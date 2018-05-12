DuBOIS — While the runs piled up quickly, they just didn’t seem to come quickly enough for the DuBois Area High School softball team as it fell to Cambria Heights, 20-9, in six-innings Friday.

The Lady Beavers (10-7) finished with 11 hits, including three for extra bases but, with the exception of a 2-0 lead after two innings, were always playing catch-up.

Senior Kylee Bundy led DuBois at the plate as she went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple, while seniors Lexi Ray and Kacie Means and sophomore Kaylee Sadowski all added a pair of hits. One of Ray’s hits went for a triple while she also drove in four runs.

But, the offensive output of Cambria Heights, along with a few DuBois errors, was enough to allow the Lady Highlanders to keep a comfortable lead for much of the game.

Three Cambria Heights players, Emma Stackley, Emma Garrison and Abby Lobick accounted for two-thirds of the Lady Highlanders’ 18 hits.

Stackley went 5-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs while also scoring four times while Garrison had four hits, scored three times and drove in four while Lobick ended with three hits, including a double, with three runs and a pair of RBIs. Sydney Rodgers also had two hits, one for a triple, and drove in five.

It took a couple of innings for the Lady Highlanders to really get anything going against DuBois starter Sarah Snyder but, after going through the lineup once, the hits and runs piled up quickly.

DuBois was able to take a lead thanks to a Cambria Heights error with two outs that allowed Sadowski and senior Danessa Allison to cross the plate and give DuBois a 2-0 advantage.

But, the floodgates started to open wide in the top of the third as the Lady Highlanders sent 10 batters to plate, pushing across six runs, capped by a three-run, base-clearing triple by Rodgers.

The Lady Beavers cut into that lead with another pair in the third when Means singled, Bundy doubled and Ray brought them both home with a two-run triple to make it 6-4.

However, by the time DuBois scored again, Cambria Heights, seeded third for the upcoming District 6 Class 3A playoffs behind Philipsburg-Osceola and Bald Eagle Area, had the game well in hand.

The Lady Highlanders put up four more off Snyder in the fourth to make it 10-4, then racked up 10 more over the next two innings off relievers Tori Gregory and Aleigha Geer.

But, the DuBois defense had a hand in that as only five of the 10 runs in the fifth and sixth were earned.

Still, the Lady Beavers didn’t simply roll over as they strung together five runs on five hits over the final two innings to keep the contest going.

DuBois tarvels to Punxsutawney and Hollidaysburg on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, before hosting Hollidaysburg Wednesday at 4 p.m. in a District 6-9 Class 5A semifinal game.

The Lady Beavers are the No. 2 seed, while Hollidaysburg is seeded third.

The winner of that playoff contest will battle top-seeded Central Mountain for the District 6-9 title on Wednesday, May 23 at St. Francis University.