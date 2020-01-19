DuBOIS — Perhaps a thermometer would have been an apt measuring stick for the DuBois Area High School girls basketball team in its 59-46 win over Marion Center Friday.
After all, there were times that DuBois’ play was warm, while others it was particularly cold.
While the Lady Beavers (8-5) ultimately walked away with the victory, their scoring swings were certainly noticeable.
DuBois led by double-digits several times during the game, including a 19-point advantage midway through the third period.
However, each time it pushed ahead, the Lady Stingers found a way to reel things back.
That 19-point advantage, 45-26, that the Lady Beavers held in the third was eventually reduced to a five-point margin, 48-43, less than two minutes into the fourth.
“There were a lot of peaks and valleys,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “At times, I thought we played really well and then we made some bad passes and some bad decisions and let them get back into the game. But then we settled down and got back to what we were doing.”
And, when DuBois had things going right, it was from both inside and outside.
Three Lady Beavers finished in double-digit scoring.
Junior Abby Guiher hit from the outside, knocking down five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points, while juniors Saige Weible and Olivia Johnson got things going down low, hitting for 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Marion Center had a fairly good mix as seven different players got involved in the scoring but got the lion’s share from senior Laney Monroe as she led the way with 18 points.
Monroe and the other Lady Stingers struggled to get things going from the floor in the first half, hitting just five field goals in the first 16 minutes of play.
That allowed DuBois to jump out to a quick 7-0 advantage but Marion Center was able to keep pace thanks to a continual string of whistles that put it at the line early and often.
Monroe and junior Jerzey Coble were able to get position deep in the DuBois end, even when they couldn’t put the ball through on their initial shots, usually picked up some contact and went to the line.
Once there, they converted repeatedly as they combined to go 13-for-16 in the game.
Those free throws played big as Marion Center tied the game at 17-17 early in the second with 10 of those points coming on free throws.
The Lady Stingers took a lead shortly after that but it was short-lived as DuBois outscored them 16-4 the rest of the way through the second to take a 33-24 lead to the intermission.
Marion Center scored the opening bucket out of the break to cut the lead to seven before DuBois took off on a 12-0 run to open a 45-26 advantage.
However, the momentum swung back after that as Monroe helped spark a 17-3 Marion Center run to cut the margin to just five.
That was as close as it got down the stretch as the Lady Beavers had the final kick, scoring nine unanswered points to build a 14-point lead before finishing things off at 59-46.
DuBois will now host Brockway Monday for the teams’ annual Pink Game.