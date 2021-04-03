DuBOIS — Even without the uncertainty of returning after last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, the DuBois Area High School girls track and field team is without something that it hasn’t seen in over a decade — anyone who has a memory of a district title.
The Lady Beavers had won eight-consecutive District 9 team championships between 2008-16, rolling up an impressive dual meet record of 93-4 over 11 seasons, before going without for two years prior to last season.
“We have had the luxury for years to always have a group of upperclassmen who knows what it takes to win the team championship,” said DuBois head coach Scott Sullivan, who starts his 33rd season as the head coach. “This is a challenge for us, to teach and coach these student-athletes how to win it all again. I know we’re a little spoiled, and some may be satisfied with the 8-1 and 7-2 regular seasons, but we set the bar high years ago and that has always been to win the District 9 team championship.”
Another goal that Sullivan wants to see continue is the program’s streak of crowning at least one district champion, something that it’s done since the program started in 1976 — a streak of 44 years.
“It’s quite the streak, and I know it helps motivate not only our athletes but the coaches as well,” Sullivan said.
However, like nearly every other team, the Lady Beavers will have to overcome a lot of experience to meet either of those goals.
DuBois lists just 19 on the roster with any varsity experience with only four seniors and 15 juniors. The other 31 members of the squad were all in middle school the last time the team took the track.
Still, the Lady Beavers have a lot packed into those small numbers.
Senior Antonia Fenice has the lion’s share of recent experience on the track in the sprinting events grabbing a second-place finish by running as part of the 400 relay team and a third as part of the 1,600 relay squad while also finishing third individually in the 200 dash and fourth in the 100.
Meanwhile, junior Abby Dressler will lead a talented group of underclassmen in the distance events.
Dressler took third-place finishes with legs in both the 1,600 and 3,200 events and an eighth-place individual finish in the 800.
Freshmen Morgan Roemer, Morgan King, Delaney Yarus and Sidney Beers will also look to make a quick impact as well as sophomores Julia Wirths and Leah McFadden.
Senior Morgan Allman will bring some experience to both the track and in the jumping events. Allman finished fourth in the district in the 100 hurdles in 2019 while also taking second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
Juniors Madee Finalle and Abby Geist-Salone will also bring some district meet experience back with them as they look to improve this season. Finalle took a fifth in the 100 hurdles while Geist-Salone was fifth in the 300 hurdles. Sophomores Kamryn Fontaine and Abbie McCoy are also expected to make some contributions.
Juniors Leah Colville, who finished tied for sixth in the high jump, will return there and in the long jump and fellow junior Izzy Geist-Salone will also add needed experience as she finished tied with Colville and several others for sixth in the high jump in 2019. Sophomore Peyton Grimm should figure into the mix as well.
Juniors Taylor Buchanan and Kylee Wadding will lead the throwing events while freshmen Mia Jones and Sydney Peace have led the way in the pole vault.
Sullivan, along with assistants Justin Marshall (15th year), Brad Sweet (10th), Cassidy O’Donnell (2nd) and volunteer assistants Jason Shilala (20+) and Bill Edwards will get their first look at what to expect in the coming year when they host Elk County Catholic Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Morgan Allman, Antonia Fenice, Stephanie Juarez, Chloe Stoner. Juniors: Jayden Barrick, Taylor Buchanan, Madison Clary, Leah Colville, Maria Donahue, Abby Dressler, Zoie Ensecki, Madee Finalle, Abby Geist-Salone, Izzy Geist-Salone, Lauren Hoover, Trinitie Knisely, Kallysta Schrock, Rylee Wadding, Ruby Welpott. Sophomores: Kylee Baumgartner, Hillary Beer, Madelyn Crabtree, Amber Eberly, Kamryn Fontaine, Peyton Grimm, Juliet Hepburn, Olivia Hartzfeld, Gabby Horner, Morgan McCandless, Abbie McCoy, Leah McFadden, Danielle Smith, Julia Wirths. Freshmen: Jaylee Battaglia, Sidney Beers, Jasmine Carney, Olivia Dressler, Maura Horchen, Mya Jones, Morgan King, Cassie Lanzoni, Morgan Lanzoni, Laken Lashinsky, Shelby Laukitis, Sydney Peace, Mackenzie Prouty, Abagail Riffe, Morgan Roemer, Laken Stroka, Delaney Yarus.