the Wildcats opened the scoring with a 23-yard Beau Verdill field goal at the 4:30 mark of the opening quarter, Karns City scored 27 unanswered points on its way to victory.
Eric Booher connected with Gabe Cowoski for a 48-yard score with 2:57 left in the first quarter to give the Gremlins their first lead of the night, as Owen Colwell hit the extra point to make it 7-3.
With just over four minutes left in the opening half, Luke Garing punched it in from a yard out, as a missed extra point left the score at 13-3, a lead Karns City took into the half.
Garing added a 2-yard score 2:19 into the second half to give the third-seed Gremlins a two-score advantage, as Colwell connected on his second extra point of the night.
Another short rushing score, this time a 3-yard touchdown from Cole Coon, gave Karns City a 27-3 lead with 10:14 left in the game.
Two weeks removed from an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, the Wildcats looked to rally, as Hunter Craddock hauled in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Cal German just 33 seconds later.
Central Clarion cut the deficit to 27-9 after a two-point conversion run failed, but was never able to pull any closer, as a a third rushing score from Garing, this time from two yards out with 1:28 remaining to cap the 25-point win.
With the victory, Karns City earns a berth into the District 9 Class 2A title game, where it will take on top seed and undefeated Brookville, which beat Ridgway 49-15 in the other semifinal Friday.
The title game will be held at a site and time to be determined next week, as the first matchup between the two teams saw the Raiders come away with a resounding 44-0 victory at home back in Week 3.