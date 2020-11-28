The 2020 high school football season was unlike any other before it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All sports, not just football, were cut in half competition-wise from the start as the northern schools in District 9 that are part of the Intermediate Unit 9 banded together to form the IU9 Bubble to help keep its athletes safer.
As a result, D-9 football saw the creation of four leagues for this past season — basically small school and large school divisions in the IU9 League and Southern League. However, unlike past years, there were no crossover games in the bubble — until playoff time that is — while there were limited crossover games in the Southern League because of the discrepancy in the size in schools.
That meant schools played each other twice in the regular season and also had an uneven number of regular season games played compared to years past. The IU9 Bubble started a week later than the Southern League, while some teams missed games or had to play without certain players in others because of COVID-related issues.
Teams not in the playoffs were permitted to play regular season games while the postseason was ongoing, and once teams were eliminated, they too were allowed to continue playing until they reached a maximum of 10 games.
All told though, everything went as well — if not better — than most people could have imagined prior to season when it looked like no sports would happen at all. For our area, most schools wound up playing in the general area of seven games.
An entire fall sports season got in, including the state playoffs — although some schools (across the state) had to unfortunately forfeit playoff games because of issues relate to the virus in another caveat to the unprecedented 2020 season.
Redbank Valley, for one, was thrilled the season got in as the Bulldogs overcame some COVID-related issues in the regular season to make a historic run to the PIAA Class A quarterfinals before suffering its lone loss of the year in a hard-fought 19-14 setback to District 10 champ Reynolds.
The Bulldogs notched their first-ever PIAA win a week earlier, besting D-5 champ Northern Bedford, 28-15, in the opening round of states.
Redbank finished the year with a 7-1 record, one of six Tri-County Area teams to post a winning record on the season. The others were Brookville (7-1), St. Marys (5-2), Clearfield (4-2), Central Clarion (5-2) and Elk County Catholic (4-2).
Clearfield was the only other area school to win a D-9 title this year, as the Bison handed St. Marys its lone loss in the Class 3A title game, 41-30. Brookville played for the Class 2A crown but lost to Karns City, 16-14, in a game where the Raiders were missing several starters because of contact-tracing related to COVID-19.
All those anomalies, including the lack of more head-to-head matchups like is normal years, made selecting the 2020 Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Stars a little tougher to a degree. But, as is often said, the cream always rises to the top and so was the case with this year’s All-Star squad.
Here is a closer look at this year’s major award winners (Player, Coach of the Year) and First Team All-Stars for both offense and defense:
Player of the Year
Jack Krug, Sr., Brookville — In a season where teams played fewer games than normal and individual stats seemed pretty pedestrian for seven or eight game seasons, Krug was the player who broke that mold and stood out among everyone else — making him the clear choice for Player of the Year honors.
Krug arguably put together the best season of his standout career, a statement backed by the fact his 133.9 QB rating (according to maxpreps.com) was the best he had in his three full seasons as a starter. The Raider played just three games as a sophomore because of a broken collarbone.
He completed 164 of 237 passes for 2,369 yards with 31 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His yards per game (296.1) and completion percentage (69.2) were the best of his career, while his completions, yards and TD passes were second to only his stellar freshman campaign when he threw for 2,856 yards and 40 TDs in 11 games. His four interceptions thrown were less than half as many as he threw in either of his other two full seasons.
Krug also ran for 216 yards and a pair of scores this year.
For his career, Krug completed 571 of 904 passes for 8,362 yards with 108 yards and 25 interceptions while also running for 1,090 yards and 13 TDs in his career.
Krug who owns all the Brookville passing records, finished his career ranked third in District 9 history in passing yards and second in touchdown passes. Former Port Allegany standout Matt Bodamer ranks first in both categories (10,948 yards, 137 TD passes), while Brockway’s Derek Buganza also threw for more yards (9,752) than Krug, who is one of four QBs to reach the 8,000-yard milestone.
Krug is the first Raider to ever garner Player of the Year honors since the awards’ inception in 1995.
Coach of the Year
Blane Gold, Redbank Valley — Gold, in just his second year at the helm of the Bulldogs, led Redbank Valley to somewhere it had never been before — the state quarterfinals. He led the Bulldogs to just the fourth District 9 title in program history (20-6 win against Smethport in Class A finals) and first since 1996 when Redbank edged Port Allegany, 7-0, in the Class 2A title game.
Redbank followed that up with the program’s first-ever win in the state playoffs — a 28-15 victory against D-5 champ Northern Bedford in Windber. The Bulldogs magical season than came to end in the quarterfinals with a tough 19-14 loss to District 10 champ Reynolds.
Redbank, which had to deal with some COVID-19 issues during the regular season, went 7-1 on the season. Gold is now 16-4 in two seasons leading the Bulldogs.
Gold is the first Redbank Valley coach to take home the TCW/CE Coach of the Year award.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Calvin German, Sr., Clarion — With Krug earning Player of the Year honors, German slotted into the First Team after enjoying a big season under center himself.
The Wildcat senior completed 110 of 212 passes for 1,884 yards and had 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He ranked second in the area in yards and TD throws to Krug.
German, who played as a sophomore, was a 2-year starter for the co-op that became Central Clarion County this season. He threw for 4,556 yards with 61 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in his career.
Running Back: Sam Kaul, Sr., Elk County Catholic — A year after coming out of nowhere to finish second in the Tri-County Area in rushing yards (1,157) as an injury replacement, Kaul led the area in rushing yards as a known commodity in 2020.
The Crusader senior ran for 780 yards, averaging an insane 11.8 yards per carry on 66 totes while scoring six touchdowns. He was the lone area player to run for more than 600 yards on the year. He also caught 11 passes for 187 yards and five scores and finished second in the area total scoring with 69 points.
Running Back: Zach Henery, Sr., DuBois — Henery saved his best for last in a Beavers uniform, as he ran with the opportunity to be a featured back for the first time.
Henery was one of just three running backs in the area to go over 500 yards on the season and the only one from a large school to do so. He finished the year with 106 carries for 544 yards and two touchdowns, ranking third in the area in rushing yards. He also caught nine passes for 95 yards.
Running Back: Ray Shreckengost, Jr., Redbank Valley — Shreckengost (6-0, 213) was a valuable two-way player for a Bulldogs squad that reached the Class A state quarterfinals.
Shreckengost led the team is rushing with 98 carries for 485 yards and a touchdown. He ranked fourth in the area with those 485 yards. Defensively, he was second on the team in sacks (5.5), finishing with 21 tackles — 6.5 for a loss.
Offensive Line: Zane Inguagiato, Sr., Clearfield — Inguagiato (6-4, 295) was the anchor of the Bison line that protected Oliver Billotte when he dropped back and opened holes in the run game. The Bison aranked fourth in the area in scoring offense (32.3 ppg) and total offense (320.5 ypg).
Offensive Line: Garett Bauer, Sr., St. Marys — Bauer (6-1, 271) was part of line that allowed the Dutchmen to lead the area in scoring offense (41.6), rank second in rushing offense (139.2 ypg) and total offense (404.4 ypg) and third in passing offense (265.2 ypg).
Bauer had 16 tackles, including a sack, on defense.
Offensive Line: Warren Corbett, Sr., Brookville — Corbett (5-11, 215) was part of an offensive line that did the dirty work to allow the Raiders to have the top offense in the area, averaging 414 yards per game. Brookville also ranked first in passing offense (308.1 ypg) and second in points per game (41.1) behind only St. Marys (41.6).
Offensive Line: Jake Parrish, Jr., Elk County Catholic — Despite his size (5-8, 155), Parrish was the QB up front at center and made all the calls for an ECC offensive line that paved the way for the area’s leading ground attack that averaged 240.0 yards per game and had the area’s top two rushers in Kaul and Nick Crisp (571 yards, 8 touchdowns).
Offensive Line: Logan Lerch, Sr., Central Clarion — Lerch (5-11, 218) helped anchor a line that protected German and the Wildcats high-flying offense that ranked second in the area in passing offense (272.4 ypg) and third in scoring average (33.4 ppg) and total offense (377.4 ypg).
Wide Receiver: Ethan Burford, Sr., Central Clarion — Burford once again was the most electrifying receiver in area despite his reputation for catching the long ball in his standout career. He caught a school single-season record 18 touchdowns as a junior while averaging 30.2 yards per catch on 39 grabs.
This year as a senior, he hauled in 37 catches for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games, leading the area in yards and TD grabs and finishing third in total scoring (66 points). Burford finished his career with 95 catches for 2,277 yards and 34 TDs.
He also made his presence felt on the defensive side, where finished tied for second in the area with four interceptions, returning one for a score. He recorded 25 tackles as well.
Wide Receiver: Robert Keth, Sr., Brookville — Keth was Brookville’s main offensive weapon amongst a wealth of talented players QB Jack Krug had to work with. He was far more than just an offensive player though, as the senior was one of the Raiders’ most impactful two-way players.
Offensively, Keth led all players in the Tri-County Area in touchdowns (17), two-point conversions (6) and total points. He was the Raiders’ leading receiver with 42 grabs for 624 yards and eight TDs. He ranked first in the area in catches, second in yards and tied for second in TD grabs.
He also was Brookville’s go-to guy on the ground inside the 10-yard line. He ran for just 95 yards on 26 carries but scored eight rushing touchdowns. Keth, who played QB in prior years when Krug was injured, completed his lone pass of the year for a 58-yard touchdown. Defensively, the senior led the team in tackles with 68 (47 solos), adding a pair of interceptions and a sack.
In his career, Keth had 41 catches for 1,325 yards and 15 TDs and run for 122 yards and 14 scores. He also threw for 2,803 yards with 22 TDs and 12 interceptions.
Wide Receiver: Jake Lezzer, Sr., Clearfield — Lezzer wrapped up his Bison career with another strong season, hauling in 31 catches for 563 yards (18.2 ypc) and four touchdowns. He ranked fourth in the area in receiving yards. The Bison added 21 tackles and three passes defensed on defense.
Lezzer, who missed the end of last season because of an injury, finished his standout career with 146 catches for 2,678 yards and 21 TDs. He also had eight career interceptions while making 110 tackles.
Athlete: Oliver Billotte, Jr., Clearfield — Billotte was the driving force behind the Bison offense this season, as he not only led the passing attack but also was the team’s leading rusher. He had 60 carries for 248 yards and seven touchdowns, with his 42 points tying him for seventh in the area.
In the passing game, the junior completed 70 of 128 passes for 1,146 yards with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions in the Bison’s six games.
Placekicker: Vini Nunes, Sr., St. Marys — Nunes, a soccer player, joined the team for the first time as a kicker and all he did was lead the area in scoring for placekickers with 40 points. Those 40 points placed him 10th overall in the area in scoring.
Nunes made 31 of 34 extra points and was three of four on field goal attempts.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Joe Mansfield, Jr., Redbank Valley — Mansfield was a menace up front all year long for a Bulldogs defense that spearheaded Redbank’s run to the state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs ranked first in the area in scoring defense (8.3 ppg) and total defense (180.2 ypg), second in rushing defense (82.9 ypg) and third in passing defense (97.3 ypg).
Mansfield led the Bulldogs in sacks (9.5) and tackles for a loss (17.5) and was second in overall tackles (59) from his defensive end position. He also recovered four fumbles and blocked a punt.
Defensive Line: Elliot Park, Sr., Brookville — Park (5-10, 205) made a major impact in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, Park led the Raiders with five sacks while recording 46 tackles (19 solos) on a unit that ranked third in the area in total defense (218.3 ypg). He caused one fumble and recovered a fumble.
Defensive Line: Kobe Bonanno, Sr., Redbank Valley — Bonanno (6-3, 270) anchored the interior of the Bulldogs stout defensive line, recording 40 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for a loss (including two sacks).
A quarterback in his younger days, Bonanno was used a fullback on offense this year at times and had 13 carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive Line: Kaoz Baker, Jr., Central Clarion — Baker was the leading tackler for the Wildcats, recording 67 (37 solos) including a sack. He also caused two fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.
Linebacker: Nathan Taylor, Sr., Brookville — Taylor (6-3, 250) was a monster at linebacker for the Raiders, while also being a key piece up front on the offensive line that protected QB Jack Krug.
Taylor recorded 59 tackles (39 solos), including a sack, to go along with two interceptions and a caused fumble.
Linebacker: Nick Domico, Sr., Clearfield — Domico was the leading tackler on a defense that ranked third in the area in points allowed (19.2 ppg) and fourth in rush defense (120.8 ypg). He racked up 57 tackles (9.5 per game) and had one sack.
He also hauled in seven catches for 107 yards and a score on offense as a tight end.
Linebacker: Hudson Martz, Sr., Redbank Valley — Martz was the leading tackler on a Redbank defense that led the area in points allowed (8.3 ppg) and total defense (180.2). He recorded 61 tackles (28 solos) and had 10.5 tackles for a loss including a sack.
Martz also was the Bulldogs’ second-leading rusher with 270 yards on 57 carries and scored a team-high four TDs on the ground. He also was a weapon on special teams as a punter, averaging 36.1 yards on 11 punts, seven of which were downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Linebacker: Nick Crisp, Sr., Elk County Catholic — Crisp was a key two-way player for the Crusaders, so much so that he was named the team’s MVP this season. On defense, Crisp led ECC with 57 solo tackles while intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble. He returned one of those picks for a score in the season finale at Cameron County.
Offensively, Crisp was the second-leading rusher in the area to teammate Sam Kaul. He racked up a team-high 106 carries in six games for the run-heavy Crusaders, while running for 571 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. He finished fifth in the area in scoring with 56 points.
Linebacker: Sean Lathrop, Sr., St. Marys — Lathrop put together a big year on defense for the Flying Dutchmen, which led the area in rushing yards allowed (43.2 ypg) and ranked second in total defense (182.2 ypg) and fourth in points allowed (19.3 ppg).
Lathrop led the team in tackles (63 –10.5 per game) and sacks (4).
Defensive Back: Kyle MacBeth, Sr., Brookville — MacBeth was a playmaker on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense where he was a big reason why the Raiders led the area in turnover ratio with an impressive +15 (23 takeaways, 8 giveaways).
He made 24 tackles (21 solos) while tying for second in the area with four interceptions, returning one 49 yards for a score. He also caused two fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles. Offensively, he had 35 catches for 597 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for another 190 yards and a score.
MacBeth had 15 career interceptions, while hauling in 107 catches for 1,443 yards and 12 TDs on the other side of the ball.
Defensive Back: Dale Kot, Sr., DuBois — Kot proved to be a key player on both sides of the ball in his final year wearing a DuBois uniform.
Defensively, he led the area with five interceptions — recording at least one in four of the Beavers eight games — while recording 35 tackles (29 solos) out of the secondary. He also had a fumble recovery.
On offense, he was the Beavers leading receiver with 29 catches for 429 yards and three scores.
Defensive Back: Dalton Bish, Sr., Redbank Valley — Bish was a key piece in the Bulldogs secondary that held teams to 82.9 passing yards a game, a number that ranked second in the area.
He had two interceptions and six passes defensed on the year to go along with 19 tackles (12 solos). He also caught 22 passes on offense for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Defensive Back: Nate Natoli, Jr., Clearfield — Natoli enjoyed a strong season in the secondary for the Bison and was a major reason why Clearfield finished second in the area in turnover ratio with a +7.
The junior intercepted four passes, which tied him for second in the area, while recording 27 tackles — which ranked fourth on the team. He returned two of his picks for touchdowns.
Athlete: Cutter Boggess, Sr., Central Clarion — Boggess was the true essence of an athlete on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats as a senior.
On defense, he did everything from rush the passer to cover receivers down field. He finished second on the team with 63 tackles (45 solos) and led the team with three sacks. He also had an interception and one caused fumble.
Offensively, he was the Wildcats second leading rusher (207 yards) and receiver (536 yards) with his 10 total touchdowns (5 rush, 5 receiving) ranking him fourth in the area in scoring with 62 points.
Punter: Beau Verdill, Sr., Central Clarion — Verdill came up big all year on special teams on both sides of the ball.
As a punter, he averaged 35.5 yards per punt (11 attempts) with a long of 58 yards. He landed three punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. He also made 21 of 24 extra points, kicked three field goals (long of 32) and booted 15 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs. His 30 kicking points ranked third in the area.
q q q
The full All-Star list, final statistical leaders and a listing of past Players and Coaches of the Year can be found on the Scoreboard on page B5.