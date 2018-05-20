BROOKVILLE — The DuBois girls captured more than their share of medals Friday at the District 9 Class AAA Track and Field Championships, but Lady Beavers Jerica Fischer and Crystal Clinger were the lone Lady Beavers to strike gold to earn a trip to states.

Fischer cleared 5-0 to win the high jump crown for the second straight year, while Clinger won her second straight discus title with a throw of 102 feet, 5 inches.

The Lady Beavers collected 21 more medals — including seven silvers — on the day en route to a third-place finish in the team standings with 69 points. Bradford won the team title for the second straight year with 94 points, while St. Marys was second with 84.

DuBois senior Reese Sayers led the large of Lady Beavers to take home silver medals, as she placed second in both the long jump and 300 hurdles — both of which were new events for her this season. She also won bronze medals in the 100 (13.44) and 200 (27.39) dashes.

Clinger added a silver medal in the shot put (32-3 1/4), while twin sister Courtney Clinger was second in the discus (101-6). Fellow seniors Caitlin Drahushak (javelin, 101-10) and Maddison King (100 hurdles, 16.79). Bradford’s Abby Coffman beat Drahushak by seven inches in the javelin, while King lost at the line to St. Marys’ Summer Herring by .15 seconds in the 100 hurdle finals.

The Lady Beaver 4x800 relay squad of Trulee Stainbrook, Lauren Usaitis, Julie Marchioni and Kyra Hoover also landed on the podium in second place with a time of 10:29.01.

Gabby Snyder third in the discus (98-3) to give the Lady Beavers the Top 3 finishers in that event. She also was fourth in the shot put (30-9 1/4). Marissa King (pole vault, 8-0) and Kelli Hoffer (triple jump, 31-10 1/4) each won bronze medals in their respective events, while teammates Julia Bashline (100 hurdles, 18.43), Alana Burton (long jump, 15-8, 1/4) and Danielle Baumgartner (high jump, 4-5) secured fourth-place medals.

Morgan Allman won a pair off fifth-place medals in the 100 hurdles (18.51) and triple jump (31-1 1/2). Allman’s fifth in the hurdles have DuBois three medalists in the that event as well.

Other Lady Beavers who placed fifth were Baumgartner (javelin, 87-0), Krista Harper (high jump, 4-3) and Antonia Fenice (100, 13.80).

DuBois also had seven sixth-place finishes, with six different girls just missing a spot on the podium (Top 5) amongst that group.

Usaitis was sixth in the both the 1,600 (6:17.42) and 3,200 runs (13:33.50), while Maddison King (300 hurdles, 53.37), Hoover (400, 1:04.32), Stainbrook (800, 2:35.26) and Burton (200, 14.17) also finished just off the podium.

Fischer and Clinger will return to action this weekend at the PIAA Class AAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.