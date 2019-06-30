BROCKWAY — The KSAC used a suffocating defense and a strong start on the offensive side as it defeated the AML 20-7 in the fourth-annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game in Brockway Friday night.
The two All-Star teams were broken down by the old KSAC and AML conferences despite them being down away with prior to the 2018 high school football season.
For the KSAC, Friday’s victory was its first in a Frank Varischetti All-Star Game, as the AML had come out on top in each of the first three contests.
Prior to the game, long-time Curwensville football coach Andy Evanko, who passed away earlier this month, was honored with a moment of silence before his wife, Tina Evanko did the pre-game coin toss.
That toss was won by the home side, the AML, as it deferred to the second half and the KSAC offense took the field to start the game.
They then proceeded to go on a 14-play, 65-yard drive capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Clarion’s Logan Minich.
Logan Minich also came up with several key plays on the defensive side of the ball as he was named the KSAC Defensive Player of the Game.
After the game’s first play resulted in an incomplete pass, a pair of run by Minich totaled nine yards as the KSAC faced an early decision on a 4th-and-1 from its own 44-yard line.
The away side decided to take the risk and it paid off, as Clarion’s Archer Mills took a quarterback sneak up the middle for three yards to move the chains.
After four more running plays got the KSAC across midfield, a run for a loss of one and an incomplete pass by Punxsutawney’s Dylan Ishman had it facing a 3rd-and-11 from the AML 43-yard line.
Ishman then passed to Brookville’s Bryan Dworek in the flat on a wide receiver screen as he made several defenders miss while reversing field for a 28-yard gain down to the 15.
The play was the first of many big ones on the day for the Brookville receiver, as he was later named the KSAC Offensive Player of the Game after the victory.
After three more runs got them down to the 2-yard line, Minich powered through up the middle and into the end zone for the game’s first score.
Mills added the extra-point to put the KSAC ahead 7-0 at the 5:41 mark of the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, the AML was able to pick up one first down before facing a 3rd-and-6 just shy of midfield.
Brockway quarterback Peter Downer then dropped back to pass as he looked for a receiver past the chains, but instead was brought down in the backfield by Moniteau’s Bobby Matthews for a loss of 12 yards.
After a booming 60-yard punt by Brockway’s Zane Puhala rolled all the way down to KSAC’s own 6-yard line, the visitors faced a long field in front of them for their second offensive possession.
Despite being backed up deep in its own territory, the KSAC needed just three plays to find the end zone in the closing seconds of the first quarter.
On the first play of the drive, Ishman dropped back to pass and floated a ball towards the near sideline that appeared to sailing over his receivers head as Ridgway cornerback Daunte Allegretto looked to come down with the interception.
Instead, Dworek stretched out with his right arm and made a highlight-reel one-handed catch stayed on his feet to race down the sideline for a 33-yard gain.
After a one-yard rush on the second play of the drive, Ishman looked to connect with Dworek yet again, as he fired a pass to him in the right flat.
This time Dworek made the catch and weaved around several AML defenders as he broke free and outran everyone for a 60-yard touchdown.
Dworek finished the game with five catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
After Mills knocked through his second extra-point of the game, the KSAC took a 14-0 lead with 10.5 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
On the AML’s following drive early in the second quarter, a pair of strong runs by Downer and Coudersport’s Stephen Kelly went for 20 and 10 yards respectively to put the home team just outside of the red-zone as they looked to get on the board for the first time.
Downer finished the game 7 of 15 passing for 46 yards as he also rushed for 14 yards and was named the AML Offensive Player of the Game.
Then the next four plays for the AML totaled zero yards as it turned the ball back over to the KSAC on downs.
The KSAC then drove 64 yards down to the 10 where it faced a 1st-and-goal, but a rush for no gain and back-to-back incompletions, the second being flagged for intentional grounding, pushed them back to a 4th down from the 25.
Mills then attempted a 42-yard field goal that came up short as the score remained 14-0.
The ensuing possession saw the AML go backwards, as it lost 12 yards and was forced to punt after a three-and-out.
The KSAC took over on the plus side of the 50 at the 42-yard line, as they quickly found themselves in the red-zone after a 36-yard connection through the air between Isman and Clarion’s Sam Minich.
After a string of penalties, they faced a 1st-and-goal at the 20, as a six-yard pass from Ishman to Punxsutawney’s Carter Newcome led to second down.
Ishman’s following two passes were broken up in the end zone, as Curwensville’s Noah VonGunden batted the ball away on both plays.
Ishman then dropped back to pass again on the 4th down play as he fired to the back of the end zone where Sam Minich rose above teammate Newcome and Brockway cornerback Tyler Serafini to come down with the ball for a 14-yard touchdown catch.
Ishman finished the game 7 of 15 passing for 199 yards as he also carried the ball once for eight yards in the win.
The score came with 56.8 seconds left in the first half as the ensuing PAT was unsuccessful as the KSAC took a commanding 20-0 lead into the half.
The AML looked to break through early in the third quarter as it went on a 16-play, 81-yard drive to open the second half before stalling inside the KSAC 10-yard line and turning the ball over on downs.
The KSAC then was moving the ball well before facing a 3rd-and-21 from just shy of midfield as Ishman dropped back and looked to find a receiver in the flat for a screen.
Instead, Brockway’s Garrett McClintick stepped in front of the throw to make an interception as he took it back 42 yards for a pick-six to get the AML on the board.
The play led to McClintick being named the AML Defensive Player of the Game.
Puhala then converted the extra-point to bring the score to 20-7 with 40.2 seconds left to play in the third quarter.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter, as the AML had a chance to cut into the deficit further but saw its third possession of the night end on a turnover on downs deep in KSAC territory.
The KSAC held the AML to just 133 total yards, 74 on the gourd and 59 through the air, while totaling 394 yards of offense itself with 246 passing yards and 148 on the ground.
“That was our goal all week, we thought we had the guys in place that could do it and you can’t say enough about the assistant coaches I had all week,” Clarion-Limestone and KSAC All-Star head coach Dave Eggleton said of his team’s defensive performance. “Coach (Dave) Louder on the defensive side and coach (Nick) Nosker and offensively Dan Reed, Doug Knepp and Mike Ferguson.”
“I had a great staff put in place and they did the work tonight, I just enjoyed myself and played the head coach role which was great.”
“It was a great group of kids and we had a great time all week long. I said to this many people this week, I think there has been years past that we didn’t get the guys who should’ve been out here but this year they came and showed up big and I can’t say enough about the effort all week and the effort tonight.”
NOTES: During halftime 20 players, 10 from each team, were recipients of annual scholarships associated with the Frank Varischetti All-Star Game. The players to earn scholarships from the AML were Curwensville’s Avery Francisco, Ridgway’s Parker Rohr, Otto-Eldred’s Chris Connelly, Bradford’s Donny Pattison, Brockway’s Leyton Mangiantini, Ridgway’s Cole Secco, Ridgway’s Daunte Allegretto and Brockway’s Zane Puhala. Scholarship winners from the KSAC were Clarion’s Archer Mills, Moniteau’s Bobby Matthews, Clarion’s Logan Minich, Clarion-Limestone’s Ayden Wiles, Brookville’s Bryan Dworeky, Karns City’s Bradon Bastian, Clarion’s Sam Minich and Karns City’s Stephen Covington.